California State

California farmworkers march to ask Newsom to sign voting rights bill

By Alex cordero
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago

Hundreds of farmworkers and supporters gathered in Delano at Forty Acres, the first United Farm Workers Union location, at the start of a treacherous 335-mile march to Sacramento last week.

Farmworkers marched to convince Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign Assembly Bill (AB) 2183, the Agricultural Labor Relations Voting Choice Act. The bill would allow farmworkers to vote for or against unionization by mail or to drop off representation ballot cards to the Agricultural Labor Relations Board office.

Currently, farmworkers cast their confidential vote to support or oppose unionization at designated polling places, typically located on grower or company property, where they may be approached by anti-union consultants persuading them to vote as the growers may want.

Newsom vetoed a similar bill last summer citing “various inconsistencies and procedural issues related to the collection and review of ballot cards.”

Farmworkers believe they should have the same rights as other Californians who receive their ballots at home and drop them off or send them via mail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fsewx_0hFWWNSw00
Farmworkers marhing in Delano. | Photo by Alex Cordero / Hey SoCal

Farmworkers have been working toward a more aggressive plan to gain national support for AB 2183 based on strategies that have worked in the past.

In the 1960s, the first pilgrimage of this magnitude was led by American labor leaders and civil rights activists Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta to bring national attention to the racial and labor injustices endured by California farmworkers. They succeeded in having United Farm Workers of America recognized and were able to secure its first union contract.

Farmworkers led the second 24-day march in 1994, a year after Chavez’s passing, in honor of his legacy. Thousands showed up in support of farmworkers at the State Capitol in Sacramento.

This time, 92-year-old Huerta showed up to support the marchers and served as an inspiration for the next generation of farmworker activists.

The pilgrimage will travel through 20 farming cities—from Delano to Modesto to Stockton and every farming community in between—leading to Sacramento.

The march is scheduled to end on Aug. 26, which was proclaimed as California Farmworker Day by Newsom in 2021.

Comments / 6

Scottthebeeman
4d ago

Delano is 20 miles from here ,and while the farm workers of the early 60s started the movement mostly Filipinos and some Mexican against some farmers that grossly mistreated workers in wages and living conditions for migrant workers legal or not,only a small % of farmers were doing, it but wrogng none the less, Cesar Chavez took leadership of THE UNITED Farm Workers Union,only it wasn't UNITED ,they became thugs and drove by non union workers and fired weapons to chase workers out of fields it was a crazy time ,so if the UFW backs it, it lines their pocket and does little for the worker,the farmer pays all electrical pumps for water ,we paid 13,000 a month ,after pickers hourly mostly now whether they work or not ,the labor contractors and all expenses and taxes we might clear 20% the labor 37%off the top to show up with ladders and port a potties which they charge pickers for one more scam to get illegal votes

Reply(1)
2
Steve Carter
2d ago

the Constitution says you have to be a legal citizen of the United States newsome has no power he's a joke

Reply
3
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
