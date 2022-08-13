‘Westworld’s Emily Somers Discusses Working On The Show, Science Fiction, And How Working Around Big Names Has Served Her Well

Read full article on original website
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
In 1987, a hyper-advanced alien species known as the “Yautja” descended upon an elite military squad in Guatemala. Thanks to its memorable performances, quotable dialogue and inventive action set pieces, “Predator” became an American action movie staple. The film has spawned four sequels, including the new Hulu film “Prey,” and two spinoffs. Yet, the mega franchise all started with a piece of paper underneath a door. “The Thomas brothers snuck the script onto the Fox lot and under somebody’s door,” says John Davis, who has produced all seven “Predator” movies. “We got there on Monday, and there was this script. I...
