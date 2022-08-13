ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 2

Related
ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night

Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

3 Braves players who won’t be on the roster by September 1

These three members of the Atlanta Braves roster are most likely to be gone by September 1. This year’s Atlanta Braves team is looking to do something few MLB clubs can do. Not since the New York Yankees from 1998-2000 have we seen a club win back-to-back World Series. They, of course, did it three times. The Braves are hopeful they can at least get two in a row.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News

Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News

If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Major League Baseball
Yardbarker

Derek Jeter gets ambushed with infamous photo on ‘Kay-Rod’ broadcast

Derek Jeter made a guest appearance on ESPN2’s Kay-Rod Cast of Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game, but he didn’t exactly have the best time doing so. Jeter appeared in the studio alongside Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay and former teammate Alex Rodriguez, and the broadcast produced some awkward moments. Perhaps the strangest and funniest was the telecast bringing up the infamous shirtless photo of Jeter, Rodriguez, Rey Ordonez, and Edgar Renteria, which was taken for a 1997 Sports Illustrated feature. The photo has lived on through the internet, and Jeter quite clearly is not a fan of seeing it dredged up.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason

The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Latest Fernando Tatis Jr. PED excuse is even worse than ringworm

Latest Fernando Tatis Jr. PED excuse is even worse than ringworm. When it was announced that Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. was flagged for PEDs, he released a statement revealing that it was due to ringworm medication. We all laughed our butts off at that excuse then, but you might want to prepare yourself. This next excuse is way worse.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to wholesome Jason Varitek video

While he hasn’t donned a Boston Red Sox uniform since 2011, it’s safe to say that Jason Varitek is an institution in New England. And a special moment involving Varitek and a Sox fan has reminded baseball fans of just how important he is to the Boston faithful.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Rangers seek momentum, new manager to contend again in '23

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Rangers are more than a decade removed from their only World Series appearances, and mired in the longest stretch of consecutive losing seasons in the franchise’s half-century in Texas. They are again looking for a new manager. Less than nine months after a record offseason spending spree of more than a half-billion dollars, the Rangers fired Chris Woodward with the first-time manager late in his fourth season of what had become an extended rebuilding process. They will have a losing record for the sixth year in a row unless they win at least 29 of their last 46 games — and to finish above .500 would need one more win than that. What the Rangers really hope to do over these final seven weeks is to build momentum going into 2023, which general manager Chris Young said is still when they expect to be a playoff-caliber team again.
ARLINGTON, TX
MLB

MLB announces 2022 playoff schedule

Mark your calendars. The race to crown the next World Series champion will begin Friday, Oct. 7, when the 2022 MLB Postseason gets underway. Per Major League Baseball’s announcement of the postseason schedule on Monday, that first day of playoff action will include four games from the American League and National League Wild Card Series presented by Hankook Tire on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 and the ESPN App. (ESPN Radio will also provide live national coverage of all 2022 MLB postseason games.) The 2022 World Series presented by Capital One is scheduled to open three weeks later, on Friday, Oct. 28, airing on FOX, which is hosting coverage of the Fall Classic for the 25th time.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy