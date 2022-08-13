Orlando Brown's last mention through tabloids and news cycles were about his... interesting comments about Bow Wow and the claim that he had a "bomb a** p***y." Combined with his comments about Nick Cannon and a host of other celebrities, many fans and social media spectators have been concerned about the former Disney Channel star's mental health, while others still defend him as being funny or in on the joke. Whatever the case, there's a new Orlando Brown clip floating around, and this time the 34-year-old rapper said in an interview with Cam Capone that Whitney Houston is inside Soulja Boy's body.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO