New maps trace the geography of crime in Minnesota
Republican media figures and political candidates have often attempted to paint the Twin Cities as a hotbed of crime and lawlessness in the wake of the George Floyd protests of 2020. But new data released last week by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension show rising crime is not merely an urban phenomenon. It finds […] The post New maps trace the geography of crime in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota
Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
Employee’s Stories of Working at a Haunted Minnesota Hotel
There's a hotel/resort on Leech Lake in Minnesota that looks beautiful. It's in Walker, Minnesota, in north-central Minnesota so about 4.5 hours from Rochester. The place is called Chase on the Lake. There's a restaurant with great views of the lake, nice-looking rooms, a spa, and boat and bike rentals. But Chase on the Lake is also allegedly HAUNTED.
Minnesota Man Told To ‘Go To Kwik Trip’ After Calling 911
A dispatcher from Chisago County Minnesota is being recognized after that county's sheriff's department shared details from a recent 911 call online. FYI, Chisago County sits on the Minnesota, Wisconsin border just to the northeast of Minneapolis. The dispatcher received a call in the early morning hours, around 3:00 AM,...
WATCH: Escaped Cows Get Rounded Up On A Minnesota Freeway
Minnesota State Patrol, Wyoming Police Department, and a horse riding cowboy all came together to wrangle some escaped cows who wandered onto I-35. Earlier this week we talked about an at-home break-in that people were calling "fowl" play. When a turkey broke into a second-story apartment in Wisconsin. It also wasn't the first time police in Wisconsin were called to subdue a wild turkey. Earlier this year, a wild turkey decided to take his chances to cross the busy I-94 as cars had to slow down and eventually come to a stop during rush hour. That took officers about 30 minutes to remove the bird.
Minnesota in the Top 10 Best Places to Live
As if we needed more proof that Minnesota is a great state, Wallethub just released their list of the 2022 best states to live in the US and Minnesota did pretty well if I do say so myself. Out of all 50 states Minnesota ended up ranking in the top 10!
Look Inside Minnesota’s Oldest & First Abandoned Lighthouse, Found In Duluth
The first lighthouse in Minnesota was built in 1865 located right here in Duluth. Take a look inside its current run-down state. The Minnesota Point Lighthouse is absolutely historic, however, it is not in the best shape in this day and age. You can get to the landmark by boat or about a mile and a half hike through the historic pine forest at the end of Park Point.
Minnesota Man Indicted For Multiple Armed Robberies of Grocery Stores
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A St. Paul man has been indicted in federal court for three armed robberies of grocery stores in St. Paul. Prosecutors said on 38-year-old Nicholas Dancy robbed three grocery stores located on University Avenue on three separate occasions between May 27th and June 5th, 2022. During...
Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10
A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
How does Minnesota enforce the E-ZPass/carpool lanes?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Thousands of Minnesota drivers are breaking a rule of the road every day to avoid traffic on Twin Cities interstates. We wanted to know: How does the state enforce the E-ZPass/carpool lanes? On four stretches of metro interstates spanning 90 miles, E-ZPass/carpool lanes help alleviate traffic for the benefit of certain drivers.According to MNDOT, in 2021 an average of more than 24,331 vehicles used the lanes during peak hours (6 a.m. - 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.) per day.The majority were carpools vehicles at 63 percent. Buses made up 2 percent. Another 18 percent were...
Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed, Been There?
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 75 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
How a small beetle is devastating Minnesota's tamarack trees
REMER, Minn. — Judging by the view from a gravel road north of Remer, Minnesota, the forest is fine. Maybe some dry patches in spots, sure. But nothing that would grab your attention as you drive by. However, the view from above gives a better picture of the damage...
See The Sad State Of Dustin Diamond’s Abandoned Wisconsin Home
Former child star Dustin Diamond had a rough go of it after his popular TV series went off the air. Sadly, he died of stage 4 cancer on February 1, 2021, at the age of 44. Diamond was best known for playing the lovable or obnoxious (depending on who you ask) character Samuel "Screech" Powers on the hit NBC sitcom, "Saved by the Bell".
Amazing New Yoga Class in Southeast Minnesota is Near a Bear!
If you've never done yoga near a bear or a wolf, have you ever really done yoga in Minnesota? The correct answer is "no". But the good news is that you still have a chance to be a true Minnesota yogi because there is a class where you can do just that about 20 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota.
15,000 Minnesota nurses 'overwhelmingly' authorize strike
Minnesota Nurses Association on the picket line at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. on June 1. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Nurses Association. The Minnesota Nurses Association has authorized a strike in their fight for better contracts and putting "patients before profits." The union, home to approximately 15,000...
Delicious Frozen Pizzas Recalled in Minnesota Due to Metal in Meat
Before you have that next Friday pizza and movie night, double-check that the pizza you are throwing in the oven isn't the one recalled due to metal pieces found in the product. Yeah, you could end up biting into metal...mixed with a little bit of cheese. About 13,099 pounds of meat products used for pizza have been recalled throughout the United States including in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin,
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
Amazing: Historic Rochester Restaurant Space for Under $2.5 Mil
Own a piece of Rochester, Minnesota's history, the Historic Train Depot of Rochester, since the early 2000s, a restaurant. Keep it a restaurant, or turn it into something else, it can be yours for $2,499,900. Rochester's Historic Railroad Depot. 1890. "Chicago & North Western train depot, Rochester, Minnesota." Olmsted County...
Rochester Startup Wins Listing in Government Purchasing Catalogue
Rochester, MN (KROC-am News) - A Rochester-based company that was co-founded by a Mayo Medical student has been given a big boost by the Veterans Administration. A news release says Nanodropper has acquired a listing in the VA's GSAAdvantage purchasing catalog, which is described as the federal government's "central online shopping superstore." The addition of the Nanodropper to the huge catalog was made possible by the Rochester firm's federal distribution partner, Lovell Government Services. The announcement about the catalog listing notes that GSAAdvantage is integrated with VA hospitals throughout the United States, which will enable 1200 additional eye doctors to distribute the company's product to potentially 2 million more patients.
Never Do This While Passing a State Trooper in Minnesota
If you've spent any time driving the seemingly endless stretches of interstate in Minnesota, chances are, your lead foot may have gotten the best of you. And occasionally, this happens at the worst time possible, right as you're passing a state patrol vehicle. While it may seem like a good...
