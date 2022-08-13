ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Kim04
3d ago

This shot mandate needs to go..Those Shots only last 4-6 months & slowly destroy your natural immune system..FACT..And Anyone with a good immune system Does Not need it..People need to wake up..🤬

ShowMeState5
3d ago

Believe this is the guy who said NO to shots. I hope you find success in your future, because you sir will have one.

#fblessatlast#
2d ago

Don’t beg these communists for a spot in a tournament… Continue entering the ones that welcomes your talent!!!

The Spun

John McEnroe Makes Opinion On Novak Djokovic Situation Very Clear

The US Open will begin two weeks from Monday. As of now, Novak Djokovic will not be allowed to compete in the Grand Slam event. Djokovic, a three-time US Open champion, can not enter the United States for tournaments because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19. He's been adamant about not taking the shot, so unless the U.S. government changes its travel policy in the coming days, Djokovic will have to stay home.
SkySports

Emma Raducanu takes on Serena Williams for first time at Cincinnati tournament; Rafael Nadal returns from injury

Emma Raducanu will face Serena Williams for the first time in her career after the pair were drawn to face each other in the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. The first match between the two players was originally expected to be part of Monday's Order of Play, however it has been pushed back a day to Tuesday. The evening sessions in Cincinnati start at 7pm (midnight BST).
ESPN

Serena Williams' opening match in Cincinnati pushed to Tuesday

MASON, Ohio -- Serena Williams' opening match in the Western & Southern Open has been rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday. The 40-year-old Williams, preparing to retire, is set to face 19-year-old Emma Raducanu, the defending US Open champion. A spokesperson for the tournament said the change was "on account of a number of factors related to scheduling."
Local
Ohio Sports
Daily Mail

Naomi Osaka in pre-US Open trouble as she suffers back-to-back first round losses, being knocked out by Zhang Shuai in Cincinnati... but the last time this happened she won in New York!

If Naomi Osaka is looking for positives from back-to-back first-round defeats in North America, she can at least look back to her US Open triumph of four years ago. The last time this happened, Osaka returned to the court at Flushing Meadows and swept aside all before her - beating Serena Williams in the final.
The Independent

Three major cruise brands to drop Covid vaccine rule from September

Three cruise brands will drop their requirement for passengers to show proof of Covid vaccination from next month.Norwegian, Regent Seven Seas, and Oceania – three of the largest brands in the Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) Holdings fleet – said they will be the first US-based cruise firms to enact this rule change from 3 September.During the coronavirus pandemic, it was compulsory for all guests over the age of five to show proof of having been jabbed.In less than a month’s time, unvaccinated travellers aged 12 and over will only have to show proof of a negative rapid antigen or PCR...
The Associated Press

Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

MASON, Ohio (AP) — The second stop on Serena Williams’ farewell tour was a short one. The 40-year-old Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open tuneup for Williams, and the next time she takes the court will be at Flushing Meadows. She lost to Belinda Bencic in straight sets last week in Toronto. A day before the announcement, Williams beat Nuria Parrizas-Diaz for her first match win since the 2021 French Open.
