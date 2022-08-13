ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colusa County, CA

Roadwork resumes near Colusa County Airport

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 4 days ago

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced on Thursday that roadwork has resumed on a 1.7-mile stretch of State Highway 20 east of the Colusa County Airport in Colusa.

“After spending the spring and early summer clearing vegetation from drainage ditches and performing pavement grinding, crews have placed temporary concrete barriers, known as k-rail, on the north side of the roadway so they can begin shoulder widening work,” read a release issued by Caltrans District 3. “The east- and westbound traffic lanes have been reduced to 11-feet wide to accommodate this work.”

Comments / 0

Related
kubaradio.com

Expect Delays Along Hammonton-Smartsville Road Starting Today

(Yuba County release) – If you frequently travel or plan to travel along Hammonton-Smartsville Road over the next several days, please be aware of roadwork planned through August 24. Beginning today, August 16 and into the following week, the stretch of Hammonton-Smartsville Road between Dantoni Road and Alberta Road...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Alani Aguilar Killed in Multi-Vehicle Collision on State Route 12 [Sonoma County, CA]

Box-Truck Accident near Dutton Avenue Left One Woman Dead. Officers received reports around 8:00 a.m., on the eastbound lanes of SR-12 near the Dutton Avenue off-ramp. According to initial reports, an eastbound box-truck struck the left rear of a Nissan Versa, pushing the Nissan into the right shoulder. As a result, the Nissan overturned onto a guardrail while the box-truck continued along eastbound SR-12 and hit four additional vehicles.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colusa County, CA
Government
County
Colusa County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Colusa, CA
Local
California Traffic
CBS Sacramento

Man found dead in truck after crash along westbound I-80 in Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY - One man is dead after a crash along Interstate 80 in Solano County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. in westbound lanes, just west of Dixon Avenue, CHP - Solano tells CBS13. Officers say a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, for unknown reasons, hit the center divider and then veered to the righthand shoulder of the roadway, hitting a barbed wire fence. The driver was declared dead at the scene. Emergency personnel at the scene believe the cause of the crash could have been medical in nature. The driver was identified a 49-year-old man from Roseville.  The coroner will determine the driver's official cause of death. The incident ended up blocking lanes of Interstate 80.No other vehicles were involved in the crash. 
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Southbound I-5 in Woodland blocked from overturned semi-truck

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The number two lane along southbound Interstate 5 near Highway 113 in Woodland is currently blocked due to an overturned semi-truck, according to law enforcement. Law enforcement said that the truck was carrying packages and two other cars may be involved. This is a developing story.
WOODLAND, CA
mendofever.com

Two Fires Flare-Up South of Clearlake—Possible Arson

Multiple resources are pouring into two suspected arson fires growing south of Clear Lake near Borax Lake. The two were first reported about 5:25 p.m. One fire is approximately one acre and the other is approximately two acres, according to emergency personnel with their eyes on the fire. The fires...
CLEARLAKE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roadwork#North Side#Urban Construction#The Colusa County Airport#Caltrans
actionnewsnow.com

Body found in Upper Bidwell Park identified

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in Upper Bidwell Park on Thursday. The coroner’s office identified the man as 62-year-old Bruce Bohneman. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Action News Now that Bohneman the was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 9.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-17 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit; North Coast; Van Duzen, Mad River; W Mendocino NF, E Mendocino Unit Mid level moisture will combine with elevated instability to bring a high potential of thunderstorm activity across interior areas of Northwest CA on Wednesday. A lack of moisture at lower levels of the airmass will promote a dry nature to cloud to ground strikes. Anticipated south and southeast steering flow is favorable for thunderstorm cells to propagate into Eastern Humboldt and Del Norte counties. Afternoon and evening activity may extend overnight into the early morning hours of Thursday RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 212, 264, 277 and the eastern half of zone 201. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic outflow winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KRON4 News

Fatal crash closes NB Highway 29 in Napa County

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead and another is injured following a car crash involving two vehicles in Napa just before midnight on Saturday, according to Napa Police Department. One of the passengers, a 60-year-old woman, was airlifted from the scene and transported to a local hospital, police said. Northbound Highway 29 will […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Vehicle in flames in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire on Hearn avenue near a community park at 2:21 pm Tuesday, they announced in a Tweet on Friday. Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle on fire. The fire was quickly contained to a fourth of an […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
FOX40

Roseville man dies in Dixon I-80 crash

DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Solano confirmed on Tuesday that a fatal collision did occur near Interstate 80 westbound and Dixon Avenue. CHP said that a 49-year-old Roseville man driving a Chevrolet Silverado hit the center divider along Interstate 80. The vehicle showed minor damage. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
KRCB 104.9

Lake Pillsbury could be drained - advocates see it as indispensable

Another lawsuit was filed this week in the continuing saga of the Potter Valley Project, a hydroelectric plant affecting the Russian and Eel Rivers.   PG&E is in the early stages of surrendering control of the Project - a pair of dams, a diversion tunnel, and a hydro-electric station along the Eel River - and some groups are hoping the surrender will result in California’s next dam removal project.   Others, not so much.   "This is a regional water issue and multiple counties are involved and it has everything to do with the drinking water in Mendocino, Sonoma, and Marin counties." Carol Cinquini, a local...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Some areas in South Butte County plagued with contaminated drinking water

Manzanita Elementary has water jugs in every single classroom and is working to drill a new well. Some schools in South Butte County plagued with contaminated drinking water. Manzanita Elementary has water jugs in every single classroom and is working to drill a new well.
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
5K+
Followers
115
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy