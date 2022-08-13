Read full article on original website
Homelessness Stretches Beyond Urban Borders in Kansas, New Tax Credits for Housing Could Help
Topeka, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — Rural communities in Kansas are struggling with some big city problems: homelessness and a lack of affordable housing. Efforts to boost the state’s affordable housing found bipartisan support in the Legislature this past session, but it is unclear how much the measures will relieve the pressures on communities as the number of unsheltered individuals has increased across Kansas.
Officials Highlight Parallel between Public Health, Extension
MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Research & Extension) – Officials with two of the pillars of community health in Kansas acknowledged their shared history and the importance of working together for the well-being of the state’s citizens. “When I talk to extension professionals in the field, the word I use...
Kansas Anti-Abortion Activists Secure $119K for Nine-County Recount on Abortion Amendment
TOPEKA — Anti-abortion activists incredulous about defeat of a Kansas constitutional amendment Monday dropped plans for a statewide recount of votes by earmarking $119,600 for a ballot-by-ballot review in populous Sedgwick, Johnson, Shawnee and Douglas counties and five others. The campaign to raise $229,300 for a hand count in...
Kansas Farmland Value Increases More Than Any Other State
HAYS, Kan. (KNS) – The price of Kansas farmland increased by more than 35% over the past two years. That’s more than any other state in the nation. The rise in Kansas cropland values marks a sharp shift. Land here had actually decreased in value several years prior to 2020. But as prices for grains like wheat and corn increased, farmland became a more profitable asset, for both farmers and outside investors.
Over 4 inches of rain reported in northwest Missouri
A northwest Missouri farmer says his crops have finally received the moisture they’ve needed. Nodaway County farmer Garrett Wood tells Brownfield, “They got a pretty good boost last night of a 4.5-inch rain across everything,” he said. “Prior to that, we had only had a rain on July 4th, and then we had one-tenth about 37 days ago.”
Beneficial rains cross the western, southwestern Corn Belt & parts of the Plains
Across the Corn Belt, most areas are experiencing cool, dry weather, with Tuesday’s high temperatures expected to remain near or below 80°F. However, locally heavy rain is falling across the southwestern Corn Belt, especially in Missouri. Recent and ongoing showers in the western Corn Belt have benefited immature summer crops; on August 14, for example, at least one-fifth of the soybeans in Missouri (22%) and Nebraska (20%) were rated in very poor to poor condition.
Indiana rains helped crops
Indiana farmers received wide-ranging rainfall and milder temperatures last week. USDA statistician Nathanial Warenski says rains from zero to almost three inches brought soil moisture levels up to 71% adequate or surplus. About 54% of both corn and soybeans are in good to excellent condition. Soybean blooming is nearly complete...
Declining soil moisture impacts Missouri crop conditions
Missouri crops are progressing well, but declining soil moisture levels are hindering crop conditions. The USDA reports as of Sunday both corn and soybeans are rated 46% good to excellent, a decline on the week, with topsoil moisture seen at 41% short and 42% adequate. Cotton conditions improved slightly on the week at 48% good, along with rice at 53% good to excellent.
Tennessee crops: soybeans 49% and cotton 59% good to excellent
Scattered rainfalls continued to help some crop conditions improve across Tennessee. Soybeans are rated 49% good to excellent, with 92% blooming, and 70% setting pods. Cotton is rated 59% good to excellent, 98% of cotton is squaring, 82% setting bolls, and 1% with bolls opening. Corn is rated 33% good to excellent with 87% in the dough stage, and 44% dented. Tobacco is 90% topped and 44% is rated good to excellent.
Illinois crop conditions see a slight decline
Illinois crop conditions took a small step backwards last week. The USDA reports as of Sunday corn is rated 73% good to excellent down from 75% the week before, while soybeans are rated 69% good to excellent down from 70%. Crop progress continues to fall slightly behind the five-year average....
Rains brighten outlook for Minnesota row crops
Recent rains improved the outlook for Minnesota crops. USDA’s latest weekly update says reporters noted corn and soybeans are looking better because of the moisture. Crop development still lags, with corn and beans still about a week behind normal. Corn considered good to excellent climbed five percentage points to...
Minnesota Corn speaks up about proposed atrazine rule
Commodity groups continue to express concern about a proposed rule that would limit the use of a commonly used herbicide. Minnesota Corn Growers Association executive director Adam Birr says EPA is looking to introduce a concentration of concern for atrazine at 3.4 ppb (parts per billion) despite three previous scientific advisory panels landing on 15 ppb.
Heavy rains for the Southwest; showery weather to return to the northern, eastern Corn Belt
Showers currently spreading across the southwestern Corn Belt and environs will slide into the Southeast during the mid- to late-week period. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3 inches or more from the Mississippi Delta to the southern Atlantic Coast. Meanwhile, heavy rain over western Texas will propagate westward, becoming embedded within the Southwestern monsoon circulation. Southwestern showers will remain locally heavy, with flash flooding possible.
