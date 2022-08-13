Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in IndianaTravel MavenCedar Lake, IN
Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Loven Oven Pizza Announces New Owners, Renewed Commitment to Town of LowellBuilding Indiana BusinessLowell, IN
Movie Night in the Village Commons on 8/10Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Advanced Gadgets at Hoosier HospitalsBuilding Indiana BusinessIndiana State
Related
wcsjnews.com
Five New Businesses Coming To Morris
The Morris City Council last night heard about five new businesses that are coming to the area. Alderman Jake Duvick explains. During the council meeting, Mayor Chris Brown announced that the Anybody 5K will be on Saturday, August 20th beginning at 9 a.m. and the last concert on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn will be Thursday, August 25th with music by the Dueling Tonys.
qrockonline.com
Illinois Awarding Grants To Revitalize Commercial Corridors And Main Streets
Illinois is awarding $106 million in capital grants to revitalize 50 commercial corridors and main streets throughout the state. The grants support projects that will renovate commercial hubs, beautify and modernize downtowns, address critical infrastructure needs, boost jobs and improve the quality of life for residents. The city of Joliet has been selected as one of the 50 corridors to receive grant support. They will be receiving $3 million for the construction of a “city square” on the Chicago Street corridor. The funding is designed to support businesses that experienced difficulties during the pandemic.
wcsjnews.com
Another Successful Cruise Night on Saturday
Cruise Night Committee President Herb Wyeth spoke with WCSJ about last Saturday’s Cruise Night in downtown Morris. He said there was a little less turnout than expected, but, overall a very successful evening. Your browser does not support the audio element. Wyeth also talked about show winners and a...
kanecountyconnects.com
Back to School for Kane County Kids
There are 9 public school districts in Kane County. School District U-46 -- starts on August 16 (Kindergarten thru 12th grade students) 37,000 students - 57 schools and programs . Communities - Bartlett, Elgin, Hanover Park, South Elgin, Streamwood and Wayne and portions of Carol Stream, Hoffman Estates, St. Charles, Schaumburg, and West Chicago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bannerman’s Sports Grill Looks to Move to Brewster Creek Business Park
The restaurant hopes to move to an 8.1-acre area and add an outdoor stage
WSPY NEWS
Three arrested during festival in Mendota over the weekend
Police in Mendota arrested three people during two incidents at the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival over the weekend. On Saturday morning at around 2:30, police arrested 23-year-old Myron T. Lesley, of Mendota, and charged him with aggravated battery to a peace officer. Police say it happened in the 800 block of Main Street during the festival. Also arrested was 49-year-old Jennifer L. Lesley, of Mendota. She's charged with domestic battery. Both Myron and Jennifer Lesley were taken to the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa.
napervilleparks.org
Centennial Beach Announces Its Back-to-School Hours
As students return to school, Centennial Beach will begin its late-season schedule, closing for the day on August 17 and then offering weekday afternoon swimming from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, August 18 and 19 and on Monday and Tuesday, August 22 and 23, in addition to its regular weekend hours.
KMOV
Search on for missing Illinois man last seen in Forest Park
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a missing Illinois man who was last seen at Forest Park on Sunday morning. The search is on for 28-year-old Joseph Carlberg. Police say he was last seen around 10:30 a.m. at the Central Field inside the park. He was last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: Sat 3:30pm. Man struck by carnival ride at Mendota Festival
Mendota EMS were needed at the Sweet Corn Festival carnival about 9:30pm Friday. Dispatch said that a man was on the ground after being struck by a ride called the “Zipper”. We've learned the man was a carnival employee who was taken to St. Paul's hospital. He sustained...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"..."
Kankakee County Sheriff tweeted the following: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from Kankakee County Sheriff: "Congrats to the 3 most recently hired deputies who graduated... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 23:07. 23:07.
This New Restaurant in Arlington Heights is a Copy Cat of a Popular Suburban Restaurant but is it Good?
I had the day off and wanted to go to lunch with my wife. I’ve truly enjoyed a particular restaurant that had one of the best breakfast items I’ve ever had. The name of that restaurant is Southern Cafe.
kanecountyconnects.com
2022 Festival of the Vine Moves to New Location
Geneva's Festival of the Vine returns next month, in a new location. The festival runs September 9-11 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on S. Fourth and James streets. “Everything you love about this festival can be found in a new location. The Geneva Police have done a phenomenal job of keeping everyone safe crossing State Street during previous Festival of the Vines. However, it was mutually decided that the event should move across the street to James and S. Fourth streets," said Laura Rush, Communications Director, Geneva Chamber of Commerce.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
Tyler Creek Forest Preserve Delights with a Meandering Creek, Woodlands and Prairie Flowers in Elgin, Illinois
Tyler Creek Forest Preserve features a meandering creek, prairie, and woodlands. The beautiful and fascinating Elgin, Illinois area preserve is one of the four original forest preserves of the Kane County Forest Preserve District. This week, we savored a peaceful hike in the preserve taking in Illinois nature in late summer.
wcsjnews.com
Morris Man Accused of Damaging Street Signs With Vehicle
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for damaging property with his vehicle. Michael Honiotes, 54, of Morris was arrested for Criminal Damage to Government Supported Property in the 6500 block of Whitetie Road in Coal City around 8:10 a.m. on August 12th. Police officials say Honiotes allegedly...
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
No driver's license? No problem for Naperville teen making a name for himself as a race car driver
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sophomore in high school and already climbing the IndyCar ladder. That's the reality for one 15-year-old from Naperville, who's part of the Road to Indy Development Program. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek caught up with the rising racer at his Turn 3 team garage in Mundelein.Fifteen-year-old Christian Weir can't yet drive legally, but already he's got a car with his name on it."It is pretty weird because I first drove a race car at 13, two years before I even had my permit," Weir said. It wasn't necessarily love at first lap for Weir, who was introduced to racing...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 16th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Soreil Singleton-Hodges, 22, of St. Louis for driving while...
wjol.com
Trooper Hit While Performing Traffic Stop In Lemont
Charges are pending after an Illinois State Police trooper’s vehicle was hit over the weekend outside Chicago. Authorities say the trooper was performing a traffic stop Friday on I-355 near the Boughton Road in Lemont when a Toyota Tacoma failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and hit the rear driver side of trooper’s squad car. The trooper and the driver of the Toyota were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Gia Mia Opens | India Day Celebration | Youth Football Jamboree
Gia Mia opens today in downtown Naperville. The Italian eatery featuring wood-fired pizzas, fresh pasta and small plate dishes has taken up residence in the Old Nichols Library building at 110 S. Washington Street. This is the sixth location for the BG Hospitality Group restaurant. Calvary Church Giveaway. On Saturday,...
Police looking for electric bike riding man who robbed bank in Shorewood
Anyone with information may report tips at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.
Comments / 0