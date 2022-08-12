Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
Woodridge man found with AR-15 rifle and guns in Englewood could be free on bail
Alexander Podgorny the man from suburban Woodridge, 27 miles from Chicago, in DuPage County, who was found with an AR-15 rifle and four other loaded guns on August 4 in Moran Park in Englewood, could be set free on electronic monitoring after he fired several shots at 3:30 a.m., according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.
Woman's feet severed in boating accident at Chicago's 'Playpen': police
Members of the Chicago Police Department’s Marine Unit offered new details Monday about a boating accident at the “Playpen” area of Lake Michigan that left two women with critical injuries over the weekend.
cwbchicago.com
Man killed in panhandling turf war, prosecutors say
A dispute between a homeless woman and a homeless man over panhandling turf ended with the man being murdered on the Chicago expressway exit ramp, prosecutors said. Mary Normand, 26, beat Eriberto Hernandez, 47, with a metal fencing stake, pushed him into the path of a moving truck, and then continued to beat him with the stake until witnesses intervened, prosecutor Danny Hanichak said during a bail hearing on Monday afternoon.
Six Flags raising prices, CEO says parks have become ‘daycare for teenagers’
ARLINGTON, Texas (WTVO) — Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul said it would be raising prices after becoming “a cheap daycare center for teenagers during breaks and the summers,” he said. According to the New York Post, the company said it has lost 2 million customers during the past year, with attendance dropping 22% from a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Naperville officer 'justified' in fatal shooting of hatchet-wielding man
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Naperville police officer will not face criminal charges for using deadly force during a June traffic stop in the western suburb. The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team and the DuPage County state's attorney's office conducted an independent investigation into the June 3 incident and found Officer Frank Tonkovich's actions were justified.
wjol.com
Arrest Made in New Lenox Armed Carjacking
The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made in connection to an armed carjacking in New Lenox this past spring. Devante M. Davis, 27-years-old of Chicago, was arrested in Dalton, Illinois, last Thursday morning. It was just after 10:30 am that members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office, as well as individuals with the United States Marshal Service, made the arrest.
wjol.com
Peterson Denied Police Pension
FILE - In this May 8, 2009 file photo, former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson leaves the Will County Courthouse in Joliet, Ill., after his arraignment on charges of first-degree murder in the 2004 death of his third wife Kathleen Savio. On Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012, prosecutors resume their case against Peterson in the second week of his trial. They got off to a rocky start, enduring frequent tongue-lashings from the judge over testimony that he has deemed inadmissable. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Chicago woman killed in Eisenhower crash near 1st Avenue: Illinois State Police
The 25-year-old woman's vehicle lost control, rolled over and hit a median, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Does This Popular Mall In Illinois Still Have A Chance At Thriving?
If you've never been to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois, you've saved yourself from impulse buying at every store. Though I shop online a ton now, I do make a trip to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg from time to time. Something about walking into a huge shopping center and having all the options you need in one giant building makes me happy. That means more walking, but at least I'm not wasting gas driving from place to place!
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Oak Lawn residents offer staunch support for police
Oak Lawn residents came out in force to offer support for the village’s police department after a well-publicized arrest of a teen following a traffic stop last month. Residents jammed the Oak Lawn Village Hall for the board meeting Tuesday morning to provide testimony in support of officers after the arrest of Hadi Abuatelah, 17, of Palos Hills, on July 27 after a traffic stop. Police pulled over the vehicle Abuatelah was a passenger in at a parking lot in the 9500 block of Southwest Highway.
Three Killed in Horrific Hit-and-Run After ‘Altercation’ at Chicago Gay Bar
A Chicago hit-and-run early Sunday morning in the city’s South Shore neighborhood killed three and injured one more. The grisly incident, caught on a nearby driver’s dashcam, shows a group of men fighting in the street around 5 a.m. when the silver car slams into them. Chicago officials said the attack seemed to be sparked by a fight at a gay bar that spilled onto the curb, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Someone from the bar allegedly hopped into their car and bolted down the street toward the crowd, hitting four of the men, before ditching the vehicle just four blocks from the scene. Two of the victims—Devonta Vivetter, 27, and Donald Huey, 25—were pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, as was an unnamed third victim. The bar in question is Jeffery Pub, the oldest gay bar in the city, but officials say they don’t have evidence it was a hate crime. “That can change once we get more witnesses and a suspect in,” Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said.Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago crime: Police warn Northwest Side residents of ruse burglaries targeting seniors
Chicago police are warning Northwest Side residents about "ruse burglaries" targeting senior citizens.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nypressnews.com
2 women hospitalized in ‘Playpen’ boating incident
Two women were hospitalized following a boating incident Saturday afternoon in Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood. Emergency crews responded to a call of people in the water about 5 p.m. in the no-wake slip often referred to as “the Playpen,” Chicago fire officials said. Both women...
947wls.com
Police can’t capture Pigs in the West Burbs!
The village of Wayne has hogs on the loose! Police have been struggling to capture the pigs in the western suburb. They have teamed up with the Chicagoland Pig Rescue to round up the gang of four swine. The pigs were first spotted on August 2nd. Source: NBC Chicago.
3 men shot, 1 critical, in alley on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - Three men were shot Monday afternoon while standing in an alley on Chicago's North Side. Around 2:04 p.m., police say the three men were in an alley in the 5000 block of North Troy Street in the Albany Park neighborhood when an unknown offender fired shots. A 24-year-old...
tncontentexchange.com
Shots fired in Merrillville, 1 wounded, cops say
MERRILLVILLE — A Friday night shooting on Harrison Street left one wounded, police said. Officers were sent to Harrison Street between 70th Avenue and 70th Place to investigate a report of shots fired, according to an email sent by Merrillville police Detective Cpl. Sean Buck. "Upon arrival, it was...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Chicago’s car-centric streets take the life of another child, Taha Khan, 5, in Sauganash
This summer has seen traffic violence kill far too many children on foot, scooter, and bicycle in the Chicago area. The victims have included Rafi Cardenas, 2; Lily Shambrook, 3; Ja’Lon James, 11; and Joshua Avina-Luna, 15; and Zain Jaber, 15. Sadly, on Wednesday night there was another name to add to that list, Taha Khan, a five-year-old boy who died after he was struck by an SUV driver who fled the scene, and then hit by a second motorist on Wednesday night on Cicero Avenue in Chicago’s Sauganash neighborhood. Contributing to the tragedy may have been the relatively high speed limit and wide layout of Cicero, which encourages deadly speeds.
Review: Detective solves murder of a legendary Chicago cop
“Long Gone,” by Joanna Schaffhausen (Minotaur) Four veteran Chicago police detectives are known as The Fantastic Four for their long history of spectacular gang busts, so when one of them, Leo Hammond, is shot dead in his bed with his own gun, it’s a big case. At the...
Comments / 1