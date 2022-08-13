Overnight roadwork expected next week for Highway 70

Motorists traveling through southern Butte County near the Butte-Yuba County line next week should expect delays due to paving work that is scheduled, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) said.

Overnight traffic control is expected to take place from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday at locations between East Gridley Road and Lower Honcut Road just north of the Butte-Yuba County line. Caltrans said drivers should allow for additional travel time through the area.