ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeview, AR

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

2024 solar eclipse expected to be big business in Twin Lakes Area

(Path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse) An event that is just under two years away is already drawing interest from officials in the Twin Lakes Area. A solar eclipse will occur April 8, 2024 and the path of totality, or where the moon completely covers the sun meaning nearly total darkness, includes a big area of north central Arkansas and a part of southern Missouri. All of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Stone and Searcy counties in Arkansas and Howell County in Missouri are in the path of totality. Most of Marion and parts of Boone and Newton counties in Arkansas and about half of Ozark and a small part of Douglas counties in Missouri are in the path.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tucker, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
City
Kirby, AR
City
Lakeview, AR
State
Arkansas State
KTLO

Calico Rock woman arrested in bank robbery, bomb threat

Crystal Sherr (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A 51-year-old Calico Rock woman, Crystal Sherr, has been arrested after she allegedly robbed the First Security Bank branch inside the Mountain Home Walmart Tuesday afternoon. No one was injured in the incident in which Sherr told tellers she had a bomb.
CALICO ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Az
KTLO

Yellville-Summit preps for jamboree, goes into season with new lockers

The Yellville-Summit High School football team has been preparing for upcoming season, and they’ll get a chance to hit someone other than their own teammates Tuesday night. The Panthers will head to Hackett for a benefit jamboree with the Hornets and Berryville. Yellville-Summit head coach Justin Crain says he...
YELLVILLE, AR
KTLO

Local unemployment numbers climb in June

The newly released June unemployment numbers from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center show the number of unemployed has seen an increase since May in northern Arkansas while southern Missouri’s numbers improved. In Baxter County, the rate is at 4%, up...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Missouri

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Missouri offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Show-Me State has to offer along the Branson Scenic Railway.
BRANSON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KTLO

Norfork man transported to hospital following 1-vehicle accident

A man had what was termed a possible injury from a one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Norfork. Forty-nine-year-old Travis Prillwitz of Norfork was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Prillwitz was traveling on Arkansas Highway 5. He reportedly attempted to negotiate a...
NORFORK, AR
KTLO

Woman injured after vehicle went airborne

An area woman was seriously injured Sunday morning after her vehicle went airborne. Sixty-five-year-old Dotty Rodkey of Pontiac was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health from the scene in Ozark County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Rodkey was traveling on Missouri Route W. She was nearly six miles...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KTLO

MHCA wins opener to volleyball season

The Mountain Home Christian Academy volleyball program began its season on a winning note Saturday when they traveled to Jonesboro to meet Northeast Arkansas Christian Home Education. The Lady Eagles needed all three sets in the varsity match, but they were able to get the victory with scores of 22-25,...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Substitute teacher inservice at Norfork set for Wednesday

Norfork Public Schools will host its annual substitute teacher inservice Wednesday morning at 9. Officials state anyone interested in becoming a substitute teacher in Norfork schools will need to attend. The meeting will last roughly half an hour in the Arrie Goforth Elementary cafeteria.
NORFORK, AR
KTLO

Mayors’ salary on Norfork City Council Agenda

The Norfork City Council will meet Tuesday evening at 7:30. The council has three items of unfinished business on the agenda including short term rentals, the basketball court and lighting around the walking trail and biking signs around the city. New items of business include the mayors’ salary, an anonymous...
NORFORK, AR
KTLO

FADD warns of dangers of distractive driving

For decades, Americans have been advised of the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and other substances, but for the last eight years, an organization has also been cautioning against another danger on the road. Families Against Distractive Driving (FADD) was started in Mountain Home as a way of attempting to prevent drivers from using their cellphones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Son pleads guilty to stealing from father

A man accused of stealing a number of items, including guns, from his father’s residence made an appearance during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court recently. Thirty-year-old Devin Wayne Johnson entered a guilty plea to the charges against him and was sentenced to 12 months misdemeanor probation and ordered to have no contact with his father for one year.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy