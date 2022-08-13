Stephen Aid Feurt, 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 14. Steve was born June 17, 1934 on a farm in Jameson, Missouri, the only child of Boyd and Genevieve Feurt. Steve graduated from Jameson High School and Northwest Missouri State University where he majored in Business. After graduating from NWMSU Steve moved to St. Joseph where he began his career in Sales. Steve spent the majority of his 30+ year career at Hillyard, Inc. in St. Joseph. His customers always said they knew he was coming because he was known to whistle wherever he went.

JAMESON, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO