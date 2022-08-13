Read full article on original website
Related
Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night
Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Alex Rodriguez: 'I’m not going to go to the Hall of Fame, probably, because of my own mistake'
Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez had plenty to say during the alternate broadcast of Sunday's game between the Bronx Bombers and Boston Red Sox that aired on ESPN2. Rodriguez explained he was "heartbroken" to learn that San Diego Padres All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had received an 80-game...
3 Braves players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
These three members of the Atlanta Braves roster are most likely to be gone by September 1. This year’s Atlanta Braves team is looking to do something few MLB clubs can do. Not since the New York Yankees from 1998-2000 have we seen a club win back-to-back World Series. They, of course, did it three times. The Braves are hopeful they can at least get two in a row.
MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News
Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis
Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Anthony Rizzo going wild in dugout after questionable call
Anthony Rizzo has been on quite a downslide at the plate the past 17 games. Having gone 12-for-60 with five home runs and 12 strikeouts prior to taking the field Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, his frustrations boiled over after a questionable call from the home plate umpire. During...
Padres Make Decision on Tatis Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway
San Diego’s star shortstop was suspended 80 games after testing positive for a banned substance.
MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News
If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Derek Jeter gets ambushed with infamous photo on ‘Kay-Rod’ broadcast
Derek Jeter made a guest appearance on ESPN2’s Kay-Rod Cast of Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game, but he didn’t exactly have the best time doing so. Jeter appeared in the studio alongside Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay and former teammate Alex Rodriguez, and the broadcast produced some awkward moments. Perhaps the strangest and funniest was the telecast bringing up the infamous shirtless photo of Jeter, Rodriguez, Rey Ordonez, and Edgar Renteria, which was taken for a 1997 Sports Illustrated feature. The photo has lived on through the internet, and Jeter quite clearly is not a fan of seeing it dredged up.
Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason
The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
Look: Pedro Martinez Blames Padres For Fernando Tatis Jr Suspension
Baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez has an interesting take on the Fernando Tatis Jr. situation in San Diego. Martinez believes the Padres organization is partially at fault for Tatis' recent PED suspension. "The Padres need to know exactly what he puts on his body 24/7," Martinez said during MLB...
Alex Rodriguez roasts Brian Cashman’s Yankees trade deadline blunders
The New York Yankees might’ve posted their sleepiest loss of the season on Sunday night at Fenway Park, getting blanked 3-0 by Michael Wacha, Ryan Brasier and Garrett Whitlock before packing up their bats — just kidding, they didn’t bring those. The worst part about the two-hour,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Latest Fernando Tatis Jr. PED excuse is even worse than ringworm
Latest Fernando Tatis Jr. PED excuse is even worse than ringworm. When it was announced that Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. was flagged for PEDs, he released a statement revealing that it was due to ringworm medication. We all laughed our butts off at that excuse then, but you might want to prepare yourself. This next excuse is way worse.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to wholesome Jason Varitek video
While he hasn’t donned a Boston Red Sox uniform since 2011, it’s safe to say that Jason Varitek is an institution in New England. And a special moment involving Varitek and a Sox fan has reminded baseball fans of just how important he is to the Boston faithful.
Fernando Tatis Sr. Ridicules Son’s Suspension As a ‘Catastrophe’
The Padres’ shortstop was suspended for 80 games following a failed performance-enhancing drug test.
Fernando Tatis Sr. has very bizarre explanation for son’s positive PED test
When it comes to bad excuses, Fernando Tatis Sr. may have just topped “he was hacked” and “the dog ate his homework.”. The retired MLB slugger spoke this week to baseball insider Hector Gomez and offered an extremely peculiar explanation for the recent positive PED test of his son, Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres.
Rangers seek momentum, new manager to contend again in '23
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Rangers are more than a decade removed from their only World Series appearances, and mired in the longest stretch of consecutive losing seasons in the franchise’s half-century in Texas. They are again looking for a new manager. Less than nine months after a record offseason spending spree of more than a half-billion dollars, the Rangers fired Chris Woodward with the first-time manager late in his fourth season of what had become an extended rebuilding process. They will have a losing record for the sixth year in a row unless they win at least 29 of their last 46 games — and to finish above .500 would need one more win than that. What the Rangers really hope to do over these final seven weeks is to build momentum going into 2023, which general manager Chris Young said is still when they expect to be a playoff-caliber team again.
MLB
Correa gives sister 'perfect birthday' -- with help from Ohtani
ANAHEIM -- Saturday was a wonderful day to be Carlos Correa's younger sister, Leibysand Correa. On her brother's dime, she got to fly to the Los Angeles area to celebrate her 14th birthday around her extended family at the ballpark. She got to watch her big brother homer and reach...
MLB
MLB announces 2022 playoff schedule
Mark your calendars. The race to crown the next World Series champion will begin Friday, Oct. 7, when the 2022 MLB Postseason gets underway. Per Major League Baseball’s announcement of the postseason schedule on Monday, that first day of playoff action will include four games from the American League and National League Wild Card Series presented by Hankook Tire on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 and the ESPN App. (ESPN Radio will also provide live national coverage of all 2022 MLB postseason games.) The 2022 World Series presented by Capital One is scheduled to open three weeks later, on Friday, Oct. 28, airing on FOX, which is hosting coverage of the Fall Classic for the 25th time.
Video: Mookie Betts goes viral for great gesture to young Dodgers fan
Mookie Betts went viral on Monday night for a great moment he shared with a young Los Angeles Dodgers fan. Betts’ Dodgers were playing against the Brewers in Milwaukee. A young Dodgers fan sitting beyond the fence in right field held up a sign asking to play catch with Betts.
Comments / 2