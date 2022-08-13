Read full article on original website
Ina Garten's Key Ingredient For Tasty Coleslaw
Ina Garten solidified her name in the culinary world with her popular cooking show "Barefoot Contessa," a long-running staple on the Food Network. In her show, Garten has always challenged cooks to try new things and revamp classic recipes. She's previously offered Christmas dinner recipes that were both familiar and striking, and her Thanksgiving fare is nothing short of delightful.
Here's Why Andrew Zimmern Refuses To Eat Oatmeal
If you are a fan of oatmeal, you may want to look away and stop reading because Andrew Zimmern revealed that he is not, and his thoughts on this staple may leave you feeling a little oat-rageous. What does the celebrity chef who has eaten some rather interesting foods over the course of his career have against this porridge?
Twitter Is Impressed With Duff Goldman's 'Cake Of The Week' Pick
Charm City Cakes has made a big-time name for itself, even serving its goods at Barack Obama's 2008 inauguration (via its official website). Chef Duff Goldman founded the business in 2002, and the first wedding cake it created was for the bassist of Clutch, his favorite band. After gaining popularity, Charm City Cakes eventually appeared on the Food Network due to its out-of-this-world ability to create unique cakes.
What An RD Really Thinks Of Baskin-Robbins' New Cold Brew Treat
When you're looking for a shot of energy, reaching for a sugary coffee beverage may seem like the best choice, but the keyword there is "seem." Sure, all that sugar and caffeine will get you revved up quickly — after all, Starbucks Frappuccinos virtually built the trend (via Investment Talk). In 1996, the year after the blended drink's national launch, Starbucks made $52 million in Frappuccinos alone (per Boston Magazine). Today, it's hard to imagine the coffee brand without this iconic beverage. That being said, the real untold truth of Starbucks Frappuccinos is how unhealthy they are. A 24-ounce venti, or large, mocha cookie crumble Frappuccino made with whole milk will net you 590 calories, 75 grams of sugar, and 27 grams of fat (via Starbucks).
Instant Pot Navy Bean Soup Recipe
The Instant Pot is one of the best tools you can have in your kitchen, and there are plenty of recipes you can use it for, like this navy bean soup. While most people think of enjoying soup in the winter, you can make this year-round. It's full of navy beans — which are a great source of protein — and plenty of veggies like onions, celery, and carrots. Add a little bit of chopped ham to make the soup even heartier, and whether you're eating a bowl for a main course or a cup for a side, it totally hits the spot.
Traditional Mango Lassi Recipe
On a hot summer day, there is nothing better than a refreshing, tropical beverage. If you're ever in the mood for a creamy, flavorful, blended drink, this recipe is for you. Mango lassis are traditional Indian drinks composed of yogurt, mango, honey, and Indian spices. They are sweet, tangy, and bright while remaining rich and creamy. While not necessarily reserved only for hot days, we believe they taste best when the weather is particularly warm.
The DIY Cajun Burrito That's Taking Popeyes Lovers By Storm
Everyone loves a good restaurant hack. What's better than adding a special touch to make your takeout order taste exactly how you dreamed it would?. Whether you're adding your own sauces, swapping toppings on a sandwich, or completely altering your fast food order to make an entirely new dish, there are plenty of ways you can modify restaurant food to your liking. TikTok user Danny Kim has created a series where he gives fast food items to a roster of chefs, who then transform them into gourmet meals.
Cracker Barrel Wants To Entice Ranch Lovers With A Zesty Item
When you're in the mood for some down-home comfort cooking, you may head to Cracker Barrel for its extensive menu that includes comfort classics, like its popular mac and cheese. Of course, what is a comfort food restaurant without fried chicken?! It may seem like a given, but Cracker Barrel didn't serve Southern fried chicken in its 600 stores until 2019.
Grilled And Glazed Tri-Tip Recipe
Tri-tip is one of the most versatile cuts of meat you can buy. It's great for tacos, chili, sandwiches, and more. And of course, it's great on its own. With its versatility, comes the ability to cook tri-tip in a variety of ways as well, from the oven to the slow cooker and the grill. "Grilling a tri-tip is my favorite way to cook this cut of meat," says food photographer and recipe developer Petar Marshall. "It's all about adding great flavor to enhance the meat."
We Finally Know When 7-Eleven Is Holding Bring Your Own Cup Day
7-Eleven has been around since 1927 and has grown to include more than 81,000 stores worldwide. The convenience store chain/gas station is perhaps the perfect embodiment of America's "bigger is better" ethos, offering products like the iconic Big Gulp, a prodigious 32-ounce fountain soft drink introduced in 1976 (per Britannica).
Simple Peach Crisp Recipe
If you're looking for a dessert that's delicious, comforting, easy to make, and sure to please, chef and recipe developer Jessica Morone of Jess Loves Baking has you covered with this simple peach crisp recipe. Even the novice baker will feel accomplished when this dish comes out perfect every time. And what's more, it uses fresh, ripe peaches, so it's sure to become a summer favorite you'll look forward to year after year.
