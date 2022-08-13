Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Separate Raleigh shootings drawing national attention, local outrage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, Memphis community advocates expressed their pain and urged others to do more. They reacted to connected overnight shootings in Raleigh that ended near Methodist North Hospital and resulted in the charges of three teenagers. That followed another deadly shooting in Raleigh this past weekend, which...
Police find man dead after southwest Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Memphis Monday afternoon, according to Memphis police. Officers responded to the shooting in the 30 block of W. Armstrong Road at 4:10 p.m. Police found the man dead when they arrived. No suspect info is available. Anyone...
Grandmother 'terrified' after chaotic Crump Stadium scene presses MSCS to take additional action
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was panic Friday night when a crowd of teens and football spectators rushed out of Crump Stadium fearful of shots fired. Memphis Police confirmed there was no shooting, but one grandmother said she was terrified when her daughter called her screaming. “It was all these...
How a Memphis native helped TCU football land Briarcrest athlete Max Carroll
One of top senior football players in Memphis went off the board this weekend. Briarcrest athlete Max Carroll announced his commitment to TCU, choosing the Horned Frogs over schools like Michigan, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. "When I went down there it just kind of felt like home," he said. "It...
'It was a horrible scene' | Parents recount aftermath of large fight outside Crump Stadium
The incident in a parking lot stopped MSCS' high school jamboree earlier than planned. Two people were issued juvenile summons.
Memphis youth advocate speaks out on need for more youth mentors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting that led to another overnight in Raleigh left six people injured at Methodist North Hospital. Three teens were charged. Memphis police said officers were working a traffic stop when they heard several shots and saw a white SUV on Sycamore View Road. Police searched...
Memphis Topgolf location's general opening date revealed
Topgolf describes the experience as one that caters to skilled golfers and people who haven't golfed before. The slated Memphis location is the fourth in the state.
Germantown mayor releases statement about football coach who drowned saving a child from a storm drain at Riverdale Park
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo released a statement Saturday regarding the drowning death of a football coach who was attempting to save a child that fell into a storm drain at Riverdale Park Tuesday. 37-year-old William Drennan died Tuesday when he went after one of his players...
Opinion | The Mid-South's community colleges have some work to do | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WalletHub released a study Tuesday ranking 650 community colleges, state by state, looking at more than a dozen different factors. Those include the cost and quality of the education, how many students graduate, and what the student-to-faculty ratio is. Here's how the Mid-South's community colleges fared:
Immaculate Conception begins classical education during school's 100th year teaching
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For one Catholic school in Midtown Memphis, the school year means a new approach to education as well as a new principal. Meah Andrews, 8, has been at Immaculate Conception Cathedral School for five years. She agrees at the heart of learning is curiosity. “I think...
'Clothier to the King' | Lansky's sees largest influx of Elvis fans since pandemic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bernard Lansky is a name familiar to those who are privy to Elvis trivia, but for those that aren't up to speed, one shop at The Peabody hotel here in Memphis had an owner that touted the official title of "clothier to The King." Lansky held...
Memphis job market sees 1,900 new jobs in June
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis economy is showing more good numbers Monday. Never before have there been more people employed in the Greater Memphis region than there are right now. According to a Greater Memphis Chamber report, the region added 1,900 jobs in June, meaning there are now 661,700...
