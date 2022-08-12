ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

King’s Hawaiian recalls pretzel products over supplier ingredient

By City News Service Inc.
 4 days ago
The Gardena-based King’s Hawaiian baking company announced Friday it is voluntarily recalling its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites products “out of an abundance of caution” following the recall of an ingredient used by one of its suppliers.

The supplier, Lyons Magnus, is recalling the ingredient due to the potential of microbial contamination, including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum, according to King’s Hawaiian.

A statement from King’s Hawaiian did not specify the ingredient in question, and a company spokesman could not be immediately reached.

According to the company, no illnesses associated with King’s Hawaiian pretzel bread have been reported, and no pathogens have been found in any of its products to date.

“The recall is being conducted to ensure consumer safety,” according to the company.

The recall does not affect any other King’s Hawaiian products, as no other products use the ingredient from Lyons Magnus, King’s Hawaiian said.

According to the company, it will resume producing all its pretzel products once it has ensured that all current product has been disposed of and confirmed the safety of all ingredients.

Anyone in possession of the recalled King’s Hawaiian products should dispose of the product.

Consumers can contact the company at 877-695-4227, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with any questions, or to request replacement product.

#Hawaiian#The Recall#Hamburger#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#King#Pretzel Slider Buns#Pretzel Hamburger Buns#Pretzel Bites
