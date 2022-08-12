Read full article on original website
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Fulton Farms to host Sweet Corn Festival
TROY — Corn-on-the-cobb, corn salsa and Mexican street corn are just a few of the corn-themed foods and products that will be available at Fulton Farms during the annual Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21,. “I love our roasted corn, it’s absolutely delicious,” market...
miamivalleytoday.com
Kids Day at the fair
TROY – Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the annual Kids Day at the Miami County Fair, kids could snag free items, get active with hands-on activities, eat lunch for free and more. The businesses and organizations that had booths at the event and gave...
SICSA working to find animals forever homes
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — With this years Clear The Shelters event just weeks away, SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center are preparing to find families for dozens of cats and dogs. “I think the goal is to send as many animals home as we can,” SICSA Director of Adoptions and Alternative Services Jessie Sullivan […]
wyso.org
Yellow Springs celebrates the 45th anniversary of Elvis' death with a special tradition
Elvis Presley died 45 years ago today. In Yellow Springs, one resident has an annual tradition to celebrate the so-called king of rock and roll. "Today, in honor of the anniversary of the death of Elvis, I am making his favorite sandwich, fried peanut butter and banana,” Gilah Pomeranz said. “They’re free and for all to enjoy."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A successful Germanfest Picnic weekend
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The weather mostly cooperated, and the Dayton Liederkranz Turner’s Germanfest Picnic enjoyed a nice crowd all weekend long. The picnic is the group’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and the streets of historic St. Anne’s Hill in Dayton were full of vendors, German food and of course, beer. Our own Storm […]
Urbana Citizen
Living over the store
Recently the phrase, “living over the store,” sailed unsolicited through my brain. I couldn’t remember hearing or reading this idiom for a really long time. Besides the most obvious example of all U.S. presidents except George Washington living over one of the most well-known stores of them all, otherwise I came up with only a fictional TV character: Ike Godsey lived in the back of his general merchandise store near Walton’s Mountain. Locally, however, it occurred to me that John Atkins and family used to live on the second floor of the funeral home he operated in St. Paris. Artist Mike Major and wife Jane transformed an abandoned Westville church into a homeplace for their family and studio space for him. And there are all those second floors in downtown Urbana, existent for generations, with new life currently being breathed into several of them.
Urbana Citizen
10th Annual Fearless 5K is Aug. 20
MECHANICSBURG – The 10th Annual Fearless 5K hosted by Running4Life is set for Saturday August 20 at 10 a.m., Goshen Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg. Running4Life has helped 28 youth, 20 years of age and under, in the past 10 years. Their focus is on those suffering from serious or life-threatening disease, injury or illness.
dayton.com
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes
KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Urbana Citizen
UYC to host open house Aug. 18
The Urbana Youth Center (UYC) is hosting an open house for new students, parents and the community on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. at 160 West Market Street in Urbana. The event will allow new students and parents to sign up for free membership. In addition, any community member who would like a tour of the facility or is interested in volunteering is welcome to attend.
miamivalleytoday.com
4 to be inducted into Fairlawn Hall of Honor
SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local Schools Alumni Banquet will held at Fairlawn Local School in the auditorium on Aug. 27. Four people will be inducted into the Fairlawn Hall of Honor. Chris Elliott from the class of 1987, Keith Putnam from the class of 1966, and Brenda (Fiebiger, class...
Sweet Corn Festival coming to Fairborn next weekend
FAIRBORN — Corn-ivores unite! The Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival will be held at Community Park next weekend. The festival will take place on Saturday Aug. 20 from 11a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday Aug. 21 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Activities will include over 100 arts and craft booths and food...
Fan favorite returns to Preble County Pork Festival
EATON — The Preble County Pork Festival has announced the return of a fan favorite, the Smorgasbord, to this year’s event, according to a media release. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Preble Co. Pork Festival to return in 2022 after originally being cancelled. The inclusive meal is expected to delight attendees...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Urbana Citizen
Fair winners
Shae Conrad’s 2022 Champaign County Fair Grand Champion Market Steer sold for $10,100. Buyers: Calland Ag Transport, Maurice Farms, National Salt Distributors, Braden Lance Construction, Joby and Trista Havens Family, Mike and Emily Bumgardner, Champaign County Sheriff Matt Melvin, King Family, Bishop Farms/Showrite Feeds, Mike and Mary Melvin, John and Sandy Detwiler, Raging Bull Woodfired Pizza, Aaron Boerger, Dave and Tracy Faulkner, Thomas and Kylie McGuire, Dona Tullis, Kim Cupps, J&J Farms, Josh Astorino Family, The Chuck Wagon Boutique, Dan & Traci Coats, Heritage Co-Op, Belinda Carter, Warye Family, Lee & Jenny Petit, Rhett Laughman, Coverlink Insurance, NXAL, Southwest Bowling, Grand Rental, Women that Farm LLC, New Horizon Ag Solutions, Z&Z Construction, Check & Go Flag DriveThru, Set N’ Stone, Vernon Funeral Homes, Farmer’s & Merchants Bank, Harlow Family, Brian & Tangie Newman, Janet Havens, SVG Motors, Channell Equipment, McIntosh Ag, Dusty Hurst Realtor, Fat Racks BBQ, Nutrien Ag Urbana, Hurst Trucking, Kingscreek Towing, Joe Rees Welding, Clapp Farms & Cattle, Andy & Jill Stickley, Havens Bros show Pigs, Havens Farms Angus and Civista Bank.
Urbana Citizen
2023 ‘Barns of Champaign County’ Calendar offered
The Champaign County Historical Society is offering a unique calendar to welcome in 2023. Barns of Champaign County are depicted in this 2023 calendar and the photos are so real, you would think you could touch them. The calendar is comprised of 12 paintings by Cincinnati artist, Dr. Robert Kroeger,...
African lion dies at Columbus zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lion at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium died earlier this week, the zoo announced on Friday. African lion Kazi died Aug. 9 at nearly 16 years old. Kazi’s mobility started to significantly decline after the animal health team found multiple areas of spinal arthritis and spinal cord compression, the zoo […]
Opening day parade offers fair treats for all
LIMA — Hundreds of people lined Main Street in downtown Lima Sunday for the procession of marching bands, floats, fire trucks, and political candidate supporters in the annual parade that kicks off the 2022 Allen County Fair. “The parade allows us to give our community a look at the...
dayton.com
Trailer for movie filmed in downtown Middletown available on YouTube
A feature film shot entirely in Middletown is being previewed in a trailer now available to watch on YouTube. The United Front Films crew shot “A Bachelor’s Valentine” throughout downtown Middletown in January. The movie is directed by Middletown native Lana Read, who graduated from Monroe High School in 1990, relocated to Cincinnati, then moved back to Middletown.
countynewsonline.org
Welcome GPD’s newest officer: Jackie Barton
Greenville – On Monday (Aug, 15) morning Mayor Steve Willman swore in the newest police officer for the GPD. Officer Jackie Barton is a graduate from the police academy at Edison State Community College and she served for several years as a Deputy with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
Times Gazette
Family to family: Bill Marine Ford purchased by Busam Automotive
WILMINGTON — In 1960, Bill Marine and his family settled in Wilmington and began their family-owned car dealership, beginning their great legacy in the area. For 62 years, the Bill Marine Family has been a staple in the Clinton County community — and now they welcome another family to join them.
Play That Funky Music: Dayton Funk Festival kicks off this afternoon
DAYTON — Grab your bell-bottoms and put on on your most colorful shirt, It’s time to get funky!. From 1-9 p.m. the Levitt Pavilion will be filled with live entertainment and local food vendors as part of the Dayton Funk Festival. The event is free, no coolers or...
Comments / 0