PHOTOS: Mr. Toad, ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Photo Ops in Stitch’s Great Escape Queue, Plus ‘Sleepy Hollow,’ 20,000 Leagues, & More at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022

An In-Depth Review of Hook’s Barbery Aboard the Disney Wish
Say what you want about Captain Hook, but the man was well groomed. His mustache was always on point, and his randomly appearing 5 o’clock shadow was always dealt with quickly and professionally. Aboard the Disney Wish, you can learn his grooming tricks and skincare routine in a salon inspired by his private quarters aboard the Jolly Roger, Hook’s Barbery. Perhaps a youth spent hearing about the exploits of Barbary pirates inspired him to pursue two parallel careers, and nobody had the heart to point out the spelling differences. At any rate, Hook’s Barbery is a jewel aboard the Disney Wish, and we went there for the full experience. Beards, barbers, and secret bar, this small enclave has it all, even if its logistics are a bit tricky.
BREAKING: Disneyland Magic Key Renewals Opening This Week, All Passes Now Have Blockout Dates
Disneyland Resort will allow renewals for Magic Key passes starting August 18. The Dream Key will not be available and has been replaced by the Inspire pass. All Magic Key passes now have blockout dates, including the top-tier Inspire Key (blocked out between December 21 and January 1). See the full blockout date calendar for each pass tier here. Compare the tier benefits below.
Theater Façade Begins Transformation Into Halloween Horror Nights 31 Tribute Store, Room Details Revealed at Universal Studios Florida
The entrance to the Tribute Theater is certainly looking different these days as the Halloween Horror Nights 31 Tribute Store begins to take shape at Universal Studios Florida. The exterior uses the same movie theater façade as the Summer Tribute Store, but now sports a weathered black and orange color...
Disney Skyliner Closing for Refurbishment in January 2023 at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World announced today that all lines of the Disney Skyliner will be closing for routine refurbishment from January 22-29, 2023. Bus transportation will be available between all resorts and theme parks during that time. January is a typical time for routine refurbishments on the Skyliner, but usually some...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Cadaver Dans Perform at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022
Cadaver Dans are back from the undead for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. We caught Cadaver Dans serenading the crowd from above the Country Bears meet and greet below. The quartet returns in Magic Kingdom. They kicked off with “Let Me Wahoo,” followed by “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” “Ghost Riders in the...
Man States He Was Punched By Young Boys After Telling Them He Has Brain Cancer, Others Say He Assaulted A Minor at Toy Story Mania Ride in Walt Disney World
Toy Story Mania is the scene of the latest Walt Disney World fight breaking out between strangers this summer. Ramon Aponte Jr., a 41-year-old from Clifton, New Jersey, told Disney employees he had been assaulted and asked them to contact law enforcement on July 8. When the sheriff’s deputy arrived,...
K-Pop Music Video Director Apologizes for Plagiarizing Tokyo DisneySea Anniversary Logo
While there are innumerable fans of both Tokyo Disney Resort and the popular K-Pop girls group Girls Generation, these two worlds collided in an unexpected way this week after the director for the group’s latest music video was forced to issue an apology for plagiarizing from the popular resort.
Revenge of the Mummy UOAP Magnet Now Available at Universal Orlando Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Only the Medjai can save you now… from this new UOAP-exclusive passholder magnet now available at Universal Orlando Resort!. The new UOAP Passholder magnet features a white text on blue background design, with a scarab icon...
REVIEW: Binx-less Pastry ‘Tail’ and Cold Witches’ Brew Coffee Fail for Halloween at Magic Kingdom
If you’re looking for a spooky twist on classic treats, stop by Cheshire Café in Fantasyland for the Binx Pastry Tail and the Cold Witches Brew Coffee. These new treats are available for a limited time at the Magic Kingdom during regular park hours and during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.
Find ‘Scares at Every Turn’ with the Pumpkin Lord on New Halloween Horror Nights 31 Merchandise at Universal Studios Florida
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fresh off of the full reveal of houses, scare zones, and shows, a new line of Halloween Horror Nights 31 merchandise has arrived, featuring none other than the Pumpkin Lord. “Scares at Every Turn” Glass – $12.00...
‘Disney’s Electrical Light Parade’ MagicBand+ Arriving This Week
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Another electrical MagicBand+ design is coming! Wednesday, August 17, at 7 a.m. Disney’s Electrical Light Parade interactive MagicBand+ will be released on shopDisney. Disney’s Electrical Light Parade MagicBand+. The MagicBand+ is black with colored dots...
Pooh & Tigger Meet and Greet Returns to Magic Kingdom
It’s a wonderful day in the Hundred Acre Wood, since the Winnie the Pooh and Tigger meet and greet has returned at Magic Kingdom Park!. The signage outside “A Place for Friends to Meet” shows that Pooh and Tigger will be available for visits from 11:00am to 2:15pm today.
VIDEO: Storyliving by Disney Releases New Ad for Upcoming Residential Communities
A new ad has been released to show off the ideas behind Storyliving by Disney. The commercial promises “charming new home communities where Disney storytelling takes on a personal style.” It adds that Disney is looking at locations across the United States to build new communities. For more...
Magic Kingdom Enhancing ‘Disney Enchantment’ with Walt & Roy Footage, Disneyland Magic Key Renewals Opening This Week, Blocked ‘Bluey’ Episode Will Come to Disney+, and More: Daily Recap (8/16/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
BREAKING: Magic Kingdom Enhancing ‘Disney Enchantment’ with Archival Walt & Roy Footage to Properly Celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th
Last night’s fireworks testing at the Magic Kingdom revealed a preview of new additions to Disney Enchantment in honor of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. Thanks to Twitter user @wheels_518, we can share photos of archival footage of Walt and Roy Disney projected onto Cinderella Castle. The...
Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Pin Now Available
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Say “¡Feliz cumpleaños!” to Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort with a new pin celebrating its 25th anniversary at Panchito’s Gifts and Sundries!. Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort 25th Anniversary Pin – $19.99...
New The Haunted Mansion Dress by The Dress Shop at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The Haunted Mansion’s at-large medium, Madame Leota, certainly calls in the spirits on this new dress now available at Walt Disney World. The black dress, from The Dress Shop, features Madame Leota alongside other iconography inspired...
Magic Kingdom to Conduct Late-Night Fireworks Test on August 16
Disney has informed members of the surrounding community that fireworks testing will take place at the Magic Kingdom at around 12:00am August 16. We will be conducting overnight fireworks testing at Magic Kingdom Park tonight between 12:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. We will do our best to keep the noise to a minimum and apologize to our neighbors and Guests for this early-morning inconvenience.
PHOTO REPORT: Disneyland 8/9/22 (Halloween Arrives in August)
Hey there, hi there, ho there! We headed down to the Disneyland Resort to check out the first wave of Halloween merchandise that has hit the park. So join us for this photo report from Disneyland and Downtown Disney. Disneyland. It may be 103° outside on this warm August afternoon,...
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Dumbo The Flying Elephant Series Debuts Next Month
Series 8 from Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction features Dumbo The Flying Elephant to be released on shopDisney and in the parks. Each series features a Loungefly mini backpack, collectable limited pin, ear band, collector key, and Mickey plush based on the month’s featured attraction. The items are mainly blue and red with yellow and silver accents.
