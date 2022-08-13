Jaylen Warren ‘has an appetite for the competition.’ What others are saying about the Steelers’ undrafted rookie

Read full article on original website
What opposing coaches are saying about Jaren Hall, Jaxson Dart and Logan Bonner
On Saturday, a piece by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg was published in which he asked opposing coaches about 42 of the top quarterbacks in college football. Three of the 42 have direct ties to the state of Utah — BYU’s Jaren Hall (who prepped at Maple Mountain High), Utah State’s Logan Bonner and Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, who prepped at Roy and Corner Canyon high schools.
Zach Wilson’s knee surgery ‘deemed a success’, per report. What does it mean for his return?
The report on Zach Wilson’s arthroscopic surgery performed Tuesday is a good one. The procedure “was deemed a success,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini first reported Tuesday, after the New York Jets quarterback flew to Los Angeles for the surgery. “There were no surprises from the original diagnosis,”...
What can fans expect from Zach Wilson when he returns from injury?
The narrative for Zach Wilson’s sophomore season took a turn last Friday, when the New York Jets starting quarterback left the team’s preseason opener with a knee injury. While it wasn’t a season-ending injury, it could have an impact on his development, and there are still questions when the former BYU QB will return to the field.
‘Covey has a lot of faith in me’: How a former Utes star has inspired, helped Utah receiver Devaughn Vele
In late July, before former Utah star Britain Covey traveled to Philadelphia for training camp with the Eagles, he stopped by the Utes’ campus to work out with some current Utah players. Wide receiver Devaughn Vele took the opportunity to talk to Covey about playing at the next level.
Are these NFL players with Utah ties the best in the league at their jersey number?
How much athletes think about what jersey number they wear runs the gamut, from those who are content with whatever digits to those who hold a certain number with a level of sacredness. But which player in the NFL is the best at each of the numbers that are eligible...
Who are the biggest underachievers in Pac-12 football?
One of the biggest shortcomings surrounding Pac-12 football is well-known: The conference — despite being a Power Five league — hasn’t produced a College Football Playoff participant the past five seasons, and has only two in the eight-year history of the playoff. How much of that can...
Will Zach Wilson be back for the start of the regular season?
About 40 hours after New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury Friday night that is expected to keep him sidelined for two to four weeks, Jets head coach Robert Saleh met with media on Sunday and was asked about the prognosis for the second-year signal caller out of BYU.
Who stood out in Utah’s first scrimmage of fall camp?
Utah held its first scrimmage of fall camp last Saturday, but reporters weren’t allow to watch. So after practice on Monday, hours after the Utes landed at No. 7 in the preseason Associated Press poll — their highest preseason ranking in school history — most of the questions were about the scrimmage.
There’s some clarification on Britain Covey’s thumb injury
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Sunday that wide receiver/returner Britain Covey has a sprained right thumb — an injury he sustained in the team’s preseason opener — while also ribbing the undrafted rookie for his own injury diagnosis. In the team’s first press availability since...
Who’s recruiting QB Isaac Wilson? Zach Wilson’s brother shined in his first high school start
Isaac Wilson isn’t your typical football recruit. He’s the brother of New York Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson, and before he even made his first high school start, Isaac Wilson was a consensus four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. On Friday, though, that first start was quite...
BYU football: Will tight ends Isaac Rex and Dallin Holker play in the season-opener at South Florida?
Tight end Isaac Rex was disappointed after BYU’s preseason training camp practice on Tuesday, and it had nothing to do with his still-sore right ankle or the fact that the Cougars are ranked just No. 25 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. On the former, Rex says it...
Is Joe Flacco ready to stand in for Zach Wilson?
NFL veteran Joe Flacco could get another shot at being a starting quarterback if Zach Wilson’s knee isn’t healed by Week 1. On Sunday, he spoke with reporters about the twists and turns of this preseason and why he likes his current role with the New York Jets.
Chase Hansen’s great week: Interception in preseason opener highlights return to the NFL
It was a busy, fulfilling week for former Utah and Lone Peak High star defender Chase Hansen. First, after months of not being on an NFL roster, Hansen re-signed with the New Orleans Saints last Monday. Then on Saturday, he made the most of his opportunity to get on the...
Will BYU’s own cast of superheroes deliver Hollywood ending to independence?
It takes an intriguing plot and a cast of endearing characters to pull off a blockbuster at the movies and on the football field. Special effects can help, but they can’t make up for an absence of the first two. BYU believes it has all three — a challenging schedule for its final year as an independent and a veteran roster — including players capable of having a special effect on the outcome.
Where do Utah and BYU land in ESPN’s preseason college football power rankings?
It’s a busy time for rankings ahead of the 2022 college football season — on Monday, the preseason Associated Press poll was released, one week after the preseason USA Today coaches poll came out. On Tuesday, another major ranking was unveiled: ESPN’s preseason power rankings. For Utah...
BYU football: Cougars enter second half of preseason training camp with plenty left to accomplish
Saturday’s first scrimmage of preseason training camp basically confirmed what seventh-year BYU coach Kalani Sitake already knew about his 2022 football team. “This is a highly competitive team right now,” Sitake said after watching 84 plays from scrimmage and another 20 or so plays from special teams at LaVell Edwards Stadium. “I think we have an idea (about) who our major players are.”
BYU football’s Week 1 opponent has named its starting QB. He’s a familiar face formerly of the Big 12
There has been a quarterback competition during USF Bulls fall camp ahead of their Sept. 3 season opener against the BYU Cougars, but on Monday, they named their starter for Week 1, and he’s a familiar face to the Cougars. Yes, BYU and USF faced each other last season,...
Why BYU must remember the best revenge is playing well
It is a word tossed around a lot in sports. Most of the time it’s used as a motivator to avenge by retaliation, but in today’s world of college football, where rosters undergo makeovers as often as the Kardashians, does revenge really hold its weight, or is it more bark than bite?
This Army player could be the first service academy student drafted in the first round of the NFL draft since the 1940s
One of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL draft comes from a school that scouts rarely watch closely: West Point. Andre Carter II, an Army linebacker, could be the first service academy student taken in the first round in the Super Bowl era. Here’s some background on the unexpected...
