11 Songs That Will Hit You In The Feels, No Doubt About It

One of my favorite things to do when it comes to music is making different playlists on Spotify. I find it so fun to go back to old songs, find new ones, and categorize them into my different playlists. We all have that one playlist that we resort to when we are really feeling some type of way — also known as a "feels" playlist. If you have one of these playlists or feel ~inspired~ to make one, here are 11 songs that are a must to add.

1. "Mine" by Taylor Swift

I mean let's be real, what is a feels playlist without a little old T-Swifty. There is nothing like walking down memory lane and blasting the song that made us all believe in love.

2. "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus

Although this song may be one of the most basic and overused as the caption for an Instagram picture by a mountain, the lyrics of this song are so powerful. "The Climb" is a song where you really appreciate the journey of life even if you do not know the ending.

3. "Stop And Stare" by OneRepublic

This song always makes me stop and think. The lyrics have a deep meaning that can make you feel a bit lost at times that definitely hit you in the feels.

4. "Hallelujah" by Pentatonix

I am not sure why, but every single time I hear this the Pentatonix sing this song, I get the chills. This is technically a remake of the song since they did not write it, but all the different voices really give the song so much power. Although some of the lyrics are a bit odd, this remake of "Hallelujah" gives me major chills.

5. "Chasing Cars" by Snow Patrol

Maybe I love this song so much because it is in my all time favorite show, "One Tree Hill" (which you probably already know), but I absolutely love this song when it comes on shuffle. It is definitely a song I NEVER skip.

6. "Good Riddance" by Green Day

Whenever I hear this song I feel like I am listening to my parents telling me some sort of life lesson. It always gives me such inspiration whenever I listen to it and reminds me to enjoy life.

7. "Drops of Jupiter" by Train

There is nothing better than a good old song by Train. You will never be disappointed by "Drops of Jupiter" when it comes to a feels playlist. Train always hits that soft spot in my heart.

8. "Smile" by Uncle Kracker

Is it just me or does this song make you smile? For real though, this song always puts me in the best mood ever. It's positive vibes make me want to roll my windows down and take a nice long drive.

9. "Red" by Taylor Swift

I don't know why, but this song takes me back to my middle school days where I would play sad songs and pretend to be going through the "boy problems" Taylor Swift writes about. I vividly remember pulling the lyrics up and pretending to perform this song as if I was the lead singer at a concert.

10. "You and I" by Ingrid Michaelson

This song gives me no other feelings than wanting to go dance in a huge field of sunflowers in a white sundress. I couldn't tell you why exactly, but this song makes me feel so dainty and cute.

Now that you are done reading this, I think it is time to find a spot for these killer feels songs in your playlist that makes you feel some type of way. Hop in a car, roll the windows down and blast these songs. I guarantee they will hit you in the feelings and unleash a bunch of different emotions.