Urbana, OH

Urbana Citizen

Indians defeat Triad in boys golf

Mechanicsburg beat Triad, 167-224, in OHC boys golf at Urbana Country Club. For the Indians, William Reiser had a 39. Triad did not report statistics. Northeastern beat West Liberty-Salem, 202-208, in OHC boys golf. For the Tigers (2-2), Greyson Horsley had a 47, Collin Thompson a 53, Eli Adkins a...
MECHANICSBURG, OH
Urbana Citizen

Urbana soccer teams earn victories

Landon Key had three goals and three assists as Urbana beat visiting Belmont, 10-4, in non-league boys soccer on Saturday. For UHS (1-0), Jaxen Neff-Strickland had three goals and Braedyn Laird added two. In non-league girls soccer, Urbana routed Stivers, 13-0, on Saturday. For the Hillclimbers (1-0), Morgan Deskins had...
URBANA, OH
Urbana Citizen

2023 ‘Barns of Champaign County’ Calendar offered

The Champaign County Historical Society is offering a unique calendar to welcome in 2023. Barns of Champaign County are depicted in this 2023 calendar and the photos are so real, you would think you could touch them. The calendar is comprised of 12 paintings by Cincinnati artist, Dr. Robert Kroeger,...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

Fair winners

Shae Conrad’s 2022 Champaign County Fair Grand Champion Market Steer sold for $10,100. Buyers: Calland Ag Transport, Maurice Farms, National Salt Distributors, Braden Lance Construction, Joby and Trista Havens Family, Mike and Emily Bumgardner, Champaign County Sheriff Matt Melvin, King Family, Bishop Farms/Showrite Feeds, Mike and Mary Melvin, John and Sandy Detwiler, Raging Bull Woodfired Pizza, Aaron Boerger, Dave and Tracy Faulkner, Thomas and Kylie McGuire, Dona Tullis, Kim Cupps, J&J Farms, Josh Astorino Family, The Chuck Wagon Boutique, Dan & Traci Coats, Heritage Co-Op, Belinda Carter, Warye Family, Lee & Jenny Petit, Rhett Laughman, Coverlink Insurance, NXAL, Southwest Bowling, Grand Rental, Women that Farm LLC, New Horizon Ag Solutions, Z&Z Construction, Check & Go Flag DriveThru, Set N’ Stone, Vernon Funeral Homes, Farmer’s & Merchants Bank, Harlow Family, Brian & Tangie Newman, Janet Havens, SVG Motors, Channell Equipment, McIntosh Ag, Dusty Hurst Realtor, Fat Racks BBQ, Nutrien Ag Urbana, Hurst Trucking, Kingscreek Towing, Joe Rees Welding, Clapp Farms & Cattle, Andy & Jill Stickley, Havens Bros show Pigs, Havens Farms Angus and Civista Bank.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

New Kettering park to include zip line, links to UD, regional trail system

KETTERING — Plans to add a new 19-acre neighborhood park near Kettering Business Park include a zip line and a bike path feeding into the regional trail system. Gentile Park’s path would provide a link to the Dayton-Kettering Connector at Wiltshire Boulevard, a newly installed piece of a pedestrian trail that extends to the University of Dayton’s campus, records show.
KETTERING, OH
livability.com

Huber Heights, OH is Growing in Style

Location and amenities entice newcomers to make Huber Heights their home. The welcome mat is out in Huber Heights, and people are streaming through the door. This suburb of Dayton was the largest-growing city in the region according to the 2020 census, increasing in population by 14% over the previous decade.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
Urbana Citizen

Living over the store

Recently the phrase, “living over the store,” sailed unsolicited through my brain. I couldn’t remember hearing or reading this idiom for a really long time. Besides the most obvious example of all U.S. presidents except George Washington living over one of the most well-known stores of them all, otherwise I came up with only a fictional TV character: Ike Godsey lived in the back of his general merchandise store near Walton’s Mountain. Locally, however, it occurred to me that John Atkins and family used to live on the second floor of the funeral home he operated in St. Paris. Artist Mike Major and wife Jane transformed an abandoned Westville church into a homeplace for their family and studio space for him. And there are all those second floors in downtown Urbana, existent for generations, with new life currently being breathed into several of them.
URBANA, OH
Daily Advocate

The GREAT Darke County Fair

Entitled the greatest county fair on earth, this Friday will be the opening of the 166th Great Darke County Fair; this year’s fair will run from Aug. 19th to the 27th. The fair was started in 1852 when Dr. I.N. Gard was named chief executive officer and ably led by such men as George Coover, Alfred Kitchen and Noah Arnold to realize the dream and plan for an agricultural fair for the following year. And so it came to pass that on a Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7 and 8 of 1853, Darke County indeed had a fair of its own. Greenville, as the county seat, was selected for geographic reasons and thus the initial fair was held on the grounds immediately east of Garst museum.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

4 to be inducted into Fairlawn Hall of Honor

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local Schools Alumni Banquet will held at Fairlawn Local School in the auditorium on Aug. 27. Four people will be inducted into the Fairlawn Hall of Honor. Chris Elliott from the class of 1987, Keith Putnam from the class of 1966, and Brenda (Fiebiger, class...
SIDNEY, OH
Urbana Citizen

Demolition Derby

Dave Adkins stands with his wife Cassie and daughter Olivia next to their Demolition Derby car that honors Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates, who was killed in the line of duty in July. Cars line up for Friday night’s Demolition Derby at the Champaign County Fair.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
