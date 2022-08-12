ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeview, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Man killed in panhandling turf war, prosecutors say

A dispute between a homeless woman and a homeless man over panhandling turf ended with the man being murdered on the Chicago expressway exit ramp, prosecutors said. Mary Normand, 26, beat Eriberto Hernandez, 47, with a metal fencing stake, pushed him into the path of a moving truck, and then continued to beat him with the stake until witnesses intervened, prosecutor Danny Hanichak said during a bail hearing on Monday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeview, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Bridgeview, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Justice, IL
fox32chicago.com

Naperville officer 'justified' in fatal shooting of hatchet-wielding man

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Naperville police officer will not face criminal charges for using deadly force during a June traffic stop in the western suburb. The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team and the DuPage County state's attorney's office conducted an independent investigation into the June 3 incident and found Officer Frank Tonkovich's actions were justified.
NAPERVILLE, IL
wjol.com

Arrest Made in New Lenox Armed Carjacking

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made in connection to an armed carjacking in New Lenox this past spring. Devante M. Davis, 27-years-old of Chicago, was arrested in Dalton, Illinois, last Thursday morning. It was just after 10:30 am that members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office, as well as individuals with the United States Marshal Service, made the arrest.
NEW LENOX, IL
wjol.com

Peterson Denied Police Pension

FILE - In this May 8, 2009 file photo, former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson leaves the Will County Courthouse in Joliet, Ill., after his arraignment on charges of first-degree murder in the 2004 death of his third wife Kathleen Savio. On Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012, prosecutors resume their case against Peterson in the second week of his trial. They got off to a rocky start, enduring frequent tongue-lashings from the judge over testimony that he has deemed inadmissable. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
BOLINGBROOK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Lieutenant
97ZOK

Does This Popular Mall In Illinois Still Have A Chance At Thriving?

If you've never been to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois, you've saved yourself from impulse buying at every store. Though I shop online a ton now, I do make a trip to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg from time to time. Something about walking into a huge shopping center and having all the options you need in one giant building makes me happy. That means more walking, but at least I'm not wasting gas driving from place to place!
SCHAUMBURG, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Oak Lawn residents offer staunch support for police

Oak Lawn residents came out in force to offer support for the village’s police department after a well-publicized arrest of a teen following a traffic stop last month. Residents jammed the Oak Lawn Village Hall for the board meeting Tuesday morning to provide testimony in support of officers after the arrest of Hadi Abuatelah, 17, of Palos Hills, on July 27 after a traffic stop. Police pulled over the vehicle Abuatelah was a passenger in at a parking lot in the 9500 block of Southwest Highway.
OAK LAWN, IL
TheDailyBeast

Three Killed in Horrific Hit-and-Run After ‘Altercation’ at Chicago Gay Bar

A Chicago hit-and-run early Sunday morning in the city’s South Shore neighborhood killed three and injured one more. The grisly incident, caught on a nearby driver’s dashcam, shows a group of men fighting in the street around 5 a.m. when the silver car slams into them. Chicago officials said the attack seemed to be sparked by a fight at a gay bar that spilled onto the curb, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Someone from the bar allegedly hopped into their car and bolted down the street toward the crowd, hitting four of the men, before ditching the vehicle just four blocks from the scene. Two of the victims—Devonta Vivetter, 27, and Donald Huey, 25—were pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, as was an unnamed third victim. The bar in question is Jeffery Pub, the oldest gay bar in the city, but officials say they don’t have evidence it was a hate crime. “That can change once we get more witnesses and a suspect in,” Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said.Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
nypressnews.com

2 women hospitalized in ‘Playpen’ boating incident

Two women were hospitalized following a boating incident Saturday afternoon in Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood. Emergency crews responded to a call of people in the water about 5 p.m. in the no-wake slip often referred to as “the Playpen,” Chicago fire officials said. Both women...
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

Police can’t capture Pigs in the West Burbs!

The village of Wayne has hogs on the loose! Police have been struggling to capture the pigs in the western suburb. They have teamed up with the Chicagoland Pig Rescue to round up the gang of four swine. The pigs were first spotted on August 2nd. Source: NBC Chicago.
WAYNE, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Shots fired in Merrillville, 1 wounded, cops say

MERRILLVILLE — A Friday night shooting on Harrison Street left one wounded, police said. Officers were sent to Harrison Street between 70th Avenue and 70th Place to investigate a report of shots fired, according to an email sent by Merrillville police Detective Cpl. Sean Buck. "Upon arrival, it was...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Chicago’s car-centric streets take the life of another child, Taha Khan, 5, in Sauganash

This summer has seen traffic violence kill far too many children on foot, scooter, and bicycle in the Chicago area. The victims have included Rafi Cardenas, 2; Lily Shambrook, 3; Ja’Lon James, 11; and Joshua Avina-Luna, 15; and Zain Jaber, 15. Sadly, on Wednesday night there was another name to add to that list, Taha Khan, a five-year-old boy who died after he was struck by an SUV driver who fled the scene, and then hit by a second motorist on Wednesday night on Cicero Avenue in Chicago’s Sauganash neighborhood. Contributing to the tragedy may have been the relatively high speed limit and wide layout of Cicero, which encourages deadly speeds.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy