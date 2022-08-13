Read full article on original website
Troopers: Washington man, crew cited for sport fishing violations
Sitka, Alaska (KINY) - A Washington man and his crew were cited last week for a multitude of fishing violations. On Aug. 12 at approximately 5:30 p.m., Alaska Wildlife Troopers contacted the commercial fishing tender Alaska Chieftain. Investigation revealed multiple sport fishing violations. Approximately 900 pounds of halibut was seized...
Sitka: 7 Best Tempting Places In Sitka, Alaska
If you have never visited Sitka, you should. It’s an Alaskan borough near Juneau that is spread over two islands, Baranof and Chichagof. The city was part of Russia until 1867, so it’s worth a stop here to see the onion-domed St. Michael’s Orthodox Cathedral. You can...
TSA advises travelers departing Sitka 'be prepared' due to tight daily flight schedules
Sitka, Alaska (KINY) - The Transportation Security Administration is alerting travelers departing Sitka airport to arrive early and be prepared. There are currently three flights scheduled to depart Sitka between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. daily. Because every traveler must go through the security checkpoint and all carry-on and checked luggage must be screened, operations are very busy in the early hours of the day.
