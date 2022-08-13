Read full article on original website
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha shooting: Juvenile wounded; possible suspect vehicle fled
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning, Aug. 16 near 18th Avenue and 65th Street. It happened around 1:40 a.m. Police say a juvenile was shot in the hand. Police pursued a possible suspect vehicle from the area of the shooting into Racine. The vehicle eluded police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man dead at MacArthur Square Park, probable overdose
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 42, was found dead in MacArthur Square Park near the Milwaukee County Courthouse Tuesday morning, Aug. 16. Milwaukee police said Tuesday the man's death didn't appear to be suspicious. The medical examiner said this was a probable drug overdose. The death occurred at a growing...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Argument triggers gunfire near 18th and Atkinson
MILWAUKEE - A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 18th and Atkinson on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16. Officials say the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. – and was the result of an argument. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information is urged...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County homicide, teen charged in shooting
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - A Dane County teen is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, accused of shooting and killing a female in Jefferson County on Aug. 9. Prosecutors accuse 16-year-old Daiqwaun Lucas of Fitchburg of shooting the victim in the back of the head. Jefferson County sheriff's deputies were called...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Kilbourn bridge death; Victim was loving father, husband
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News is learning more about a father of six and husband of more than a half-century who died on Monday, Aug. 15 at the Kilbourn Avenue bridge in downtown Milwaukee. Richard Dujardin and his wife Rosemarie did everything together. They have been married for 54 years and...
wlip.com
Teen Charged in Racine Homicide
RACINE, WI (WLIP)–A teenager is in custody in the murder of another teen. Racine police report that a 15 year old male was arrested Saturday in the shooting death of 16 year old Quentin Smith. He was shot around 8:30 PM Friday in a driveway near the 1900 block...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Kilbourn shooting; Milwaukee woman accused, charged
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old woman near 26th and Kilbourn on Aug. 10. The accused is Masharee Delane – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon. Possession of a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee death investigation; MacArthur Square Park near courthouse
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a death that occurred on Tuesday morning, Aug. 16 at MacArthur Square Park near the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Officials say shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man was located unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The cause of death is...
CBS 58
Kilbourn bridge tragedy: 'He held on for 1-2 minutes'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Additional details have come to light involved the tragic death of Providence, RI native Richard Dujardin, 77, who died shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug., 15 in Milwaukee when the Kilbourn St. Bridge opened with him on it. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 37th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 36, was shot near 37th and North Monday evening, Aug. 15. Police said the shots were fired shortly before 6 p.m. The man showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to...
WCIA
3 shot at Six Flags amusement park in Illinois
GURNEE, Ill. (WGN) — Three people were shot in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois, on Sunday night. Law enforcement responded about 7:50 p.m. following multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots at the amusement park, which is located about 45 miles north of Chicago, the Gurnee Police Department said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee stabbing: 2 seriously injured near 6th and Orchard
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred Monday, Aug. 15 near S. 6th Street and W. Orchard on the city's south side. Police say during a domestic dispute, the suspect stabbed the victims. The victims, a 15-year-old Milwaukee boy and a 40-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained serious...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine homicide: 15-year-old boy arrested
RACINE, Wis. - A 15-year-old Racine boy was arrested Saturday, Aug. 13 for first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Racine boy. The shooting happened on Friday, Aug. 12 near Case Avenue and De Koven Avenue. Police were dispatched to the scene around 8:30 p.m.
WISN
Man falls to death as downtown Milwaukee bridge opens
MILWAUKEE — A 77-year-old man died Monday afternoon as he was walking across the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee, police said. Police told WISN 12 News the bridge over the Milwaukee River started to go up and the man fell. The man, from Providence, Rhode Island, died at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Abandoned Northridge Mall owner in contempt, must provide security
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge found the owner of the abandoned Northridge Mall property, Black Spruce Enterprise Group, Inc., in contempt of court on Monday, Aug. 15, ordering the group to secure the building or pay a daily fine. The judge said four fires in a month have created a major public safety issue.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 1 man dead, found in alley near 76th and Vienna
MILWAUKEE - One man is dead following a shooting near 76th and Vienna on Milwaukee's northwest side on Monday, Aug. 15. Milwaukee police say the victim, a 46-year-old Milwaukee man, was found in an alley. He was pronounced dead on scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Elderly man dead after Kilbourn Avenue bridge fall
MILWAUKEE - An elderly man visiting Milwaukee died Monday, Aug. 15 after he tried crossing the Kilbourn Avenue bridge downtown as it was rising. Police said the man, identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as 77-year-old Richard Dujardin, lived in Providence, Rhode Island. One witness said she crossed...
Woman killed in rollover crash near Watertown ID’d
WATERTOWN, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified the woman killed in a crash near Watertown last week. Stacy Sigmund, 42, of Jefferson, died after her vehicle rolled over multiple times during a crash just before 5:20 p.m. on August 9, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Sigmund was heading north on a ramp...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver in fatal crash during pursuit had no license, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Anthony Hernandez, 19, of Milwaukee faces charges in connection with a fatal crash during a police pursuit that happened July 28. Prosecutors say he was driving a stolen car and shouldn't have been behind the wheel in the first place because he's never had a valid license. Additionally, he was out on bond for driving a stolen car.
Widow of man who died at WI vet’s home sues state, others
UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) — The widow of a man who died at a Wisconsin veterans nursing home is suing the state as well as some of the facility’s employees who she said failed to properly care for her husband. Luane Krall, in her lawsuit, said staff failed to ensure her husband, Randy, was hydrated, which led to his death...
Comments / 1