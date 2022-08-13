ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

Separate Raleigh shootings drawing national attention, local outrage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, Memphis community advocates expressed their pain and urged others to do more. They reacted to connected overnight shootings in Raleigh that ended near Methodist North Hospital and resulted in the charges of three teenagers. That followed another deadly shooting in Raleigh this past weekend, which...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Police find man dead after southwest Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Memphis Monday afternoon, according to Memphis police. Officers responded to the shooting in the 30 block of W. Armstrong Road at 4:10 p.m. Police found the man dead when they arrived. No suspect info is available. Anyone...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Collierville, TN
Collierville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Collierville, TN
Basketball
localmemphis.com

Memphis youth advocate speaks out on need for more youth mentors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting that led to another overnight in Raleigh left six people injured at Methodist North Hospital. Three teens were charged. Memphis police said officers were working a traffic stop when they heard several shots and saw a white SUV on Sycamore View Road. Police searched...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Mccray
localmemphis.com

Memphis job market sees 1,900 new jobs in June

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis economy is showing more good numbers Monday. Never before have there been more people employed in the Greater Memphis region than there are right now. According to a Greater Memphis Chamber report, the region added 1,900 jobs in June, meaning there are now 661,700...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy