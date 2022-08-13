Sitka, Alaska (KINY) - The Transportation Security Administration is alerting travelers departing Sitka airport to arrive early and be prepared. There are currently three flights scheduled to depart Sitka between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. daily. Because every traveler must go through the security checkpoint and all carry-on and checked luggage must be screened, operations are very busy in the early hours of the day.

SITKA, AK ・ 5 DAYS AGO