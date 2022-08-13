Read full article on original website
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
Stephen Aid Feurt, 88
Stephen Aid Feurt, 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 14. Steve was born June 17, 1934 on a farm in Jameson, Missouri, the only child of Boyd and Genevieve Feurt. Steve graduated from Jameson High School and Northwest Missouri State University where he majored in Business. After graduating from NWMSU Steve moved to St. Joseph where he began his career in Sales. Steve spent the majority of his 30+ year career at Hillyard, Inc. in St. Joseph. His customers always said they knew he was coming because he was known to whistle wherever he went.
Tarkio Man Facing More than a Handful of Charges Following Atchison County Arrest
(ATCHISON COUNTY, MO) – A Tarkio man is facing more than a handful of charges following Atchison County arrest Monday. Just after 7:45 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 40-year-old Travis L. Kephart who is facing a felony charge for leaving the scene of an accident, as well as misdemeanor charges for failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, failure to display valid plates, no seatbelt, no valid license, and no insurance.
Mound City Resident Arrested in Holt County Sunday
Mound City, MO – A Mound City woman was arrested Sunday in Holt County. At 7:27 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 46-year-old Amy M. Knapp on an outstanding felony failure to appear Holt County warrant originally for burglary, speeding 107 mph in a 70 mph zone, and driving without a license.
Ronald J. (RJ) Blakley, 77
Ronald J. (RJ) Blakley, 77 of rural Rushville, MO passed peacefully at home on August 9, 2022 surrounded by family. Ron was born in St. Joseph, eldest son of James O. and Lila L. (Scroggins) Blakley. He spent the majority of his youth living on the family farm with his grandparents, Charles (CW) and Goldie (Trosper) Blakley. He attended the Buchanan County R-IV schools graduating from DeKalb High School in 1963. After graduation, he attended the University of Missouri and Northwest Missouri State University until being drafted into the Navy. Following an honorable discharge, he finished his undergraduate degree in education at Missouri Western State University, then acquired his Masters in Industrial Safety and Hygiene from Central Missouri State University.
Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association to hold annual show beginning August 19th
The Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association will hold its 59th annual show next weekend. The event will be at 834 Northwest Osage Drive of Hamilton from August 19th through 21st. August 19th will include a tractor cruise, threshing, and an uptown parade. The Stanley Steamers Band will perform...
Bring back Lake Contrary
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) There are several concerns regarding the looks of Lake Contrary. Board members of the Lake Contrary Development Association have said in the last year, the lake's water levels have dropped significantly, making it near impossible to use for leisure activities. "I have looked into--I'm working with Mo-Kan...
Sheriff suspects flight to avoid arrest
FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports the Aug. 11 arrest of Nathan Wagner of Ashland. Wagner is suspected of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, willful reckless driving and obstructing a peace officer. He was wanted on Lancaster and Cass County warrants.
Westboro woman injured in Atchison County crash
(Westboro) -- A Westboro woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Atchison County Saturday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2002 Cadillac Deville driven by 43-year-old Angela Orozco was westbound on Route C west of Q Avenue when the vehicle began travelling off the south side of the roadway. Authorities say Orozco then overcorrected, returned to the roadway, and ultimately travelled of the north side of the road. The Patrol says the vehicle then struck an embankment and came to rest facing southeast.
Man from Bethany hospitalized after van strikes a tree
HARRISON COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 5:30p.m. Saturday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Dodge Caravan driven by Harold D. Fordyce, 68, Bethany, was eastbound on U.S. 136 one half mile east of Bethany. The van traveled off the...
Danny R. Gann, 77
Danny R. Gann, 77, Camden Point, Missouri, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022. On January 14, 1945, he was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Leland and Tamela (Guyer) Gann. He married Janice Marie Jenkins on May 1, 1970. She precedes him in death. Danny enjoyed fishing and playing pool....
Gallatin Resident Facing a Multitude of Charges After an Arrest in Daviess County
(GALLATIN) – A Gallatin woman is facing multiple charges following an arrest in Daviess County Wednesday. At 11:34 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports they arrested 62-year-old Beverly R. Carpenter on accusatory charges of felony DWI, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 10 grams of marijauna.
Highway Patrol Reports Two Arrests In The Local Area
Bethany man injured in crash on Highway 136
Delmar Wayne Freemyer, 73
Delmar Wayne Freemyer, 73, Conception Junction, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022. He was born on May 12, 1949 to Elmer and Betty (Hutson) Freemyer in Maryville, Missouri. He married Lillian Nelson on November 29, 1968. She survives of the home. He served in the Army National Guard. Delmar...
