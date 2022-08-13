Man wanted in connection with Clarion County theft

Police looking for man wanted in theft 00:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police say they are looking for a man wanted in connection with a theft in Clarion County.

Police say the man approached the victim outside the Walmart in Monroe Township and told them there was a tack in his tire.

When the person got out to look, another man went into the car and stole the victim's wallet. The two men then used the victim's ATM card to withdraw $1,000, police said.

Anyone with information can call the state police at 814-226-171.