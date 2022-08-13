Read full article on original website
Jermaine Burton explains why he transferred to Alabama
Alabama football doesn’t rebuild, they reload. This upcoming season is no different. One of the ways the Crimson Tide is able to continue to be successful despite losing so many players to the NFL is through recruiting and the transfer portal. Alabama gained one important piece to this upcoming...
Punches thrown in massive fight at Patriots–Panthers practice
Joint practices during the NFL preseason give teams a chance to work against some unfamiliar opponents and see different schemes than they normally would in a regular practice setting. However, putting two different teams together on one practice field can also result in some pretty heated fights, just like it did between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.
Ohio State running back suffers devastating season-ending injury
The Ohio State Buckeyes are entering the 2021 college football season with what looks to be the top offense in the country behind star quarterback C.J. Stroud, but the team lost one of its playmakers this week to a season-ending injury. According to a report from Austin Ward of Rivals.com,...
Antonio Brown reacts to George Pickens’ touchdown celebration
It might just be the first preseason game but two Pittsburgh Steelers rookies really shined in their debuts. Quarterback Kenny Pickett went 13 for 15 and threw for two touchdowns while wide receiver George Pickens had an awesome touchdown grab against the Seattle Seahawks. Pickens’ celebration paid homage to former...
NBA world reacts to Ben Simmons, 76ers settlement
Following a tumultuous sequence of events, beginning with Ben Simmons requesting a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, the two sides can finally leave their relationship in the past. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons and the Sixers reached an agreement to recoup part of his salary that was withheld from...
NBA world reacts to Skip Bayless’ shocking Bronny James comments
It’s no secret that Skip Bayless is a notorious LeBron James hater. The Fox Sports personality is one of the NBA superstar’s harshest critics and has been throughout his lengthy career. But now, it seems that Bayless’ hate has reached a new level as he’s taken to criticizing James’ son, Bronny.
College football world reacts to Jason Garrett news
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach and New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has apparently parlayed his good showing as a color commentator for the USFL into a coveted gig for NBC. He’ll now be NBC’s Notre Dame analyst, working alongside play-by-play announcer Jac Collinsworth. Garrett’s name came...
NFL world reacts to Bill Belichick’s comments on Matt Rhule
It takes a lot for New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to say something noteworthy in a press conference but he put out some rather shocking comments about Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. The Patriots are facing the Panthers this Friday and Belichick wasted little time to say...
Browns’ Joel Bitonio reacts to Deshaun Watson getting booed: “It’s Cleveland against the world.”
Deshaun Watson’s trade to and then signing in Cleveland amidst widespread accusation of sexual misconduct during his time with the Houston Texans (which he’s facing NFL punishment for) has been quite controversial. Some Browns‘ fans have renounced the team over that move, but others have been rather supportive.
Ian Rapoport reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo report
The rumors of the Cleveland Browns trading for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may be off the table, at least according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport who said on the Pat McAfee Show that the deal could be dead. “I’ve seen the reports but I just don’t...
NFL world reacts to Drew Lock development
The big question for the Seattle Seahawks this season is who their starting quarterback will be now that Russell Wilson is gone. The smart money has been on Geno Smith so far, but there was an interesting development with Drew Lock on Tuesday that has some NFL folks wondering what it means.
NFL referees calling one particular penalty more often
Over the offseason, the NFL asked its officials to focus more on illegal contact penalties this season. And after just one week of preseason action, it’s becoming clear we’re going to see a lot more called this NFL football season. NFL officials only threw 36 flags for illegal...
Cincinnati Bengals reveal massive Joe Burrow update
The Cincinnati Bengals had previously given no timeline for quarterback Joe Burrow’s return after the star had his appendix removed last month. But the team offered a significant update on Sunday that Burrow had returned to the practice field. The team announced Burrow‘s return to the practice field in...
Titans claim veteran cornerback off waivers
Cornerback Lonnie Johnson, Jr. is now on his third NFL team this year as the Tennessee Titans claimed him off waivers after the Kansas City Chiefs cut the 26-year-old earlier this week, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Drafted by the Houston Texans in the second round of the 2019...
Jacksonville Jaguars released quarterback Monday
While Trevor Lawrence is firmly the starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the depth chart got a little shake-up on Monday when the NFL franchise waived quarterback Jake Luton as part of an effort to trim their roster to 85. Along with Luton, the team also released wide receiver Ryan...
Paul Finebaum goes off on AP Poll
We are now less than two weeks way from the start of the 2022 college football season and the preseason polls are out, including the new AP Poll, which has Alabama leading the way at No. 1, Ohio State coming in at No. 2, and defending champion Georgia dropping in the No. 3 spot.
LSU QB makes huge decision about his future
LSU has one less quarterback in their room as Myles Brennan announced Monday that he is reportedly quitting the sport after finding out he won’t be the starter for the 2022 college football season. LSU football coach Brian Kelly confirmed reports that Brennan has indeed left the team. “We...
Famed CFL QB calls his team’s second half “f-ing terrible” after they blew a 31-18 lead
We appreciate athlete honesty around these parts, and Calgary Stampeders‘ quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell certainly delivered that in spades Saturday night. Following the Stampeders’ 41-40 Canadian Football League loss to the B.C. Lions, in a game where they led 31-18 at the half, Mitchell had harsh words for his team. Here are some of those, via Ryan Ballantine at CFL site 3 Down Nation:
Alvin Kamara’s suspension possibility revealed
While the NFL world has been focused on the Deshaun Watson case, another legal situation that has been under the radar is the one involving Alvin Kamara. The New Orleans Saints running back was accused of assault while he was in Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl back in February.
