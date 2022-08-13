Read full article on original website
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
Mandatory Boil Water Advisory for Warren Township and the Borough of WatchungMorristown MinuteWatchung, NJ
BIPOC Travel Festival, NOMADNESS Fest Celebrates 11 Years in Newark, New JerseyAloha MelaniNewark, NJ
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
The best beach sand in New Jersey is…
Everyone has an opinion on the best beach in New Jersey usually without experiencing most of the others in the state. The thing you notice right away if you're going to a beach in lower South Jersey and you're used to the beaches to the north it that the sand is very different. The same can be said if you're used to the Wildwood sand and you go way north.
NJ’s top 10 outdoor bars to visit immediately before summer ends
We’re only a few weeks away from sending the kids back to school, getting back to our normal routine, and my all-time favorite season, sweater weather. But before all of that happens, there’s still a little bit more of summer to enjoy and this is the time we take advantage of being outside the majority of the day.
Best Disco Fries in New Jersey Among the Best in United States
First, we need to figure out what name you use for french fries with lots of toppings. Maybe it's gravy, perhaps it's chili, maybe it's cheese? Whatever it is, what do you call it?. Maybe you call it "loaded fries" but chances are here in Jersey you call them "disco...
Today in NJ, you can pick up your weed at a drive through
One day at a time. That’s how the retail cannabis industry is growing in New Jersey. First, we had shattered dispensaries waiting for town licenses. Then slowly, they started opening up, mostly for medical patients only. Then recently the pace started to pick up with more shops opening for “adult use,” the fancy schmancy grown-up word for weed for fun’s sake— recreational marijuana.
The ultimate ranking of all 50 roller coasters in New Jersey
The roller coaster. A pinnacle of modern engineering and architecture. A high technology machine with the sole purpose of ensuring safe and efficient thrills and chills. Works of art. Tools of storytelling. And really, really fun. The first roller coasters in New Jersey were built in the 1890s. From the...
NBC New York
See a Spotted Lanternfly? Meet the NJ Teen Behind the Perfect Squish
One New Jersey teenager has taken the Spotted Lanternfly problem into her own hands, or feet rather. The 13-year-old burgeoning field scientist is fighting off the beautifully vibrant yet dangerous bug, currently raising alarms in New Jersey and New York, and she says to go directly for the head. Milan...
Blackwood NJ Restaurant Undergoing Yet Another Transformation
From pizza, to seafood, to...? One restaurant in Blackwood, New Jersey is about to start serving another kind of cuisine. For a long time, the space at 1661 Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township belonged to Big Cheez Pizzeria and Ristorante. Then, last year, the restaurant morphed from a pizzeria to...
Bakery chain announces another N.J. opening amid nationwide expansion
Bakery cafe chain Paris Baguette is continuing its nationwide expansion with another planned opening in the Garden State. Paris Baguette recently revealed plans to open in Plainsboro to NJ Advance Media. An exact location and opening date have yet to be determined for the cafe, although it is expected to...
New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?
When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.
It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
This Popular New Jersey Beach has Closed When Sinkholes Appeared in Sand
You truly do not know what is happening under the sand at our beaches. Just a few months after a visitor died from digging too deeply and getting trapped under the sand, one of our Jersey Shore beaches has been closed. This area was not closed due to a hole...
Catch a Predator YouTubers Behind Massive Atlantic City Bust Are Coming Back to New Jersey
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Cameron Decker lives in Florida but is responsible for one of...
Viral TikTok South Jersey Dad Gets Kiss From Newborn In New Video
Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. Sure, it can be a pain in the butt. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone' highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments that make you happy all the various platforms exist.
Iconic NJ diner for sale. Could this be your opportunity?
To this day, diners have remained one of the most prominent American staples. And it is also a symbol of what there is to love about New Jersey. There’s a feeling that comes with sitting down at the diner that you just don’t get with other restaurants. These feelings can’t last forever, and for a diner in Wildwood the journey is ending a little too soon.
Staten Island mom: Swarming lanternflies ruined summer
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A Staten Island mom hoping to enjoy the last few weeks of summer said the invasion of spotted, red lanternflies “is making me lose my mind.” Lauren Raffaele, who lives in the Aspen Knolls section of the island’s south shore, sent PIX11 News a video and photos of the lanternflies–and their […]
This is why New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state
A new study came out from Zippia that claims New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state in the country. When you look at the criteria and the raw data it’s no wonder. For a second, let’s put aside the huge amount of stress that the pandemic brought to all of us, that is a major factor that affected most of the population in every state in the country.
This N.J. pastrami palace was named one of the country’s best Jewish delis
Hobby’s Delicatessen has been closed for the majority of the last two years. Even so, the Newark institution just added another honor to its decades-long legacy. TastingTable.com just named the 20 best Jewish delis in the United States, and Hobby’s Deli made the slice, err, cut. Here’s what Tasting Table had to say about Hobby’s:
Boat hits lands and throws 7 passengers into marsh in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — Seven people were rescued after a boat ran aground on Sunday night. The boat ran aground in a marshy area in the Chadwick Island section of Toms River on the bay side around 9 p.m. The impact ejected everyone on board but EMS units pulled everyone...
Murphy lifts COVID testing requirement in New Jersey schools
HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Another COVID mandate has been lifted in New Jersey, just in time for the new school year.Regular testing will no longer be required for unvaccinated teachers and child care workers, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.Back to school means back to normal this fall for teachers across the Garden State. Last year, remote learning and mask-wearing ended. This year, routine COVID testing will also become a part of the past."I think I do feel okay with it," one person said."It's a little iffy. It's a touchy subject," another said."Seeing the cases go up and down, I'm definitely a...
At least 15 NJ pizza shops that would make it in Italy
It was announced last week that Domino's Pizza will be closing its remaining 29 stores in Italy. They had planned to open 880 stores in that country when they started there in 2015. Typical American ambition, but sadly misplaced. A pizza chain from another country trying to dominate the pizza...
