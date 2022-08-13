Anne Heche's former loves Ellen DeGeneres and James Tupper, plus her son Homer and other celebs share their reactions to her tragic death at 53

Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge
Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
Worried Ben Affleck Chain Smokes Outside Hospital With Wife Jennifer Lopez After His Mom Sustains Leg Injury
A worried Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside a Savannah, Ga., hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance to seek medical attention for sustaining a leg injury hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities were set to begin. Article continues below advertisement. Christopher Anne Boldt's injury...
'The O.C.' beauty makes X-rated comment regarding what she misses most about 'Saturday Night Live' star ex, plus more celeb love news
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this news… Rachel Bilson is opening up about her relationship with ex Bill Hader again… On the Aug. 15 episode of her "Broad Ideas" podcast, the former "The O.C." star said that what she misses "the most" about the "Saturday Night Live" alum is his "big" you-know-what. "Let's move on," she said, shutting down the topic after bursting into raucous laughter. Earlier this year, Rachel called her 2020 split from the "Barry" actor "harder than childbirth."
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
You'll never believe how much Kevin Costner makes per episode of 'Yellowstone,' plus more proof stars are nothing like us
Wonderwall.com rounded up all the proof that stars are nothing like the rest of us from July and August 2022, starting with this story that's sure to make your jaw drop… On July 20, 2022, Variety reported that Kevin Costner is now the highest-paid actor on television. He reportedly earned $1.3M per episode for the upcoming 10-episode fifth season of the Paramount+ Western "Yellowstone," which debuts later this year. (Oscar winner Mahershala Ali is also set to score $1.3M per episode for the upcoming eight-episode miniseries "The Plot.") Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are raking in $1 million per episode each for their work on the upcoming "Yellowstone" prequel miniseries "1923." Other stars who banked $1M per episode are Michael Keaton for "Dopesick," Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd for "The Shrink Next Door," Jason Sudeikis for "Ted Lasso" and Sylvester Stallone for "Tulsa King." Elisabeth Moss, meanwhile, made $1.1M per episode for "Shining Girls."
One Major Request Ana De Armas Had For Her John Wick Spinoff The Ballerina
This San Diego Comic-Con announced several films currently in development. One of which was the extremely exciting announcement of the John Wick spin-off film, The Ballerina, partly thanks to the official casting of Ana de Armas as the title character. But it looks like de Armas had some conditions when she signed on to the project.
Ioane ‘John’ King Dies: Costar Of ‘Spartacus’ TV Series On Starz Was 49
I,oane ‘John’ King, one of the prominent cast members of the Starz drama Spartacus, has died at age 49 of adenocarcinoma cancer, which spread to his pancreas and other organs. He announced his condition in January. No information on where he died was available. The New Zealand actor played gladiator “Rhaskos” in the series. Manu Bennett, who played Crixus in the show, paid tribute to his co-star on Instagram. “On Spartacus, John was hired as an extra. But with a powerful presence & ever positive attitude amongst the cast & crew, won himself the speaking role of Rhaskos. I remember John most fondly for his...
J.Lo and Ben Affleck enlist celebrity life coach to officiate second wedding this weekend, plus more news
Everything we know about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's weekend wedding in Georgia. New details have surfaced about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's second wedding, which the couple will reportedly host this weekend at Ben's $8 million estate on a tidal marsh outside Savannah, Georgia. The super-private, imitation plantation-style home is reportedly where Ben, 50, and Jen, 53, initially planned to say "I do" back in 2003, before they decided to split. After reuniting, the couple ended up getting hitched last month at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas with zero fanfare. Their second celebration is shaping up to be a much bigger shindig, with celebrity life coach and "On Purpose" podcaster Jay Shetty officiating the ceremony, according to Page Six. Photos published by the Daily Mail on Thursday, Aug. 18, show a spring flooring has been put down for the party weekend, which will reportedly make use of multiple buildings on the property. In addition to the grand mansion, the estate, which sits on more than 86 acres and overlooks the North Newport River, features a 10,000 square-foot Oyster House, a cottage and a large farmhouse that was once a barn, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. On Thursday, the Mail reported tents were being set up on the grounds, along with trucks packed with food, furniture and ice machines. According to an "Extra" source, "Ben's new message to guests is, 'We're making our union truly official," with the three-day festivities.
