Bronx, NY

HollywoodLife

‘Law & Order’ Crew Member Shot & Killed While Filming In Brooklyn

A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member was shot and killed on July 19 while on set in Brooklyn, New York. “This morning. Tuesday, July 18 at 5:15 AM, [a] man — who police later learned was Johnny Pizarro, 34, from Queens — was parked in front of 229 North Henry Street in Brooklyn when he was shot in the head and in the neck,” a NYPD public information officer confirmed to HollywoodLife. “EMS transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. At the time he was doing no parking enforcement and we were told it was for the show Law & Order.” They added that there are currently no suspects and no arrests have been made, and it is an ongoing investigation. Other outlets have reported the victim as being 31 years old.
CBS News

9 indicted in Mafia-led racket, including a New York police detective and defendants nicknamed "Joe Fish" and "Sal the Shoemaker"

Federal authorities say they have busted an organized crime racket reminiscent of the Mafia's heyday, involving illegal gambling parlors in New York City and Long Island and a police detective accused of helping to protect the lucrative schemes. Two indictments unsealed Tuesday charged nine people, including the detective, with crimes...
TheDailyBeast

Egg-Hurling Tenant Wreaks Havoc at Luxury NYC High-Rise

The owner of a luxury high-rise on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue is asking a court to order a tenant to stop egging her neighbors’ doors. The New York Post reports that residents of two units on the 37th floor of the skyscraper asked to be moved to different apartments after Yan Li was allegedly caught on video hurling raw eggs at their pads. Police were called to investigate but Li reportedly slammed her door in their faces. In court papers, the owners say they “cannot reasonably re-rent these apartments while [this] conduct is ongoing,” and they want Li to pay $260,000 in damages.Read it at New York Post
US News and World Report

Suspect Indicted in Stabbings of Homeless New Yorkers

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York City man accused of stabbing a pair of homeless men, one of them fatally, in Manhattan parks was indicted on three counts, including one count of second-degree murder, the Manhattan district attorney said on Tuesday. The 40-year-old suspect, Trevon Murphy, has been held...
