Robert Edward Hovis obituary 1936~2022
Mr. Robert Edward Hovis, 85, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 27, 1936, he was the son of the late Martin A. and Estella Y. (Shoop) Hovis. He was a 1955 graduate of Waynesboro Area High School where he participated in three...
Richard W Dayhoff obituary 1926~2022
Richard W Dayhoff, age 95, formerly of Gettysburg, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Shippensburg Health Care Center after a lengthy illness. Born December 26, 1926 in Manchester Township, York County, PA, he was the son of the late Charles & Grace (Carbaugh) Dayhoff. Richard was a very...
Dorothy Ann Kopas obituary 1930~2022
Dorothy Ann Kopas, age 91, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Paramount Senior Living. Born in Newark, NJ on December 5, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Catharine (Cump) Hause. Dorothy, also known as “Dot” to her friends, worked at Letterkenny...
Edward B Goetzenberger 1932~2022
Edward B Goetzenberger, 90, of New Oxford, PA died Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at his cottage at the Brethren Home Community. Born March 7, 1932 in Washington, DC he was the son of the late Ralph and Edna (Cooper) Goetzenberger. He was the husband of the late Martha “Ann” (Reitz) Goetzenberger who died June 12, 2020.
William “Bill” Gordon Schaefer 1935~2022
William “Bill” Gordon Schaefer, 87, of 66 Sanibel Lane, Chambersburg, PA, died at 7:40 a.m. on August 12, 2022, at Magnolias of Chambersburg. He was the son John Gordon and Helen L. Schaefer of Williamsport, PA. Bill served in the US Navy from 1954-1957. He was employed for...
Juanita L Jones obituary 1938~2022
Juanita L Jones, 84, of Montgomery Village, MD, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born Sunday, May 1, 1938 in Williamson, WV, she was a daughter of the late William Harrison and Chloe Ann McKinney Maynard. Juanita was a 1956 graduate of the Williamson Senior...
Stephen J “Steve” Overcash 1945~2022
Dr. Stephen J “Steve” Overcash, 77, of Chambersburg, passed into God’s Paradise on Friday morning, August 12, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Elise, of 52 years; sons David (Elizabeth) of Boise, ID, and Michael of Chambersburg; grandchildren, Adan, Everett, and Alexandra Overcash; one sister Jill (Larry) Witter; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was the son of the late Ginny and Jay Overcash.
Gregory Dean Sanders obituary 1966~2022
Gregory Dean Sanders, age 55, of Fairfield, passed away August 10, 2022 at Hershey Medical Center. He was born October 21, 1966 in Gettysburg, a son of Terry O. Sanders and Ellen Jean Sites. Gregory was a mechanic for Gettysburg National Golf Club. In his spare time he enjoyed cars,...
Walter L Bragunier obituary 1932~2022
Walter L. Bragunier, Sr., 89, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania passed away August 7, 2022. He was born on November 30, 1932 in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania to Raleigh F. Bragunier, Sr. and Matilda Gail (Baker) Bragunier. Walter was an avid sportsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his family...
Mildred L Tayman obituary 1934~2022
Tuesday afternoon, August 9, 2022 our family lost an extraordinary woman, our Mother, Mildred L Tayman, of Chambersburg. Born December 24, 1934 in Derby, VA, she was a daughter of the late Luther and Flo (Phillips) Wells. Her passing was sudden and unexpected. We are all heartbroken and still trying to accept that she is gone.
Joseph E Heltzel obituary 1946~2022
Joseph E Heltzel, 75, formerly of Gettysburg, PA went to be with the Lord Sunday evening, August 7, 2022 at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. Born November 15, 1946 in Gettysburg, PA he was the son of the late Lawrence and Genevieve “Jeannie” (Brackett) Heltzel. He was the husband of...
Brenda Hawkins obituary 1951~2022
Brenda Hawkins, 70, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Sunday August 7, 2022 at her home. Born October 10, 1951 in Wilmington, Delaware she was the daughter of the late Frank and Emma Ann (Cammon) Sweeney. Brenda loved doing puzzles, watching horror movies, and animals. She is survived by three daughters,...
Mary Catharine “Kate” Strait 1937~2022
Mary Catharine “Kate” Strait (Knable), 84, of Chambersburg, PA quietly passed away on Friday August 5, 2022. She was born on October 14, 1937. She is the daughter of the late Jabez and the late Gladys (Schetromph) Knable. She is preceded in death by her husband Junior Strait...
David Russell Tyson Jr. obituary 1959~2022
We regretfully announce the passing of David Russell Tyson Jr., 62, on July 13, 2022. David had a difficult battle with Transverse Myelitis. David passed away surrounded by his wife Sheila of 27 years, his daughter Jacqueline Dijon, and friend Kelly Lehmann. He grew up in McCandless Township. He was...
Dortha E Neil obituary 1945~2022
Dortha E Neil (Wise), 77, of Chambersburg, PA went to be with her loving husband at the feet of Jesus on Monday, August 8, 2022 in her home. Born June 1, 1945 in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late George and Catherine (Johnson) Wise. She was a...
Michael R Krugh obituary 1958~2022
Michael R Krugh, 64, of Amberson, PA and formerly of Chambersburg, passed away Monday morning, August 8, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 19, 1958 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late John and Helen Melius Krugh. A graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School, Mike...
Sara L Myers obituary 1930~2022
Sara L Myers, 92, of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at her home. Born Friday, June 27, 1930 in Hopewell Township, Cumberland County, she was a daughter of the late Harold I. and Gladys Fogelsanger Davidson. Sara was a member of the Hopewell United Methodist Church. She...
Theresa Ann Reese obituary 1929~2022
Mrs. Theresa Ann Reese (Byrne), 92, of Sheely Road, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 in Waynesboro Hospital. Born September 16, 1929 in Patton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Delphine (McConnell) Byrne. Mrs. Reese was a graduate of Cresson High School with the...
Linda Kay Reed obituary 1949~2022
Linda Kay Reed, 72, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away on August 6, 2022 at The Leland of Laurel Run. Born September 24, 1949 in Waynesboro, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Mabel Robison Roof. Her beloved husband, Ray A. Reed, Sr., preceded her in death on March 6, 2007.
Patrick Q Cleary obituary 1974~2022
Patrick Q Cleary, 47, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday August 2, 2022 at home. He was born December 9, 1974 in Shippensburg a son of the late Gary Wright and Robin Terry. Mr. Cleary had served in the United States Air Force, and had worked for JLG in Shippensburg. Patrick...
