Anne Heche's former loves Ellen DeGeneres and James Tupper, plus her son Homer and other celebs share their reactions to her tragic death at 53

Everything we know about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's weekend wedding in Georgia. New details have surfaced about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's second wedding, which the couple will reportedly host this weekend at Ben's $8 million estate on a tidal marsh outside Savannah, Georgia. The super-private, imitation plantation-style home is reportedly where Ben, 50, and Jen, 53, initially planned to say "I do" back in 2003, before they decided to split. After reuniting, the couple ended up getting hitched last month at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas with zero fanfare. Their second celebration is shaping up to be a much bigger shindig, with celebrity life coach and "On Purpose" podcaster Jay Shetty officiating the ceremony, according to Page Six. Photos published by the Daily Mail on Thursday, Aug. 18, show a spring flooring has been put down for the party weekend, which will reportedly make use of multiple buildings on the property. In addition to the grand mansion, the estate, which sits on more than 86 acres and overlooks the North Newport River, features a 10,000 square-foot Oyster House, a cottage and a large farmhouse that was once a barn, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. On Thursday, the Mail reported tents were being set up on the grounds, along with trucks packed with food, furniture and ice machines. According to an "Extra" source, "Ben's new message to guests is, 'We're making our union truly official," with the three-day festivities.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO