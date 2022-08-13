Read full article on original website
Related
orangecountytribune.com
Mayor’s “race” is extended
The nomination period for the office of Mayor of Westminster has been extended to Wednesday as incumbent Tri Ta has not taken out nomination papers for another term. Ta is the Republican candidate for the 70th state Assembly District seat against Democrat Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen, a Garden Grove council member.
orangecountytribune.com
Shawver alone in mayor’s race
Incumbent David Shawver will be the sole candidate for mayor of Stanton in the fall election. According to the city clerk’s office, Shawver is the only person who submitted nomination papers for that office by the Friday deadline. Contesting the District 1city council seat will be challenger Elizabeth Wiktor...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Mayor Khan & Her Appointed Vice Mayor Kuo: Broken Promises
In 2018, Irvine voters overwhelmingly defeated a developer-backed scheme to abandon plans for a Veterans Memorial Park & Cemetery on the former El Toro Marine Corps Air Station in the Great Park. A whopping 63% of Irvine voters said NO to the developers!. When the City Council refused to move...
Washington Examiner
Effort to recall Los Angeles DA Gascon not over, grassroots group says
The campaign to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon will regroup and begin to sort through 46,807 invalid voter signatures that doomed an effort to oust the beleaguered prosecutor in a future election. The registrar-recorder’s office announced Monday that the campaign failed to deliver 566,857 valid signatures to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Another Effort to Recall LA County DA George Gascón Fails
An effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón was rejected Monday, with the county clerk's office announcing that organizers submitted only 520,050 valid petition signatures, well short of the required 566,857.
anaheimobserver.com
Trevor O’Neil Announces Run For Mayor of Anaheim
Mayor Pro Tem Trevor O’Neil announced his campaign for Mayor of Anaheim today. He has served as acting Mayor of Anaheim since May, during which time he has maintained a balanced budget, led the way toward restoring public trust in City government, and promoted economic development policies that have benefited all Anaheim residents.
San Juan Capistrano Considers Subsidizing Security Cameras For Downtown Businesses￼
San Juan Capistrano City Council members are looking at a new program to subsidize buying security cameras in their downtown that would require the footage would be up for grabs for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Yet at the same time, sheriff’s officials noted to Voice of OC that...
Antelope Valley Press
LASD: Clerk, not judge, advanced Villanueva contempt hearing
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement, Thursday, asserting that a judge’s clerk, and not the judge herself, advanced a hearing on the county’s request for a court to consider holding Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his undersheriff in contempt for allegedly ignoring subpoenas to testify before the Civilian Oversight Commission about alleged deputy cliques.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mixed results in OC COVID-19 statistics
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Orange County hospitals continues to climb — but positivity rates are declining while a dozen more deaths have been logged, though most date back to the winter, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. “It’s a little perplexing,...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood trash driver caught throwing trash on residents yard
INGLEWOOD – The trash company contracted to service Inglewood residents was caught on camera throwing trash on a residents yard. Republic Services, a division of Consolidated Waste, has a multi-year contract with the City that came under scrutiny for the high price to residents. Former councilwoman Judy Dunlap alerted the District Attorney’s office that Mayor James T. Butts voted twice to enter into exclusive negotiations with Republic after they hired his brother.
Riverside County votes 5-0 to declare an Emergency
Riverside County reports nine new probable or confirmed monkeypox cases in Riverside County. 6 of them are from the Coachella Valley. All probable or confirmed cases are male. We do not have any reports of women in Riverside County. Riverside County officials make a motion to declare Riverside County in a state of emergency for The post Riverside County votes 5-0 to declare an Emergency appeared first on KESQ.
Orange County Business Journal
Marwaha Group Gains 1,500 More Stores
Marwaha Group Inc., based in Anaheim, has been contracted as a business development agent for almost 1,500 Subway restaurants to lead development, franchising and provide support. The additional stores bring the area developer’s current portfolio count to nearly 1,900 stores, including locations in Houston. “Subway is making many positive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
orangecountytribune.com
OC corona cases take a dip
NOTE: This story replaces an earlier version. A dip in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Orange County is developing in line with national and state statistics. According to Tuesday’s report from the county health care agency, the four-day total of new cases was 2,615, which averages to 663.5 cases daily.
Public school enrollment is declining statewide. Here's how SoCal districts are responding
Last year, the number of students enrolled in public school dropped by more than 110,000, the second largest one-year decrease in over a decade. Reasons include declining birth rates, migration, as well as shifts to private and home education.
Headlines: Fruit Vendor’s Stand Destroyed By Man With Axe; George Gascon Recall Fails
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A man was filmed destroying a fruit vendor’s stand with an axe in Woodland Hills. [YouTube]. —Organizers behind...
sanclementetimes.com
OCSD Searches for Suspected Trespasser in Dana Point
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
orangecountytribune.com
A possible future for “the mall”
Once the biggest and most prosperous enclosed shopping center in Orange County, Westminster Mall has declined to the point where its drooping sales tax revenue is weighing on the city treasury and a stroll through its halls is a journey down corridors of empty, dark, silent storefronts. Six years ago,...
L.A. County lifeguard dies
A Los Angeles County lifeguard died Sunday, authorities announced. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger with the L.A. County Fire Department’s lifeguard division had worked with the agency for six years and was last assigned to the beaches of Santa Monica North, officials said in a Twitter thread. Traeger’s cause of death remained unclear, but L.A. County […]
Comments / 0