Bleacher Report
FedEx Cup Standings 2022: Points, Playoff Standings After St. Jude Championship
Will Zalatoris' first-ever win on the PGA Tour and a vault to the top of the FedEx Cup standings occurred in the most unusual circumstances. The 25-year-old won a three-hole playoff over Sepp Straka to claim the FedEx-St. Jude Championship. He secured the victory after a bizarre sequence on the 11th hole, which served as the third playoff hole.
Bleacher Report
FedEx St. Jude Championship 2022: Will Zalatoris Tops Sepp Straka in Wild Playoff
It took three drama-filled playoff holes at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, but Will Zalatoris is finally a winner on the PGA Tour. He and the other top-70 golfers in the standings advance to the next round of the FedEx Cup playoffs at...
Bleacher Report
Report: Tiger Woods to Meet with PGA Tour Golfers to 'Rally Support' Against LIV Golf
Tiger Woods is reportedly scheduled to meet with several of the top golfers in the world this week amid a steady stream of players leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, the meeting will take place at the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware, following a scheduled PGA Tour Player Advisory Council meeting. It will involve many of the top 20 players in the world and "other influential PGA Tour members" who have remained loyal to the PGA Tour and refrained from jumping to LIV Golf.
Bleacher Report
Cameron Smith Withdraws from BMW Championship with Injury amid LIV Golf Rumors
Cameron Smith has withdrawn from the BMW Championship, which is scheduled to tee off Thursday at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware. Smith's agent, Bud Martin, cited lingering hip discomfort as the reason for the decision. This comes after Tom Morgan and James Corrigan of theTelegraph reported August 10 that...
GolfWRX
Justin Thomas slams Will Zalatoris’ mentor for ‘egregious and aggressive’ tweets attacking NBC duo
On Sunday, Will Zalatoris was able to outlast Sepp Straka in a three-hole playoff to earn his first PGA TOUR victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. During the tournament, Zalatoris’ mentor and creator of DECADE Golf, Scott Fawcett went off on Twitter in regard to some comments made about Zalatoris by Dan Hicks and Brad Faxon on the broadcast.
