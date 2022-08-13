ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fridley, MN

Seven
3d ago

She's at fault for leaving the children in the vehicle. if she was worried about the girls needing sleep she should have gone home and put them to bed and went shopping later.

Becky Fickett Miller
3d ago

Horrible and tragic but it's the moms fault! Them kids should not have been left in the van alone and unsupervised period!

1520 The Ticket

Missing Person Alert Issued for MN Teen

Pine City, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a missing person alert for a Pine County teenager. Officials say 15-year-old Sebastion Wolbersen-O’Hara left his home in Grasston around 9 p.m. on Friday, August 12. A bulletin from the BCA says it’s possible the boy is traveling to the Twin Cities area.
PINE COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man attacked Mystic Lake security with 2x4

Employees at Mystic Lake Casino were injured last week when a man allegedly attacked security personnel with large pieces of wood, saying he was "fed up with the system." Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake, is charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

Man stabbed to death in his Minneapolis home identified

The man stabbed to death by a suspect who broke into his Northeast Minneapolis home has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Center says 32-year-old Ryan Peterson died from "multiple sharp force injuries" following the attack Friday morning according to the medical report. He was found in the home with a knife in his neck, according to the criminal complaint.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Perishea Young shot woman "at close range" on Minneapolis's Nicollet Mall

MINNEAPOLIS – A West St. Paul woman faces decades in prison for allegedly shooting a woman in the chest last week in downtown Minneapolis.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Perishea Laray Young is charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in the shooting that happened early last Wednesday evening on South 9th Street and Nicollet Mall, near the Target store.The criminal complaint states that surveillance footage from several angles shows Young and the victim arguing. A woman tries to intervene at one point, before Young is seen removing a gun from her purse, "taking several steps toward the Victim," and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Body Found Near Northfield Leads to 40 Year Prison Sentence

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering a man whose body was later found in a culvert near Northfield. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 41-year-old Ivan Contreras-Sanchez was convicted of a second-degree murder charge in the case in late July. The jury that found him guilty also determined the were aggravating factors that supported an upward departure from state sentencing guidelines. A news release says the 480-month sentence is the maximum allowed for a second-degree murder conviction.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bulletin-news.com

Man Gets 40 Years After Body Found In Dakota County Culvert

A 41-year-old Minneapolis man who was found guilty of murdering a 39-year-old was given a 40-year jail term. Investigators claim that in March 2021, Ivan Contreras-Sanchez murdered a man in Minneapolis, traveled to Dakota County, and dropped the corpse into a culvert. Approximately one mile east of Chippendale Avenue and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Police: Boy shot in Brooklyn Park, more than 40 rounds found

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn — A boy was found with a gunshot wound Saturday night after police responded to several reports of shots fired in Brooklyn Park. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers were sent to the 8100 block of Zane Avenue after shots fired were reported at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Once there, officers found a boy who suffered a gunshot wound. He was soon taken to a nearby hospital. Officials told KARE 11 that the boy is 17-years-old and is expected to survive.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

1 dead, 1 injured in multi-motorcycle crash in Wisconsin

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Polk County, Wisconsin officials say a 69-year-old man has died after being involved in a multi-motorcycle crash Aug. 8. The sheriff's office said in a release Monday that a group of five motorcycles was traveling north on Highway 87 just before 2:30 p.m. when they came to an intersection at River Road North in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Officials say as the lead motorcyclist slowed to turn onto River Road, the others, unfamiliar with the approaching turn, collided with one another.
POLK COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

Shooting at Minnehaha Falls leaves one in critical condition

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One person was critically injured in a shooting at Minnehaha Falls Sunday night, according to Minneapolis Park Police. Park Police say the shooting happened near the picnic grounds at Minnehaha Regional Park around 9 p.m. One man was taken to the hospital where authorities say he...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Suspected catalytic converter thieves lead police on chase across Twin Cities

Two suspects are in custody and facing charges following an interrupted catalytic converter theft and subsequent chase that wound across the Twin Cities overnight. Brooklyn Park police say the incident started around 11:15 p.m. Sunday when a citizen called 911 to report a catalytic converter theft in progress on the 700 block of Pearson Parkway. Squads responded, located the reported suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

SWAT presence in Eagan neighborhood Tuesday morning

Law enforcement personnel with South Metro SWAT at Willow Way and Silver Bell Road in Eagan on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Submitted photo. Law enforcement with the multi-agency South Metro SWAT stationed in an Eagan neighborhood Tuesday morning. Around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, witnesses said an armored vehicle and squad cars could...
EAGAN, MN
fox9.com

Hwy 169 road rage shooting: Court releases heartbreaking 911 call

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Evidence released following the trial of Jamal Smith, the man convicted in the deadly Highway 169 shooting in Plymouth last summer, reveal a heartbreaking phone call the victim's son made to 911 moments after his father was shot. Smith was convicted in the deadly shooting...
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Victim identified in fatal home invasion stabbing in NE Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office has identified the victim fatally stabbed in a home invasion in northeast Minneapolis last week.Early Friday morning, 911 dispatchers received a frantic call from a woman regarding a man who had broken into her home and was assaulting her husband, police said. When officers arrived, they found a man fatally stabbed. The victim was identified by the medical examiner as 32-year-old Ryan Peterson of Minneapolis. He died from multiple sharp force injuries and his manner of death was listed as homicide. Franklin White, 31, was arrested in Wisconsin on the same day of the incident. Officers who arrested him say they observed blood in his hair and what looked like an injury on one of his hands.White is charged with one count of second-degree murder.The woman later told investigators she knew White from high school. She had obtained a restraining order against him after he attempted to break into her parents' home.If convicted, White could serve up to 40 years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 shot, 1 fatally, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead and another is badly injured after a shooting at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.Police say they responded to reports of gunfire at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at about 12:50 p.m., where they found one injured man in the middle of the street, and another in a nearby alley. Both victims were in their 20s.Both were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where one of the men died. He is the city's 58th homicide victim of 2022. The other man is fighting life-threatening injuries.Just a week earlier, 29-year-old Mohamed Omar was shot to death near...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Boy injured in Brooklyn Park shooting; cars, apartments hit by gunfire

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park say dozens of rounds were fired during an incident that injured a juvenile and damaged seven vehicles Saturday night.Multiple callers reported shots fired near the 8100 block of Zane Avenue North just before 11:30 p.m.A block away, police found a boy who had been shot. He was hospitalized, but police gave no word on the severity of his injuries.In the parking lot and courtyards of a nearby apartment complex, police found evidence that more than 40 rounds were fired. Nearby apartments were struck by gunfire, police said.No arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Teen driver crashes into parked payloader, killing 16-year-old passenger in Waconia

A car slammed into construction equipment in Waconia early Saturday morning, killing a 16-year-old passenger and injuring the 16-year-old driver. According to the Carver County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. when a 16-year-old from Waconia driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Oak Ave. collided with payloader that was parked on the east side of the lane near Goldfinch Dr.
WACONIA, MN
