Peotone, IL

wcsjnews.com

Five New Businesses Coming To Morris

The Morris City Council last night heard about five new businesses that are coming to the area. Alderman Jake Duvick explains. During the council meeting, Mayor Chris Brown announced that the Anybody 5K will be on Saturday, August 20th beginning at 9 a.m. and the last concert on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn will be Thursday, August 25th with music by the Dueling Tonys.
MORRIS, IL
qrockonline.com

Illinois Awarding Grants To Revitalize Commercial Corridors And Main Streets

Illinois is awarding $106 million in capital grants to revitalize 50 commercial corridors and main streets throughout the state. The grants support projects that will renovate commercial hubs, beautify and modernize downtowns, address critical infrastructure needs, boost jobs and improve the quality of life for residents. The city of Joliet has been selected as one of the 50 corridors to receive grant support. They will be receiving $3 million for the construction of a “city square” on the Chicago Street corridor. The funding is designed to support businesses that experienced difficulties during the pandemic.
ILLINOIS STATE
wcsjnews.com

Another Successful Cruise Night on Saturday

Cruise Night Committee President Herb Wyeth spoke with WCSJ about last Saturday’s Cruise Night in downtown Morris. He said there was a little less turnout than expected, but, overall a very successful evening. Your browser does not support the audio element. Wyeth also talked about show winners and a...
MORRIS, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Back to School for Kane County Kids

There are 9 public school districts in Kane County. School District U-46 -- starts on August 16 (Kindergarten thru 12th grade students) 37,000 students - 57 schools and programs . Communities - Bartlett, Elgin, Hanover Park, South Elgin, Streamwood and Wayne and portions of Carol Stream, Hoffman Estates, St. Charles, Schaumburg, and West Chicago.
KANE COUNTY, IL
City
Peotone, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Will County, IL
Government
County
Will County, IL
WSPY NEWS

Three arrested during festival in Mendota over the weekend

Police in Mendota arrested three people during two incidents at the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival over the weekend. On Saturday morning at around 2:30, police arrested 23-year-old Myron T. Lesley, of Mendota, and charged him with aggravated battery to a peace officer. Police say it happened in the 800 block of Main Street during the festival. Also arrested was 49-year-old Jennifer L. Lesley, of Mendota. She's charged with domestic battery. Both Myron and Jennifer Lesley were taken to the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa.
MENDOTA, IL
napervilleparks.org

Centennial Beach Announces Its Back-to-School Hours

As students return to school, Centennial Beach will begin its late-season schedule, closing for the day on August 17 and then offering weekday afternoon swimming from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, August 18 and 19 and on Monday and Tuesday, August 22 and 23, in addition to its regular weekend hours.
NAPERVILLE, IL
#County Fairs#The Will County Fair#The Demolition Derby
starvedrock.media

UPDATE: Sat 3:30pm. Man struck by carnival ride at Mendota Festival

Mendota EMS were needed at the Sweet Corn Festival carnival about 9:30pm Friday. Dispatch said that a man was on the ground after being struck by a ride called the “Zipper”. We've learned the man was a carnival employee who was taken to St. Paul's hospital. He sustained...
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"..."

Kankakee County Sheriff tweeted the following: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from Kankakee County Sheriff: "Congrats to the 3 most recently hired deputies who graduated... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 23:07. 23:07.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

2022 Festival of the Vine Moves to New Location

Geneva's Festival of the Vine returns next month, in a new location. The festival runs September 9-11 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on S. Fourth and James streets. “Everything you love about this festival can be found in a new location. The Geneva Police have done a phenomenal job of keeping everyone safe crossing State Street during previous Festival of the Vines. However, it was mutually decided that the event should move across the street to James and S. Fourth streets," said Laura Rush, Communications Director, Geneva Chamber of Commerce.​
GENEVA, IL
News Break
Politics
wcsjnews.com

Morris Man Accused of Damaging Street Signs With Vehicle

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for damaging property with his vehicle. Michael Honiotes, 54, of Morris was arrested for Criminal Damage to Government Supported Property in the 6500 block of Whitetie Road in Coal City around 8:10 a.m. on August 12th. Police officials say Honiotes allegedly...
MORRIS, IL
1440 WROK

Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems

Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
PEORIA, IL
CBS Chicago

No driver's license? No problem for Naperville teen making a name for himself as a race car driver

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sophomore in high school and already climbing the IndyCar ladder. That's the reality for one 15-year-old from Naperville, who's part of the Road to Indy Development Program. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek caught up with the rising racer at his Turn 3 team garage in Mundelein.Fifteen-year-old Christian Weir can't yet drive legally, but already he's got a car with his name on it."It is pretty weird because I first drove a race car at 13, two years before I even had my permit," Weir said.  It wasn't necessarily love at first lap for Weir, who was introduced to racing...
NAPERVILLE, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 16th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Soreil Singleton-Hodges, 22, of St. Louis for driving while...
MORRIS, IL
wjol.com

Trooper Hit While Performing Traffic Stop In Lemont

Charges are pending after an Illinois State Police trooper’s vehicle was hit over the weekend outside Chicago. Authorities say the trooper was performing a traffic stop Friday on I-355 near the Boughton Road in Lemont when a Toyota Tacoma failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and hit the rear driver side of trooper’s squad car. The trooper and the driver of the Toyota were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
LEMONT, IL

