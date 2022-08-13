ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 2

Related
Minnesota Reformer

New maps trace the geography of crime in Minnesota

Republican media figures and political candidates have often attempted to paint the Twin Cities as a hotbed of crime and lawlessness in the wake of the George Floyd protests of 2020. But new data released last week by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension show rising crime is not merely an urban phenomenon. It finds […] The post New maps trace the geography of crime in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota

Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
BAGLEY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Employee’s Stories of Working at a Haunted Minnesota Hotel

There's a hotel/resort on Leech Lake in Minnesota that looks beautiful. It's in Walker, Minnesota, in north-central Minnesota so about 4.5 hours from Rochester. The place is called Chase on the Lake. There's a restaurant with great views of the lake, nice-looking rooms, a spa, and boat and bike rentals. But Chase on the Lake is also allegedly HAUNTED.
WALKER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
Rochester, MN
Traffic
AM 1390 KRFO

WATCH: Escaped Cows Get Rounded Up On A Minnesota Freeway

Minnesota State Patrol, Wyoming Police Department, and a horse riding cowboy all came together to wrangle some escaped cows who wandered onto I-35. Earlier this week we talked about an at-home break-in that people were calling "fowl" play. When a turkey broke into a second-story apartment in Wisconsin. It also wasn't the first time police in Wisconsin were called to subdue a wild turkey. Earlier this year, a wild turkey decided to take his chances to cross the busy I-94 as cars had to slow down and eventually come to a stop during rush hour. That took officers about 30 minutes to remove the bird.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Look Inside Minnesota’s Oldest & First Abandoned Lighthouse, Found In Duluth

The first lighthouse in Minnesota was built in 1865 located right here in Duluth. Take a look inside its current run-down state. The Minnesota Point Lighthouse is absolutely historic, however, it is not in the best shape in this day and age. You can get to the landmark by boat or about a mile and a half hike through the historic pine forest at the end of Park Point.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Driving#Jeep
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10

A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

How does Minnesota enforce the E-ZPass/carpool lanes?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thousands of Minnesota drivers are breaking a rule of the road every day to avoid traffic on Twin Cities interstates. We wanted to know: How does the state enforce the E-ZPass/carpool lanes? On four stretches of metro interstates spanning 90 miles, E-ZPass/carpool lanes help alleviate traffic for the benefit of certain drivers.According to MNDOT, in 2021 an average of more than 24,331 vehicles used the lanes during peak hours (6 a.m. - 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.) per day.The majority were carpools vehicles at 63 percent. Buses made up 2 percent. Another 18 percent were...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

How a small beetle is devastating Minnesota's tamarack trees

REMER, Minn. — Judging by the view from a gravel road north of Remer, Minnesota, the forest is fine. Maybe some dry patches in spots, sure. But nothing that would grab your attention as you drive by. However, the view from above gives a better picture of the damage...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Bring Me The News

15,000 Minnesota nurses 'overwhelmingly' authorize strike

Minnesota Nurses Association on the picket line at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. on June 1. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Nurses Association. The Minnesota Nurses Association has authorized a strike in their fight for better contracts and putting "patients before profits." The union, home to approximately 15,000...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Delicious Frozen Pizzas Recalled in Minnesota Due to Metal in Meat

Before you have that next Friday pizza and movie night, double-check that the pizza you are throwing in the oven isn't the one recalled due to metal pieces found in the product. Yeah, you could end up biting into metal...mixed with a little bit of cheese. About 13,099 pounds of meat products used for pizza have been recalled throughout the United States including in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin,
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Startup Wins Listing in Government Purchasing Catalogue

Rochester, MN (KROC-am News) - A Rochester-based company that was co-founded by a Mayo Medical student has been given a big boost by the Veterans Administration. A news release says Nanodropper has acquired a listing in the VA's GSAAdvantage purchasing catalog, which is described as the federal government's "central online shopping superstore." The addition of the Nanodropper to the huge catalog was made possible by the Rochester firm's federal distribution partner, Lovell Government Services. The announcement about the catalog listing notes that GSAAdvantage is integrated with VA hospitals throughout the United States, which will enable 1200 additional eye doctors to distribute the company's product to potentially 2 million more patients.
ROCHESTER, MN
Mix 97-3

Never Do This While Passing a State Trooper in Minnesota

If you've spent any time driving the seemingly endless stretches of interstate in Minnesota, chances are, your lead foot may have gotten the best of you. And occasionally, this happens at the worst time possible, right as you're passing a state patrol vehicle. While it may seem like a good...
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy