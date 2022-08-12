ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit, IL

palatine.il.us

Palatine Street Fest 2022

The Village of Palatine's annual Downtown Street Fest will be held on August 26 - 28, 2022. Visit our new "Backyard Lounge" in Towne Square, presented by Palatine Bank & Trust, open Friday, August 26 (5pm - 10pm), Saturday, August 27, (11am - 10pm), and Sunday, August 28, (11am - 4pm). The setting will include shaded picnic tables, lounge chairs, string lights, a bar, local eats, outdoor games (bags, giant Jenga, ladder ball, bocce ball, etc.) and scheduled entertainment throughout the day/night.
PALATINE, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

More Light Shed on Officer's Arrest

(Trail Creek, IN) - Brandon Wilkerson, a City of La Porte police officer, was arrested and suspended from his job for allegedly having sex beside a vehicle in a parking lot. The 35-year-old Wilkerson is charged in La Porte Superior Court 4 with Class A misdemeanor public indecency and Class B misdemeanor public intoxication.
LA PORTE, IN
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Oak Lawn residents offer staunch support for police

Oak Lawn residents came out in force to offer support for the village’s police department after a well-publicized arrest of a teen following a traffic stop last month. Residents jammed the Oak Lawn Village Hall for the board meeting Tuesday morning to provide testimony in support of officers after the arrest of Hadi Abuatelah, 17, of Palos Hills, on July 27 after a traffic stop. Police pulled over the vehicle Abuatelah was a passenger in at a parking lot in the 9500 block of Southwest Highway.
OAK LAWN, IL
City
Summit, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Unity, IL
WGN News

Fundraiser takes place for paralyzed police officer on South Side

CHICAGO — Shirts and yard signs may not seem like much but for Officer Dan Golden’s family, small gestures are having a lasting impact. They are gifts of hope. Golden’s family and Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th Ward) held a fundraiser at 104th Street and Western Avenue. The Army veteran and third generation Chicago police officer […]
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Arrest Made in New Lenox Armed Carjacking

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made in connection to an armed carjacking in New Lenox this past spring. Devante M. Davis, 27-years-old of Chicago, was arrested in Dalton, Illinois, last Thursday morning. It was just after 10:30 am that members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office, as well as individuals with the United States Marshal Service, made the arrest.
NEW LENOX, IL
fox32chicago.com

Naperville officer 'justified' in fatal shooting of hatchet-wielding man

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Naperville police officer will not face criminal charges for using deadly force during a June traffic stop in the western suburb. The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team and the DuPage County state's attorney's office conducted an independent investigation into the June 3 incident and found Officer Frank Tonkovich's actions were justified.
NAPERVILLE, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
tncontentexchange.com

Shots fired in Merrillville, 1 wounded, cops say

MERRILLVILLE — A Friday night shooting on Harrison Street left one wounded, police said. Officers were sent to Harrison Street between 70th Avenue and 70th Place to investigate a report of shots fired, according to an email sent by Merrillville police Detective Cpl. Sean Buck. "Upon arrival, it was...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
nypressnews.com

2 women hospitalized in ‘Playpen’ boating incident

Two women were hospitalized following a boating incident Saturday afternoon in Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood. Emergency crews responded to a call of people in the water about 5 p.m. in the no-wake slip often referred to as “the Playpen,” Chicago fire officials said. Both women...
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

UPDATE: 3:30PM Saturday: Three die in interstate accidents Friday

Two men, one a non-U.S resident, died in a multi vehicle collision on I-80 near Morris Friday. State Police say a westbound Toyota Corolla driven by a 33-year old Elgin man struck the rear of a semi. The car crossed the median into the eastbound lanes and was struck by a semi. That semi rolled across the center median and into the path of another westbound semi.
ELGIN, IL
WGN News

2 women in critical condition after ‘Playpen’ boating accident

CHICAGO — Two women are in critical condition after a boating accident on Chicago’s Lake Michigan. The accident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in the no-wake zone north of Navy Pier, an area referred to as “the Playpen.” The women were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, according to officials. Ted Widen was […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged with grouping women while riding motorized skateboard

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with groping women on a motorized skateboard in the Loop and South Loop area. Victor Manuel-Reyes, 36, is charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault, one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place, and one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault with bodily harm. The offender was arrested Friday around 11:29 a.m. in the 500 block of East Illinois Street. He was identified as the man who was groping women while riding a motorized one-wheel skateboard in two separate incidents. The first incident happened in the 400 block of West Lake Street on June 1. The second was in the 1100 block of South State Street on Aug. 6. Both incidents happened around 10:15 a.m.The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly.No additional information was immediately available.   Reyes is due in bond court Sunday
CHICAGO, IL

