Seven
3d ago
She's at fault for leaving the children in the vehicle. if she was worried about the girls needing sleep she should have gone home and put them to bed and went shopping later.
Becky Fickett Miller
3d ago
Horrible and tragic but it's the moms fault! Them kids should not have been left in the van alone and unsupervised period!
Minnesota Man Indicted For Multiple Armed Robberies of Grocery Stores
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A St. Paul man has been indicted in federal court for three armed robberies of grocery stores in St. Paul. Prosecutors said on 38-year-old Nicholas Dancy robbed three grocery stores located on University Avenue on three separate occasions between May 27th and June 5th, 2022. During...
Missing Person Alert Issued for MN Teen
Pine City, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a missing person alert for a Pine County teenager. Officials say 15-year-old Sebastion Wolbersen-O’Hara left his home in Grasston around 9 p.m. on Friday, August 12. A bulletin from the BCA says it’s possible the boy is traveling to the Twin Cities area.
Charges: Man attacked Mystic Lake security with 2x4
Employees at Mystic Lake Casino were injured last week when a man allegedly attacked security personnel with large pieces of wood, saying he was "fed up with the system." Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake, is charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
Minnesota Man Told To ‘Go To Kwik Trip’ After Calling 911
A dispatcher from Chisago County Minnesota is being recognized after that county's sheriff's department shared details from a recent 911 call online. FYI, Chisago County sits on the Minnesota, Wisconsin border just to the northeast of Minneapolis. The dispatcher received a call in the early morning hours, around 3:00 AM,...
Man stabbed to death in his Minneapolis home identified
The man stabbed to death by a suspect who broke into his Northeast Minneapolis home has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Center says 32-year-old Ryan Peterson died from "multiple sharp force injuries" following the attack Friday morning according to the medical report. He was found in the home with a knife in his neck, according to the criminal complaint.
Charges: Perishea Young shot woman "at close range" on Minneapolis's Nicollet Mall
MINNEAPOLIS – A West St. Paul woman faces decades in prison for allegedly shooting a woman in the chest last week in downtown Minneapolis.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Perishea Laray Young is charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in the shooting that happened early last Wednesday evening on South 9th Street and Nicollet Mall, near the Target store.The criminal complaint states that surveillance footage from several angles shows Young and the victim arguing. A woman tries to intervene at one point, before Young is seen removing a gun from her purse, "taking several steps toward the Victim," and...
Body Found Near Northfield Leads to 40 Year Prison Sentence
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering a man whose body was later found in a culvert near Northfield. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 41-year-old Ivan Contreras-Sanchez was convicted of a second-degree murder charge in the case in late July. The jury that found him guilty also determined the were aggravating factors that supported an upward departure from state sentencing guidelines. A news release says the 480-month sentence is the maximum allowed for a second-degree murder conviction.
bulletin-news.com
Man Gets 40 Years After Body Found In Dakota County Culvert
A 41-year-old Minneapolis man who was found guilty of murdering a 39-year-old was given a 40-year jail term. Investigators claim that in March 2021, Ivan Contreras-Sanchez murdered a man in Minneapolis, traveled to Dakota County, and dropped the corpse into a culvert. Approximately one mile east of Chippendale Avenue and...
Police: Boy shot in Brooklyn Park, more than 40 rounds found
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn — A boy was found with a gunshot wound Saturday night after police responded to several reports of shots fired in Brooklyn Park. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers were sent to the 8100 block of Zane Avenue after shots fired were reported at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Once there, officers found a boy who suffered a gunshot wound. He was soon taken to a nearby hospital. Officials told KARE 11 that the boy is 17-years-old and is expected to survive.
1 dead, 1 injured in multi-motorcycle crash in Wisconsin
ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Polk County, Wisconsin officials say a 69-year-old man has died after being involved in a multi-motorcycle crash Aug. 8. The sheriff's office said in a release Monday that a group of five motorcycles was traveling north on Highway 87 just before 2:30 p.m. when they came to an intersection at River Road North in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Officials say as the lead motorcyclist slowed to turn onto River Road, the others, unfamiliar with the approaching turn, collided with one another.
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis
Gunfire near the area known as George Floyd Square left one man dead and another with life-threatening injuries on Sunday. The shooting was reported at 12:50 p.m., with police arriving to find a victim in his 20s lying near the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, according to Minneapolis Police Department.
fox9.com
Shooting at Minnehaha Falls leaves one in critical condition
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One person was critically injured in a shooting at Minnehaha Falls Sunday night, according to Minneapolis Park Police. Park Police say the shooting happened near the picnic grounds at Minnehaha Regional Park around 9 p.m. One man was taken to the hospital where authorities say he...
Pair wanted for questioning for assault, property crimes in Hugo
Police are looking for help identifying a man and a woman wanted for questioning in connection with assault and property crimes in Washington County. The crimes allegedly happened in the Hugo area, with the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Thursday releasing surveillance footage showing a pair of possible suspects. They...
Suspected catalytic converter thieves lead police on chase across Twin Cities
Two suspects are in custody and facing charges following an interrupted catalytic converter theft and subsequent chase that wound across the Twin Cities overnight. Brooklyn Park police say the incident started around 11:15 p.m. Sunday when a citizen called 911 to report a catalytic converter theft in progress on the 700 block of Pearson Parkway. Squads responded, located the reported suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
SWAT presence in Eagan neighborhood Tuesday morning
Law enforcement personnel with South Metro SWAT at Willow Way and Silver Bell Road in Eagan on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Submitted photo. Law enforcement with the multi-agency South Metro SWAT stationed in an Eagan neighborhood Tuesday morning. Around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, witnesses said an armored vehicle and squad cars could...
fox9.com
Hwy 169 road rage shooting: Court releases heartbreaking 911 call
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Evidence released following the trial of Jamal Smith, the man convicted in the deadly Highway 169 shooting in Plymouth last summer, reveal a heartbreaking phone call the victim's son made to 911 moments after his father was shot. Smith was convicted in the deadly shooting...
Victim identified in fatal home invasion stabbing in NE Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office has identified the victim fatally stabbed in a home invasion in northeast Minneapolis last week.Early Friday morning, 911 dispatchers received a frantic call from a woman regarding a man who had broken into her home and was assaulting her husband, police said. When officers arrived, they found a man fatally stabbed. The victim was identified by the medical examiner as 32-year-old Ryan Peterson of Minneapolis. He died from multiple sharp force injuries and his manner of death was listed as homicide. Franklin White, 31, was arrested in Wisconsin on the same day of the incident. Officers who arrested him say they observed blood in his hair and what looked like an injury on one of his hands.White is charged with one count of second-degree murder.The woman later told investigators she knew White from high school. She had obtained a restraining order against him after he attempted to break into her parents' home.If convicted, White could serve up to 40 years.
2 shot, 1 fatally, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead and another is badly injured after a shooting at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.Police say they responded to reports of gunfire at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at about 12:50 p.m., where they found one injured man in the middle of the street, and another in a nearby alley. Both victims were in their 20s.Both were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where one of the men died. He is the city's 58th homicide victim of 2022. The other man is fighting life-threatening injuries.Just a week earlier, 29-year-old Mohamed Omar was shot to death near...
Boy injured in Brooklyn Park shooting; cars, apartments hit by gunfire
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park say dozens of rounds were fired during an incident that injured a juvenile and damaged seven vehicles Saturday night.Multiple callers reported shots fired near the 8100 block of Zane Avenue North just before 11:30 p.m.A block away, police found a boy who had been shot. He was hospitalized, but police gave no word on the severity of his injuries.In the parking lot and courtyards of a nearby apartment complex, police found evidence that more than 40 rounds were fired. Nearby apartments were struck by gunfire, police said.No arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation.
Teen driver crashes into parked payloader, killing 16-year-old passenger in Waconia
A car slammed into construction equipment in Waconia early Saturday morning, killing a 16-year-old passenger and injuring the 16-year-old driver. According to the Carver County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. when a 16-year-old from Waconia driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Oak Ave. collided with payloader that was parked on the east side of the lane near Goldfinch Dr.
