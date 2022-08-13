Read full article on original website
Kim04
3d ago
This shot mandate needs to go..Those Shots only last 4-6 months & slowly destroy your natural immune system..FACT..And Anyone with a good immune system Does Not need it..People need to wake up..🤬
Reply
11
ShowMeState5
3d ago
Believe this is the guy who said NO to shots. I hope you find success in your future, because you sir will have one.
Reply
12
#fblessatlast#
2d ago
Don’t beg these communists for a spot in a tournament… Continue entering the ones that welcomes your talent!!!
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Comments / 36