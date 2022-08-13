Salvation Army hosts back-to-school giveaway

Major Shannon Murphy is pictured with her hands full of backpacks during the Salvation Army’s back-to-school giveaway event on Friday in Yuba City. Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

A line of people wrapped around the Salvation Army Family Services building in Yuba City on Friday to pick up free back-to-school supplies for their children.

This annual giveaway is meant to serve Yuba-Sutter families with students in grades K-12. In total, 280 backpacks filled with common school items were available for pick up.