Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Richard Allen Lane, 68, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 68-year-old Richard Allen Lane of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Bull Shoals. Richard Lane died Sunday in Lakeview.
KTLO
Mary Ann Hardy, 82, Gassville (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 82-year-old Mary Ann Hardy of Gassville are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Mary Ann Hardy died Tuesday in Gassville.
KTLO
2024 solar eclipse expected to be big business in Twin Lakes Area
(Path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse) An event that is just under two years away is already drawing interest from officials in the Twin Lakes Area. A solar eclipse will occur April 8, 2024 and the path of totality, or where the moon completely covers the sun meaning nearly total darkness, includes a big area of north central Arkansas and a part of southern Missouri. All of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Stone and Searcy counties in Arkansas and Howell County in Missouri are in the path of totality. Most of Marion and parts of Boone and Newton counties in Arkansas and about half of Ozark and a small part of Douglas counties in Missouri are in the path.
3 teens killed in crash near Stockton, Mo., MCIU investigate tragedy
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release preliminary information regarding a crash where three teens died east of Jerico Springs, Mo. on Thursday, August 4. The single vehicle crash involved a 2006 Toyota Scion with five male teens, traveling westbound on State Hwy B. The driver,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLO
Calico Rock woman arrested in bank robbery, bomb threat
Crystal Sherr (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A 51-year-old Calico Rock woman, Crystal Sherr, has been arrested after she allegedly robbed the First Security Bank branch inside the Mountain Home Walmart Tuesday afternoon. No one was injured in the incident in which Sherr told tellers she had a bomb.
The Best Breakfast in Missouri is not in St. Louis or Kansas City
Every single town in Missouri has a go-to breakfast place, so trying to figure out which is the best breakfast in the state seems impossible, but when it comes to the 2022 Missouri's Best awards one breakfast place stood a stack of pancakes above the rest!. The Missouri's Best 2022...
KTLO
Cotter golf teams to compete at Diamond City
The Cotter High School golf teams will return to action on Tuesday. The Warriors and Lady Warriors will compete in a nine-hole event at Diamond Hills Country Club in Diamond City.
KYTV
MISSING: Police ask for your help to locate 2 missing Branson, Mo. teenagers
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department asks for your help to locate two missing juveniles. Autumn Barton, 16, and Amiee Averill, 15, disappeared from the Evergreen and State Highway BB area on Saturday morning. Police believe they were heading toward the Turkey Creek area. If you have any...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO
Yellville-Summit preps for jamboree, goes into season with new lockers
The Yellville-Summit High School football team has been preparing for upcoming season, and they’ll get a chance to hit someone other than their own teammates Tuesday night. The Panthers will head to Hackett for a benefit jamboree with the Hornets and Berryville. Yellville-Summit head coach Justin Crain says he...
KTLO
Man who got life for robbing Gassville bank and taking hostages still trying to have charges dismissed
On November 18, 2008, a man walked into the Gassville branch of First National Bank, said he was there to rob it, displayed what appeared to be the butt of a handgun in the waistband of his pants, and tied up four employees with “zip-ties.”. In April 2009, a...
KTLO
Local unemployment numbers climb in June
The newly released June unemployment numbers from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center show the number of unemployed has seen an increase since May in northern Arkansas while southern Missouri’s numbers improved. In Baxter County, the rate is at 4%, up...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Missouri
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Missouri offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Show-Me State has to offer along the Branson Scenic Railway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTLO
Norfork man transported to hospital following 1-vehicle accident
A man had what was termed a possible injury from a one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Norfork. Forty-nine-year-old Travis Prillwitz of Norfork was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Prillwitz was traveling on Arkansas Highway 5. He reportedly attempted to negotiate a...
KTLO
Woman injured after vehicle went airborne
An area woman was seriously injured Sunday morning after her vehicle went airborne. Sixty-five-year-old Dotty Rodkey of Pontiac was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health from the scene in Ozark County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Rodkey was traveling on Missouri Route W. She was nearly six miles...
KTLO
MHCA wins opener to volleyball season
The Mountain Home Christian Academy volleyball program began its season on a winning note Saturday when they traveled to Jonesboro to meet Northeast Arkansas Christian Home Education. The Lady Eagles needed all three sets in the varsity match, but they were able to get the victory with scores of 22-25,...
KTLO
Substitute teacher inservice at Norfork set for Wednesday
Norfork Public Schools will host its annual substitute teacher inservice Wednesday morning at 9. Officials state anyone interested in becoming a substitute teacher in Norfork schools will need to attend. The meeting will last roughly half an hour in the Arrie Goforth Elementary cafeteria.
KTLO
Mayors’ salary on Norfork City Council Agenda
The Norfork City Council will meet Tuesday evening at 7:30. The council has three items of unfinished business on the agenda including short term rentals, the basketball court and lighting around the walking trail and biking signs around the city. New items of business include the mayors’ salary, an anonymous...
KTLO
FADD warns of dangers of distractive driving
For decades, Americans have been advised of the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and other substances, but for the last eight years, an organization has also been cautioning against another danger on the road. Families Against Distractive Driving (FADD) was started in Mountain Home as a way of attempting to prevent drivers from using their cellphones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel.
KTLO
Son pleads guilty to stealing from father
A man accused of stealing a number of items, including guns, from his father’s residence made an appearance during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court recently. Thirty-year-old Devin Wayne Johnson entered a guilty plea to the charges against him and was sentenced to 12 months misdemeanor probation and ordered to have no contact with his father for one year.
Comments / 0