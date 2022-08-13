HAYS, Kan. (KNS) – The price of Kansas farmland increased by more than 35% over the past two years. That’s more than any other state in the nation. The rise in Kansas cropland values marks a sharp shift. Land here had actually decreased in value several years prior to 2020. But as prices for grains like wheat and corn increased, farmland became a more profitable asset, for both farmers and outside investors.

KANSAS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO