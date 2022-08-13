Read full article on original website
Related
Ship that sank during 'incredible storm' in 1842 discovered in Lake Michigan
A shipwreck lost nearly two centuries ago off the eastern shores of Lake Michigan has been rediscovered by a pair of adventurous scuba divers. The ill-fated ship, the Milwaukie, went down in the freezing cold waters of the lake near the small city of Saugatuck, Mich., during a blustery winter night on Nov. 16, 1842, that kicked off the wickedly snowy and chilly winter of 1842, according to The Chicago Tribune.
Angler Catches 40-Pound Chinook in Lake Michigan—Largest Salmon Caught in Wisconsin in Almost 30 Years
A Minnesota angler on a Lake Michigan charter trip reeled in Wisconsin’s largest chinook salmon in nearly 30 years—a 40.4-pound monster that measured 44 inches long and sported a 28.5-inch girth. Brian Sollars, of East Bethel, Minnesota, was fishing aboard the Kinn’s Sportfishing boat “Midnight,” captained by Bill...
Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained
One of the best things about living in Idaho is that there never seems to be a shortage of mysteries. In a recent search on YouTube, I came across a video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky Deer Hunter Surprised To Find He Shot A Two-Headed Buck
As the old saying goes, two heads are better than one, but I’m not entirely sure if it still holds true when one of the heads has been dead for weeks. According to a post on the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Facebook page, a Kentucky hunter got more than he bargained for when he took down what he thought was a monster buck.
Indiana woman's dog pulls strange creature from pool: A 7-inch hairless, bloated groundhog
An Indiana resident reached out on social media for help after finding the body of what appeared to be a cross between a pig and squirrel.
natureworldnews.com
Man Reels in Two Enormous and Carnivorous Fishes from Lake Lillinonah, Connecticut
Two enormous tiger muskies, a species of carnivorous fish, were caught by a Connecticut fisherman in the state's Lake Lillinonah, shocking social media users. In the state's Lake Lillinonah, a Connecticut angler stunned online users by reeling in two enormous tiger muskies, a species of carnivorous fish. The two fish,...
Shocked Onlooker Records A Bald Eagle Flying Away With A Family’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota
These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s not a dog).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Angry Moose Charges After Grizzly Who Ate One Of Her Calves At Glacier National Park
Grizzly bears require a lot of food to survive, eating up to 30 pounds per day. The sad truth to this is that they need to use the least amount of energy they can getting it and that often results in them targeting the youngest and weakest of all other wildlife, and in some cases even their own kind.
Evidently, Rock Stacking is a Big ‘No No’ in Michigan. Here’s Why
Rock stacking, also called rock balancing, has been around since prehistoric times. They often marked burial grounds or served as shrines. And, thanks to social media, it's been an internet trend for at least a few years. If you're unfamiliar with the practice, it looks something like this:. While rock...
Montana Man Runs Across Yard in His ‘Skivvies’ to Shoot Two Wolves Attacking His Goats
Two weeks ago, a man in Montana caught two wolves on his property attacking his goats and took action. He shot and killed them both in an act of defense to protect his livestock. The unnamed man spoke with The Western News last week as he recalled the encounter. Yet...
Terrifying Lake Mead photos show how bad the drought has gotten
Drought continues to pummel the American West and shows little sign of relenting as the country heads deeper into another hot, dry summer.Nowhere is the drought more apparent than in Lake Mead, the country’s largest reservoir, located along the Colorado River in Arizona and Nevada behind the Hoover Dam.It’s just the latest turn in the decades-long “megadrought” that has decimated the region, and a symptom of the unfolding climate crisis.New and horrifying photos from the lake show just how bad conditions have become.This year, the lake has reached record low levels — currently at just 27 per cent of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The west is considering diverting water from the Mississippi River to solve its water woes.
States like Arizona, Nevada, and California are experiencing long-term water shortages and drought. The Colorado River is at historic lows. Last year the state of Arizona asked Congress to study the possibility of diverting water from the Mississippi to the West to solve their water issues in states with depleted water sources.
Farmers’ Almanac predicts a cold winter — but science says don’t count on it
The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted a cold winter for much of the United States, telling people to get ready to “shake, shiver, and shovel”.The almanac, an annual magazine with weather predictions and lifestyle articles that’s been published since 1818, predicts snow in much of the northern half of the US this winter, with “significant shivers” in the northeast and a “hibernation zone” in the northern prairies.Even Texas, which has experienced a series of intense and prolonged heatwaves this summer, is expected to get “chilly”.On the west coast, it will be mild and dry in the south and “brisk” up north,...
Bald Eagle Chicks Chow Down On A Deer Fawn Their Mother Brought Back To The Nest
Bald eagles are one badass bird, never ceasing to amaze. Whether it’s catching a fish so big they have to swim to shore, bringing back a housecat to the nest or fighting a coyote over some food. Whatever they do, it just seems amazing. I don’t know exactly what...
Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise
Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
Two women in critical condition after boating accident at Chicago's 'Playpen'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two women have been rushed to a hospital in critical condition after a boating accident on Lake Michigan near the area known as the "Playpen," where boats anchor near Navy Pier. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said that a rental boat operated by a licensed captain suffered an equipment malfunction and that as the captain was trying to reverse, he backed over a raft with the two women inside. The victims are 28 and 34 years old. The younger woman is from Washington state and the older is from Chicago. An official with Navy Pier said the rescue happened near Navy Pier, but the incident did not happen there. The Chicago Fire Department confirms that the two women were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
Yellowstone Hiker Freezes When Giant Grizzly Bear Sneaks up Beside Him Off-Trail: VIDEO
What would you do if you came face-to-face with one of the world’s most dangerous creatures? This Yellowstone hiker was the perfect example of how to respond if you find yourself front and center with a grizzly bear. Stan Mills was enjoying his day at the well-known national park...
Damaging storms set to strike the Midwest U.S.
A potent storm system is set to swing through the Midwest this weekend, and AccuWeather forecasters say that ingredients will be in place for intense, damaging storms to move through much of the area on Saturday. In addition to the heavy rain and frequent lightning that is typical of summer...
WATCH: Bull Elk Charges Into Crowd of Yellowstone National Park Tourists, Gores Man
What’s the number one rule when visiting Yellowstone National Park? Say it with me: do not approach the elk. Or the moose. Or the bison, or the bears, or the wolves. National Park safety rules state that you should stay 100 yards away from bears and 25 yards away from all other wildlife. In a throwback video from the Instagram page Tourons of Yellowstone, a group of tourists most definitely did not stay 25 yards back from two elk.
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 0