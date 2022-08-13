ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FedEx Cup Standings 2022: Points, Playoff Standings After St. Jude Championship

Will Zalatoris' first-ever win on the PGA Tour and a vault to the top of the FedEx Cup standings occurred in the most unusual circumstances. The 25-year-old won a three-hole playoff over Sepp Straka to claim the FedEx-St. Jude Championship. He secured the victory after a bizarre sequence on the 11th hole, which served as the third playoff hole.
Bleacher Report

Report: Tiger Woods to Meet with PGA Tour Golfers to 'Rally Support' Against LIV Golf

Tiger Woods is reportedly scheduled to meet with several of the top golfers in the world this week amid a steady stream of players leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, the meeting will take place at the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware, following a scheduled PGA Tour Player Advisory Council meeting. It will involve many of the top 20 players in the world and "other influential PGA Tour members" who have remained loyal to the PGA Tour and refrained from jumping to LIV Golf.
Bleacher Report

Cameron Smith Withdraws from BMW Championship with Injury amid LIV Golf Rumors

Cameron Smith has withdrawn from the BMW Championship, which is scheduled to tee off Thursday at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware. Smith's agent, Bud Martin, cited lingering hip discomfort as the reason for the decision. This comes after Tom Morgan and James Corrigan of theTelegraph reported August 10 that...
