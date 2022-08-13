ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appeal-Democrat

Salvation Army hosts back-to-school giveaway

By Shamaya Sutton / ssutton@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s5OoT_0hFWPiYc00
Major Shannon Murphy is pictured with her hands full of backpacks during the Salvation Army’s back-to-school giveaway event on Friday in Yuba City. Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

A line of people wrapped around the Salvation Army Family Services building in Yuba City on Friday to pick up free back-to-school supplies for their children.

This annual giveaway is meant to serve Yuba-Sutter families with students in grades K-12. In total, 280 backpacks filled with common school items were available for pick up.

Comments / 0

Related
Sacramento Observer

Real Conversation, Mentors Needed

When it comes to violence in the Black community, African American men have been both victim and victimizer. Becoming a victor, however, starts from within. Local activist and mentor Berry Accius is helping give Black males an outlet. Accius is the founder of Voice of The Youth and such related organizations as Don’t Shoot Our Future Down and She Could Be My Daughter. The groups often tackle the issues of domestic abuse and community violence.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Some schools in South Butte County plagued with contaminated drinking water

GRIDLEY, Calif. - Some schools in our area have water so contaminated, it is not safe to drink. "I never thought something like that would happen at a school,” said Breanna Vasquez who recently graduated from Manzanita Elementary school. Four years ago, the California Water Board determined the well...
GRIDLEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Single mom loses kids' childhood memories to rats in Placerville storage unit

PLACERVILLE - A woman was disgusted with what she found crawling through her storage unit. She now wants others to know the risks with rats -- before they rent.  There's a fence between Katie Pinkerton and her old storage unit now and she's quite OK with that. "The urine and the feces, almost everything in my storage unit was chewed," said Pinkerton. "I mean just disgusted,  You don't think when you rent storage you're going to have a problem with rats." Pictures show feces and multiple dead rats inside her belongings at her old storage unit. That's what her kids...
PLACERVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salvation Army#Education#Charity
Fox40

Movie being filmed near Roseville school

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District said a movie production company has received a permit to film at a home across the street from Quail Glen Elementary Monday. The school district said filming will occur from about 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opens weeks ahead of schedule

ELK GROVE - Sky River Casino in Elk Grove has opened weeks ahead of schedule. Owners of the casino say it's the closest casino to Sacramento and South and East Bay areas. The casino boasts thousands of slot machines, table games, and an array of dining experiences. The announcement took a lot of people by surprise, since it wasn't supposed to be open for weeks and possibly months. A Facebook post announcing the opening was posted just after 11:30 p.m. Monday night. https://www.facebook.com/SkyRiverCasino/photos/a.3970934193019871/5384478888332054/?type=3&__xts__%5B0%5D=68.ARDSMmcZfR4jnO94e37VkUWRWwUNCD-An--8-X-Z6WXt5OXUUotcqDhKCoxDxGgE7vp74qBie2aY6IUfoMoSyX6B_3yRaJCBoDH-LhFCmvNtl7XSLqLpxzamkbB6jfuUx9WlPo9Sx4Exf_2U7agqK9l3_LTntepO_djLaQuM_3Gj0GX5eBlUFPibBIb4h4UD37MFOtZlFBjHywPQnn7nxhV9V_y6en9PV3XXGqdytrR2m9JtYKn7uZgTVxDBr8oZZ7CMmm1U6LnOyuBK2KoFlkDTH4WygWwgPtfRsZN5pID36IHnN0tIYI1mPeChRA9TTPl0TkWDTL3uQyrMZA&__tn__=-RThere has been a steady stream of people coming to the casino Tuesday morning. 
ELK GROVE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino is now open!

Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino opened late Monday night to the surprise of many local residents waiting for an opening in September of this year. The casino held a few events last week that was invitation-only but had still announced it was officially opening in September. All that changed last night when rumors circulated on social media that the casino was opening at midnight. That was confirmed in a post on the Sky River Facebook page.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Officer takes loaded handgun from student while breaking up fight at Stockton high school

STOCKTON – A loaded gun was found and taken from a student after a fight at Lincoln High School in Stockton on Monday. Stockton police say officers responded to the school around 12:30 p.m.Exactly what led up to the fight is unclear, but Stockton police say a student pulled out a loaded handgun at some point.A school resource officer who was on scene managed to disarm the student after a brief struggle, police say. Two students suffered minor injuries in the incident. Officers say they arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of battery, resisting arrest, making criminal threats, and weapons charges.
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

FoodieLand Night Market returns to Sacramento at Cal Expo this week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A three-day event inspired by night markets in Asia will take place at Cal Expo in Sacramento County starting Friday. FoodieLand Night Market promises a street food festival along with carnival games, musical performances and booths from artisans that feature jewelry, clothing and other goods. More...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville City Council disagrees with most of Grand Jury's findings

OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Grand Jury called out the City of Oroville in its June report. The report starts by listing complaints which include: bullying of subordinates, Brown Act violations and violations of the City Charter and Municipal Code. "Just another attempt to smear a good team that's...
OROVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees on strike Monday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of mental health employees at Kaiser Permanente across Northern California are on strike on Monday. About 2,000 health workers with the National Union of Healthcare Workers have agreed to an open-ended strike after negotiations on improving patient care fell through. according to the union. "Kaiser...
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows

WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
WILLOWS, CA
Fox40

1 of 8 go-karts stolen recovered in Sacramento, 1 arrested

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said one person was arrested Sunday in connection with the theft of 8 go-karts. Police said eight yellow go-karts were stolen from a trailer on Marysville Boulevard Thursday. The go-karts belong to Cibara Motor Corps, a unit of the Ben Ali...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Man who tortured Tracy teen up for parole

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man convicted of abusing a Tracy teen is up for parole Tuesday but some community members are asking the state’s parole board to keep him behind bars. Anthony Waiters tortured and beat a 16-year-old boy just over a decade ago. Waiters was convicted...
TRACY, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
5K+
Followers
115
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy