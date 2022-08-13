Read full article on original website
Urbana Citizen
Indians defeat Triad in boys golf
Mechanicsburg beat Triad, 167-224, in OHC boys golf at Urbana Country Club. For the Indians, William Reiser had a 39. Triad did not report statistics. Northeastern beat West Liberty-Salem, 202-208, in OHC boys golf. For the Tigers (2-2), Greyson Horsley had a 47, Collin Thompson a 53, Eli Adkins a...
Urbana Citizen
Urbana soccer teams earn victories
Landon Key had three goals and three assists as Urbana beat visiting Belmont, 10-4, in non-league boys soccer on Saturday. For UHS (1-0), Jaxen Neff-Strickland had three goals and Braedyn Laird added two. In non-league girls soccer, Urbana routed Stivers, 13-0, on Saturday. For the Hillclimbers (1-0), Morgan Deskins had...
Urbana Citizen
2023 ‘Barns of Champaign County’ Calendar offered
The Champaign County Historical Society is offering a unique calendar to welcome in 2023. Barns of Champaign County are depicted in this 2023 calendar and the photos are so real, you would think you could touch them. The calendar is comprised of 12 paintings by Cincinnati artist, Dr. Robert Kroeger,...
Urbana, August 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The London High School soccer team will have a game with Urbana High School on August 15, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
Urbana Citizen
Fair winners
Shae Conrad’s 2022 Champaign County Fair Grand Champion Market Steer sold for $10,100. Buyers: Calland Ag Transport, Maurice Farms, National Salt Distributors, Braden Lance Construction, Joby and Trista Havens Family, Mike and Emily Bumgardner, Champaign County Sheriff Matt Melvin, King Family, Bishop Farms/Showrite Feeds, Mike and Mary Melvin, John and Sandy Detwiler, Raging Bull Woodfired Pizza, Aaron Boerger, Dave and Tracy Faulkner, Thomas and Kylie McGuire, Dona Tullis, Kim Cupps, J&J Farms, Josh Astorino Family, The Chuck Wagon Boutique, Dan & Traci Coats, Heritage Co-Op, Belinda Carter, Warye Family, Lee & Jenny Petit, Rhett Laughman, Coverlink Insurance, NXAL, Southwest Bowling, Grand Rental, Women that Farm LLC, New Horizon Ag Solutions, Z&Z Construction, Check & Go Flag DriveThru, Set N’ Stone, Vernon Funeral Homes, Farmer’s & Merchants Bank, Harlow Family, Brian & Tangie Newman, Janet Havens, SVG Motors, Channell Equipment, McIntosh Ag, Dusty Hurst Realtor, Fat Racks BBQ, Nutrien Ag Urbana, Hurst Trucking, Kingscreek Towing, Joe Rees Welding, Clapp Farms & Cattle, Andy & Jill Stickley, Havens Bros show Pigs, Havens Farms Angus and Civista Bank.
dayton.com
Moeller Brew Barn to open Friday in Dayton: ‘All of our beers tell a story’
Moeller Brew Barn, a new destination located across the street from right field at Day Air Ballpark, is opening to the public Friday. “We built this for the people of Dayton,” said founder and co-owner Nick Moeller. The brewery features a taproom with three bars and over 70 taps,...
dayton.com
New Kettering park to include zip line, links to UD, regional trail system
KETTERING — Plans to add a new 19-acre neighborhood park near Kettering Business Park include a zip line and a bike path feeding into the regional trail system. Gentile Park’s path would provide a link to the Dayton-Kettering Connector at Wiltshire Boulevard, a newly installed piece of a pedestrian trail that extends to the University of Dayton’s campus, records show.
livability.com
Huber Heights, OH is Growing in Style
Location and amenities entice newcomers to make Huber Heights their home. The welcome mat is out in Huber Heights, and people are streaming through the door. This suburb of Dayton was the largest-growing city in the region according to the 2020 census, increasing in population by 14% over the previous decade.
Urbana Citizen
Living over the store
Recently the phrase, “living over the store,” sailed unsolicited through my brain. I couldn’t remember hearing or reading this idiom for a really long time. Besides the most obvious example of all U.S. presidents except George Washington living over one of the most well-known stores of them all, otherwise I came up with only a fictional TV character: Ike Godsey lived in the back of his general merchandise store near Walton’s Mountain. Locally, however, it occurred to me that John Atkins and family used to live on the second floor of the funeral home he operated in St. Paris. Artist Mike Major and wife Jane transformed an abandoned Westville church into a homeplace for their family and studio space for him. And there are all those second floors in downtown Urbana, existent for generations, with new life currently being breathed into several of them.
Daily Advocate
The GREAT Darke County Fair
Entitled the greatest county fair on earth, this Friday will be the opening of the 166th Great Darke County Fair; this year’s fair will run from Aug. 19th to the 27th. The fair was started in 1852 when Dr. I.N. Gard was named chief executive officer and ably led by such men as George Coover, Alfred Kitchen and Noah Arnold to realize the dream and plan for an agricultural fair for the following year. And so it came to pass that on a Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7 and 8 of 1853, Darke County indeed had a fair of its own. Greenville, as the county seat, was selected for geographic reasons and thus the initial fair was held on the grounds immediately east of Garst museum.
miamivalleytoday.com
4 to be inducted into Fairlawn Hall of Honor
SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local Schools Alumni Banquet will held at Fairlawn Local School in the auditorium on Aug. 27. Four people will be inducted into the Fairlawn Hall of Honor. Chris Elliott from the class of 1987, Keith Putnam from the class of 1966, and Brenda (Fiebiger, class...
Urbana Citizen
Demolition Derby
Dave Adkins stands with his wife Cassie and daughter Olivia next to their Demolition Derby car that honors Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates, who was killed in the line of duty in July. Cars line up for Friday night’s Demolition Derby at the Champaign County Fair.
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
dayton.com
Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival returns next weekend at new location
The Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival, presented by St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church, returns Aug. 26-28 at its new location on the corner of State Route 48 and Nutt Road in Washington Township. “We’re looking forward to seeing our patrons again,” said Will Thomas, vice chair of the Greater...
Daily Advocate
Mysterious Fort Greene Ville bricks
Ln Oct. 1793, when Anthony Wayne decided to winter in the place now called Greenville, he needed to quickly order hutting for the army. First, he built eight large exterior redoubts, the first line of defense, that would encircle 300 yards outside his preferred camp site for the army. On Nov. 6, the redoubts were almost finished. Wayne ordered the main campground to be marked for hutting. There were to be two rows of huts, 14 foot in the clear, for the enlisted men surrounding the main camp. The camp was 500 yards long and 264 yards wide. Later, a picket of 10-foot-high logs would be constructed on the outside of the enlisted men’s huts. Anthony Wayne stated on Nov. 6, “for the purpose of hutting, the officers are to see that the enlisted men are housed first, after which they were allowed to use the men to build their own housing” – On Nov. 26, 1793, “The officers will please direct the building of their own huts”.
ashlandsource.com
Pearl Harbor casualty to have his remains returned to Ohio hometown for Aug. 20 burial
A Navy program is bringing home an Ohio sailor who lost his life in the Pearl Harbor tragedy on Dec. 7, 1941. Musician 1st Class Joseph Hoffman, born in Lyndon, Ohio and raised in Chillicothe, Ohio, and who gave his life aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack of Dec. 7, 1941, will have his remains buried in Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, Ohio, Aug. 20.
dayton.com
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes
KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
Area students welcomed on first day back to school with ‘clap-in’
DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools, the biggest school district in the Miami Valley, welcomed back students today. Meadowdale High School had a unique way to celebrate students returning for the school year. News Center 7 spoke with one pastor who was there at the special “clap in” to welcome...
saturdaytradition.com
Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp
C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
