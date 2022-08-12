Read full article on original website
Eldon 'Bud' Arms
Eldon G. “Bud” Arms, 79 of Prairie du Chien, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. He was born May 29, 1943, in Prairie du Chien, the son of Louis and Emma (Kalina) Arms. He attended Campion Jesuit High School and later graduated from Prairie du Chien High School. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and always remained a strong supporter of all who served. He married Virginia Huser on June 14, 1969, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Prairie du Chien. Bud worked at 3M Company in Prairie du Chien for more than 35 years, and later retired from there. He was an avid angler and enjoyed many types of fishing on the Mississippi River, which included commercial fishing in his early years. Bud loved to attend and cheer on his family in their many sporting events and other activities. Some of his other favorite pastimes included gardening, tending to his Koi pond, and spending time with his precious grandchildren.
Erla C. Lenz
Erla C. Lenz, 96, formerly of Manitowoc, was called to eternal life to be with her Lord on Aug. 9, 2022, at her residence at Bluff Haven in Prairie du Chien. Erla was born on Oct. 8, 1925, in Newton, the daughter of Gustave and Elsa Stock. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1943. Erla then entered the workforce as a secretary at Wisconsin Fuel and Light, later becoming the office manager. Soon after, she met the love of her life, George Lenz. They were married on Feb. 5, 1949. They were lifetime members of Redeemer Lutheran Church of Manitowoc. In retirement, the two of them traveled to many different states and Europe. She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Erla was a great cook and a big sports fan; she enjoyed watching the Badgers, Brewers and Packers.
Ovarian cancer walk looks to spread awareness, raise money for cause
The Ovarian Cancer 5K Off Road Run/Walk Committee includes Ryan Young, Anna Wilson, Tammie Severson, Linda Moyna and Steve Moyna. The event will begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Earthmoving Legacy Center in Elkader. Organizers hope it will raise awareness for ovarian cancer, which took the life of Ann Moyna in 2021. (Submitted photo)
City of Marquette wants to crack down on nuisance issues
The city of Marquette wants to start cracking down on nuisance properties, unlicensed/abandoned vehicles and dangerous buildings in the community. The city council, along with mayor Steve Weipert, city clerk Bonnie Basemann and city attorney Kevin Stinn, reviewed potential courses of action at the Aug. 9 council meeting. Basemann said...
