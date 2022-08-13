When you're looking for a shot of energy, reaching for a sugary coffee beverage may seem like the best choice, but the keyword there is "seem." Sure, all that sugar and caffeine will get you revved up quickly — after all, Starbucks Frappuccinos virtually built the trend (via Investment Talk). In 1996, the year after the blended drink's national launch, Starbucks made $52 million in Frappuccinos alone (per Boston Magazine). Today, it's hard to imagine the coffee brand without this iconic beverage. That being said, the real untold truth of Starbucks Frappuccinos is how unhealthy they are. A 24-ounce venti, or large, mocha cookie crumble Frappuccino made with whole milk will net you 590 calories, 75 grams of sugar, and 27 grams of fat (via Starbucks).

