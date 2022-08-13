Roadwork resumes near Colusa County Airport

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced on Thursday that roadwork has resumed on a 1.7-mile stretch of State Highway 20 east of the Colusa County Airport in Colusa.

“After spending the spring and early summer clearing vegetation from drainage ditches and performing pavement grinding, crews have placed temporary concrete barriers, known as k-rail, on the north side of the roadway so they can begin shoulder widening work,” read a release issued by Caltrans District 3. “The east- and westbound traffic lanes have been reduced to 11-feet wide to accommodate this work.”