Reno County, KS

KWCH.com

Man seriously injured when vehicle crashes into barrier

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to Sedgwick County crash logs, a man was seriously injured late Monday night when his car crashed into a concrete barrier. The crash happened at around 11:50 p.m. Kenneth Libich was being pursued by law enforcement while driving west on 47th Street South when he struck the barrier, causing the engine on his vehicle to ignite.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Driver injured in crash following chase in south Wichita

A driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a concrete barrier during a chase with law enforcement officers in south Wichita. The chase was reported around 11:50 p.m. Monday. A vehicle was being chased westbound on 47th Street South when it hit a barrier near West Street. The car then caught fire after the crash.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Person seriously injured in car vs. pedestrian crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person was seriously injured after being involved in a car versus pedestrian crash in west Wichita Monday night. The crash happened near West Kellogg Drive and Meridian shortly after 8:10 p.m. The person seriously injured in the crash has not been identified. KSN will provide more information as it becomes […]
WICHITA, KS
Reno County, KS
Crime & Safety
Reno County, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Accidents
County
Reno County, KS
City
Cheney, KS
Cheney, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

One dead, two injured in Great Bend UTV crash

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — A man is dead, and two others have been injured in a UTV crash Saturday, August 13. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), at 9 p.m., 42-year-old Bryan Kramer of Great Bend was driving a 2022 Razr UTV Polaris eastbound on Dike Road when he struck a tree. He […]
GREAT BEND, KS
kfdi.com

One person killed in southeast Wichita shooting

Police said a 49-year-old man died after a shooting early Monday at a southeast Wichita home. Officers were called to the 5200 block of East Gilbert, near Lincoln and Oliver, around 8 a.m. Police said the victim was in a home with several other people when two men walked into the home and shot him. The suspects than ran from the area. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
WICHITA, KS
Person
Levi
KSN News

Victim identified in fatal Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victim of a deadly shooting in southeast Wichita on Monday has been identified by Wichita police. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says 49-year-old Dennis Haynes of Wichita was shot and killed when two men entered his home in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert St. and shot him. Haynes was […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

One dead in car explosion near Cheney Reservoir

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has been reported dead after a crash occurred in Reno County on Friday afternoon. A news release from the Reno County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of E. Parallel Rd. for a vehicle that was driving in and out of the ditch. As […]
RENO COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

You Drink. You Drive. You Lose- is Just Ahead

McPherson, Kan. – Drivers are advised that during the period of August 20 through Labor Day, September 7, the McPherson Police Department will join other police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways during You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. It is...
MCPHERSON, KS
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Victim identified, 2 arrested in deadly Old Town shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say the victim in a deadly shooting in Old Town early Sunday has been identified as 22-year-old Deandre Greenley of Wichita. Wichita police say each suspect, 21-year-old Christopher Dyas and 24-year-old Saquorea Sweeney, both of Wichita, have been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to the department, on Sunday […]
WICHITA, KS
NewsCow

Winfield Police: Drunk Driver On Stolen Fork Lift Damaged Cowley County Home

A 24-year-old rural Winfield man remains in the Cowley County Jail following an investigation into a possible drunk driver on a forklift, according to a media release. John Carr was arrested Wednesday after Winfield Police determined he had burglarized Schmidt and Sons on West Ninth and taken the forklift without permission. He was booked on charges of DUI, burglary, felony theft and two counts of criminal damage to property.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS

