MSNBC
Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act into law, slams Republicans for opposing
President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law after the House passed the bill in a 220-207 vote. During his remarks he noted that all Republicans opposed, and said, “Democrats sided with the American people and every single Republican in the Congress sided with this special interest in this vote.”Aug. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
After Biden signs his landmark climate bill, the real work begins
After President Joe Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday, the real work of making sure Americans understand its impact begins. Given the fact his agenda looked dead in the water just over a month ago, I’d understand if Biden strutted to the signing table Ric Flair-style.
Lisa Murkowski's Chances of Beating Trump-Backed Challenger Day Before Vote
A new ranked-choice voting system in Alaska is predicted to help the incumbent Republican senator in Tuesday's primary.
MSNBC
For some officials, Trump-era family separation policy was a “success” worth bringing back
In the absence of congressional action to reform America’s immigration policies, cruelty has been the main deterrent strategy to prevent foreigners from attempting to enter the country. That was the main point of the Trump-era Zero Tolerance policy, which separated more than 5,000 migrant children from their parents at the southern border over the course of 18 months. That policy was widely rebuked, but there are officials still employed by the American government who “believe very strongly” in the “success of Zero Tolerance.” Journalist Caitlin Dickerson just published a behemoth investigation about the Zero Tolerance policy for ‘The Atlantic,’ and she says “there’s no question” these policies will return during a different administration. “I did countless interviews and there was nobody who said maybe…we would go a little bit softer or we would try to work more with Congress,” Dickerson tells Ali Velshi. “They are ready to hit the ground running.”Aug. 14, 2022.
MSNBC
Joyce Vance: Trump testing out a 'shifting array of potential defenses' following FBI investigation
This Lightbulb Security Camera is talking California by storm in 2022. California Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes.
MSNBC
How Democrats could actually come out on top in the midterms
For most of 2022, Democrats have been sinking ever deeper into a pit of despair. President Joe Biden’s approval ratings (driven by the worst inflation in 40 years), were approaching those of the late Bush administration. The party’s agenda was apparently dead in the Senate, and Republican gerrymandering had given the GOP a substantial handicap in House elections. Election nerds took it for granted that Democrats would lose the House and probably the Senate too, along with control of vital swing-state governments, in November.
MSNBC
Rep. Lofgren (D-CA) on what’s next for Jan 6 committee: 'This is an active investigation and a lot more information is coming in to us.'
January 6 Committee Member Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) speaks with Lindsey Reiser about her reaction to what we've learned from the Mar-a-Lago search and what’s ahead for the January 6 Committee investigation. Aug. 14, 2022.
MSNBC
Why Trump’s message to AG Merrick Garland was so provocative
Last week, Attorney General Merrick Garland did something unexpected. Under pressure to shed light on the FBI executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the nation’s chief law enforcement official appeared before the cameras on Thursday, defended federal law enforcement, and announced plans to unseal the warrant related to Donald Trump’s Florida property.
Liz Cheney considers run for president after Republican primary defeat
Wyoming congresswoman says ‘It’s something I’m thinking about’ after losing to Trump-backed challenger
MSNBC
As right-wing anger festers over Trump search, GOP rep. says his life was threatened
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a former FBI agent, is trying to tiptoe the line between being pro-MAGA and pro-law enforcement after federal agents executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home last week. But Trump's continued attacks on the Justice Department make that task increasingly difficult for...
MSNBC
How the loss of Roe directly serves white supremacists' horrifying plot
Reports late last month of the arrest of a former Marine with ties to a neo-Nazi group highlight the dangerous and somewhat convoluted relationship between white extremists and the state of reproductive rights in the United States. The man, identified as a leader of the neo-Nazi group Rapekrieg, was reportedly spearheading a mass murder of minorities and mass rape of “white women to increase production of white children,” according to Rolling Stone.
MSNBC
Trump 'lies' on declassification show 'desperation' fmr. Trump aides says
Fmr. Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton told The New York Times that Donald Trump's claim that he had a standing order declassifying any documents he removed from the Oval Office is not true. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell discusses with former NSA General Counsel Glenn Gerstell.Aug. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
New York Mayor Eric Adams is blowing his chance to be truly welcoming to migrants
Blaming migrants for America’s problems is a political tradition that Republicans have excelled at for years, but statements from New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, serve as the latest reminder that casting aspersions on migrants is too often a bipartisan affair. Adams, whose calls for more federal funding to shelter migrants being bused to the city by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona turned what should have been criticism of their political stunt into a blame game on the migrants he wants to support.
Liz Cheney converted her House campaign-finance committee to a leadership PAC hours after losing her primary, filing shows
Cheney lost to a candidate who backed Trump's baseless election-fraud claims in the Wyoming primary on Tuesday.
MSNBC
The body count grows as Trump followers put their lives on the line for him
It appears Donald Trump has always cost his followers' money and dignity - and now his rhetoric appears to be costing them their lives. A man in Cincinnati was killed after he opened fire on an FBI building a few days after the agency searched Mar-a-Lago. Should we be worried about more violence?Aug. 14, 2022.
MSNBC
Joe: FBI is trying to protect Americans by keeping classified documents classified
The Morning Joe panel discusses the response against the FBI and law enforcement from members of the GOP and the far right following the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago.Aug. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
Arizona Republicans are making a case against the idea of democracy itself
Since 2020 Republicans across the U.S. have been undermining democracy by fabricating claims of voter fraud and passing laws to make it harder to vote. But a disturbing new report by Robert Draper in The New York Times Magazine shows how Arizona Republicans are increasingly committed to waging a war on the idea of democracy itself, in part through a bid to call the U.S. only a “republic” and not a democracy. These Republicans think they’re defending American traditions of governance, but they’re not in touch with the history they believe they’re championing, and they’re catalyzing more virulent anti-democratic extremism on the right.
MSNBC
On Medicare, Florida’s Rick Scott picks a fight he cannot win
There are few issues on which Democrats are more confident than Social Security and Medicare. These pillars of modern American life — sometimes referred to in political circles as “entitlements” — are popular, effective, and lifesaving programs that Democratic officials took the lead in creating, and which the party has championed since their inception.
MSNBC
Why August 8 could become a hinge point in U.S. history
The Atlantic's Tim Alberta discusses his latest column on why he says the country is moving toward a scale of political violence not seen since the Civil War.Aug. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
People Need to Stop Calling Right-Wing Extremism a “Civil War,” says Yale Professor
As Donald Trump and his legal team continue to shift their narrative surrounding classified documents, the fear mongering by the former President and his allies continues to have a far-reaching impact. On Thursday, a fervent Trump supporter was shot and killed by police—after he fired a nail gun into an FBI office in Cincinnati. All week, right-wing Republican leaders have been ironically threatening to “Defund the FBI” as punishment for the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search. Meanwhile, Trump fan pages on social media have ratcheted up calls for a bloody “civil war.” Yale Professor and historian Joanne Freeman takes issue with that language. In addition to being “threatening,” Freeman says the “civil war” crowd isn’t organized enough to spark a war. And ultimately, it undermines “the real ugliness and violence on the surface of what’s going on right now.” “Words and rhetoric really matter,” says Freeman, “particularly if they are coming from someone high up. Not only do they frame things, but they are a way of sort of setting things in motion.”Aug. 14, 2022.
