Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Kirk Ferentz says 'everybody is competing' in Iowa quarterback battle
Spencer Petras started as Iowa quarterback for two seasons now but head coach Kirk Ferentz does not give him any extra edge on the rest of the competition. At Iowa’s media day, Ferentz said that Petras still competes with the rest of the room for the starting job. “Yeah,...
Sioux City Journal
Injuries help Liddle gain 'deeper appreciation' for football
IOWA CITY — After a standout high school career, which included starting on the defensive line as a freshman at Bettendorf High School, the first year of Griffin Liddle’s time in the University of Iowa football program didn’t go entirely as planned. An assortment of injuries kept...
National Qualifier and Big 12 Champion Transferring to Iowa
Brody Teske, a four-time state champion out of Fort Dodge High School, is now moving on to his third college wrestling program. As he announced on his Instagram, one of the greatest wrestlers in Iowa high school history is transferring to the University of Iowa. As a prep, Teske compiled...
Hawkeye Football and Wrestling Recruit Wins World Championship
Ben Kueter is a young man of many talents. The Iowa City prep is a three-time state champion wrestler committed to wrestle and play football for his hometown Iowa Hawkeyes. And now, he's a 2022 U20 FreestyleWorld Champion at 97 kilograms (about 214 pounds), and he did it in dominant fashion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
Former UNI wrestler Teske commits to Iowa
(Iowa City) -- Former University of Northern Iowa wrestler Brody Teske is transferring to Iowa. Teske was a NCAA Championships qualifier for the Panthers in 2021 and 2022. He also wrestled collegiately at Penn State and has a 33-13 career record. Teske was a four-time high school state champion during...
HN TV: Alex Padilla Iowa Football Kids Day Reps
All 11-on-11 Snaps of Hawkeye Junior Quarterback From Saturday
Sioux City Journal
Back-to-back homers lift Bandits to walk-off win
Jack Alexander proved Sunday to be a quick learner. After watching Dillan Shrum open the bottom of the ninth inning with a game-tying home run, Alexander drove the first pitch he saw out of Modern Woodmen Park to give the Quad Cities River Bandits a walk-off 6-5 win over Cedar Rapids in Class A Midwest League action.
Sioux City Journal
Democratic secretary of state hopeful Joel Miller: 'Make voting easy again'
Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said he’s running for secretary of state to “make voting easy again” at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair. Miller said advocating for laws that make in-person and absentee voting easier would be his prime focus as secretary of state, the top elections official in the state.
RELATED PEOPLE
Little league families call foul over racist photos
Update: We originally misidentified the team involved in this story. OurQuadCities.com regrets the error. What should’ve been a fun season for Davenport’s 14U Babe Ruth Team ended in disappointment as racist photos were air-dropped to players’ phones. Local 4’s Eric Olsen has their story.
KCRG.com
New I-380 Southbound to I-80 Eastbound ramp to open Friday
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Weather permitting, drivers on I-380 southbound will be utilizing a new elevated bridge as they head to I-80 eastbound. The opening of this ramp is a major accomplishment for the project as it is the last of the old “loop-style” ramps to be closed within the interchange. It is the second major flyover ramp to open at the interchange.
Sioux City Journal
Ransom paid after cyberattack on Cedar Rapids schools likely necessary, expert says
CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Rapids school district may never tell the public how much it paid in ransom to a criminal group that this summer attacked it computers — a payment that likely was "absolutely necessary," a local security expert said. In an email last week to...
20-Year-Old Takes Linn County Police on 100 MPH Chase
Growing up, and especially when I first started driving, I was told to pull over, remain calm, and do whatever a police officer told me to do. Remain calm, know your rights, and try to avoid a ticket -- nothing else needed to be said. My parents did an awesome job putting a good head on my and my sister's shoulders to where they trusted us to use our God-given common sense.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Significant damage following Cedar Rapids crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a car crash at 33rd and I-380. The car involved suffered significant damage. According to police, life flight was called to the scene for potentially significant injuries. This is a developing story.
Sioux City Journal
Frank Fritz 'getting better every single day' after stroke
"American Picker" Frank Fritz says he is on the mend after suffering a stroke. Fritz, 58, of Davenport, conveyed a message this week through a confirmed longtime friend. The friend asked that her name be withheld, saying she does not wish to be contacted by members of the public. "He...
The Case of the Mysterious, Sudden Closure of the Moline Denny’s
It's like a breakup via text. Thursday, the Denny's in Moline suddenly closed. WQAD reports that on Thursday, a note was found on the door of the Moline Denny's, announcing the closure of the restaurant. Permanently. And if you look on Google, Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline is indeed listed as 'permanently closed'.
QC welcomes ‘Bend’ new market
There’s a new market coming to the Quad Cities! The Bend XPO in East Moline will host “Market at The Bend” every Saturday in September and October from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Vendors of all types are welcome to display their products for sale. The Bend XPO is located at 922 Mississippi Parkway in East Moline. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs2iowa.com
One dead after crash near Vinton on Thursday
VINTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after a crash in Benton County on Thursday evening. One car was heading west on 61st Street Lane near Vinton around 5 pm. A second car, driven by 91-year old Marion Schminke, was heading south of 30th Avenue. Schminke...
Cedar Rapids Reopens the Vault for Historic Bank Redevelopment
The question of what will become of a historic bank building in downtown Cedar Rapids is back on the table as the development group with a previous proposal in place for the Guaranty Bank building at 220 3rd St. SE has pulled the plug on their plans, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
KWQC
Police: Man arrested Saturday after threatening multiple people with knife at Armored Gardens
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Saturday after police say he threatened several people with a knife at Armored Gardens and injured at least one person. Dietrich A. Wilmington, 33, is charged with going armed with intent, a Class D felony; willful injury- causing bodily injury, a Class D felony; interference with official acts with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony; and two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.
KCJJ
Vinton man told girlfriend he “only had a 30 pack” when arrested for OWI
A Vinton man faces his third OWI charge after being pulled over for driving while suspended in Swisher Saturday afternoon. According to the criminal complaint, 46-year-old Antonio Martin of 4th Avenue was observed driving a truck pulling a boat on Amana Road just before 5pm. A check of the truck’s license plate showed the registered owner as being suspended. Upon contact after pulling Martin over, the officer reportedly noticed he had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of ingested alcohol. Martin allegedly admitted to drinking beer, and a PBT showed his blood-alcohol level at .168 percent.
Comments / 0