KWCH.com
Man seriously injured when vehicle crashes into barrier
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to Sedgwick County crash logs, a man was seriously injured late Monday night when his car crashed into a concrete barrier. The crash happened at around 11:50 p.m. Kenneth Libich was being pursued by law enforcement while driving west on 47th Street South when he struck the barrier, causing the engine on his vehicle to ignite.
kfdi.com
Driver injured in crash following chase in south Wichita
A driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a concrete barrier during a chase with law enforcement officers in south Wichita. The chase was reported around 11:50 p.m. Monday. A vehicle was being chased westbound on 47th Street South when it hit a barrier near West Street. The car then caught fire after the crash.
Wichita man arrested after SUV hits three people and several vehicles at Club Rodeo
An officer said the suspect hit three people, including two bouncers, several vehicles and Club Rodeo with an SUV before taking off.
Person seriously injured in car vs. pedestrian crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person was seriously injured after being involved in a car versus pedestrian crash in west Wichita Monday night. The crash happened near West Kellogg Drive and Meridian shortly after 8:10 p.m. The person seriously injured in the crash has not been identified. KSN will provide more information as it becomes […]
One dead, two injured after off-road vehicle hits tree, Kansas Highway Patrol says
The man who died was behind the wheel of a 2022 Polaris RZR.
Sheriff’s office: Driver arrested in Club Rodeo incident
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office says a driver accused of hitting at least three people and over 10 cars after a concert at Club Rodeo has been arrested.
One dead, two injured in Great Bend UTV crash
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — A man is dead, and two others have been injured in a UTV crash Saturday, August 13. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), at 9 p.m., 42-year-old Bryan Kramer of Great Bend was driving a 2022 Razr UTV Polaris eastbound on Dike Road when he struck a tree. He […]
kfdi.com
One person killed in southeast Wichita shooting
Police said a 49-year-old man died after a shooting early Monday at a southeast Wichita home. Officers were called to the 5200 block of East Gilbert, near Lincoln and Oliver, around 8 a.m. Police said the victim was in a home with several other people when two men walked into the home and shot him. The suspects than ran from the area. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
Victim identified in fatal Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victim of a deadly shooting in southeast Wichita on Monday has been identified by Wichita police. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says 49-year-old Dennis Haynes of Wichita was shot and killed when two men entered his home in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert St. and shot him. Haynes was […]
One dead in car explosion near Cheney Reservoir
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has been reported dead after a crash occurred in Reno County on Friday afternoon. A news release from the Reno County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of E. Parallel Rd. for a vehicle that was driving in and out of the ditch. As […]
Sheriff: One dead after Kansas car fire, explosion
RENO COUNTY—One person has died after a car fire in Reno County. Just before 2:30p.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to the area of the 2000 Block of east Parallel Road for a vehicle that was driving in and out of the ditch, according to a media release. While Deputies...
KAKE TV
'They just don't care': After years of getting trapped by parked trains and being ignored, Butler County neighborhood is demanding action
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - After years of being blocked in their homes by trains for hours on end, a small Butler County neighborhood says that no matter what they do or who they call, nothing ever changes. Now, the family is turning to KAKE On Your Side and demanding...
Man dead following shooting in southeast Wichita
The Wichita Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on the city's southeast side.
Police: Flock system helped in capture of 2 Kan. murder suspects
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend shooting were able to quickly take two suspects in custody by using information they received from a unique camera security system. Just after 1:30a.m. Sunday, police working part-time in the Old Town area of Wichita heard several gunshots just north of...
adastraradio.com
You Drink. You Drive. You Lose- is Just Ahead
McPherson, Kan. – Drivers are advised that during the period of August 20 through Labor Day, September 7, the McPherson Police Department will join other police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways during You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. It is...
Driver hits at least 3 people, cars at Club Rodeo
Authorities are searching for a man accused of hitting at least three people and over 10 cars after a concert at Club Rodeo on Thursday night near K-15 and MacArthur Road.
Victim identified, 2 arrested in deadly Old Town shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say the victim in a deadly shooting in Old Town early Sunday has been identified as 22-year-old Deandre Greenley of Wichita. Wichita police say each suspect, 21-year-old Christopher Dyas and 24-year-old Saquorea Sweeney, both of Wichita, have been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to the department, on Sunday […]
Fatal UTV accident in western Kansas
One man is dead, two others injured after a UTV accident in western Kansas Saturday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Bryan Kramer of Great Bend
KWCH.com
Crews respond to large grass fire in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers are advised to avoid K-96 and Ridge Road while crews respond to a large grass fire. Traffic is being diverted while firefighters work to put the fire out on the north side of K-96.
NewsCow
Winfield Police: Drunk Driver On Stolen Fork Lift Damaged Cowley County Home
A 24-year-old rural Winfield man remains in the Cowley County Jail following an investigation into a possible drunk driver on a forklift, according to a media release. John Carr was arrested Wednesday after Winfield Police determined he had burglarized Schmidt and Sons on West Ninth and taken the forklift without permission. He was booked on charges of DUI, burglary, felony theft and two counts of criminal damage to property.
