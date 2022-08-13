Read full article on original website
Two seriously hurt in head-on crash in Kane County
The Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Route 30 in unincorporated Big Rock township that happened Monday. Two people were seriously hurt. It happened at around four in the afternoon. The initial investigation indicates that the two vehicles, an eastbound Ford Sedan and a westbound Nissan...
State police investigate apparent suicide at Peoria County Jail
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria County inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday and died on Monday. It’s under investigation by Illinois State Police as an apparent suicide. Sheriff Chris Watkins says the man was not on suicide watch. He says jail standards require regular...
Two killed in crash on I-80 near Morris
MORRIS – Two men died as a result of a vehicle crash in Grundy County on Friday. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan says the crash occurred when a midsize vehicle driving westbound on I-80 near Morris lost control of the vehicle, crossed through the median, and was struck broadside by a semi-tractor trailer traveling eastbound. Both the driver, 33-year-old Sofiane Bessai of Elgin, and 26-year-old passenger Brayan Mauricio Jimenez Velasquez died on impact. The crash remains under investigation by Illinois State Police and the Grundy County Coroner’s office.
Gun Investigation Stops Amtrak Train In Mendota
Chatter about a gun onboard an Amtrak train created a scene over the weekend in Mendota. Folks with Amtrak alerted police Sunday afternoon about a passenger claiming to have a gun. Forty-one-year-old Baird McNeil of Tallahasee, Florida was questioned by Mendota officers. They say no gun was found after McNeil apparently implied to others on the California-bound train that he had one.
Police Officials Investigating Fatal Train Vs. Pedestrian Incident
One person was killed in a train vs. pedestrian incident that occurred in Wilmington around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 11th. The Will County Coroner’s Office said an unidentified female was pronounced dead near the North Kankakee Street railroad in Wilmington. An autopsy performed revealed multiple injuries due to...
Two Dead Following Accident on Interstate 80 on Friday Evening
Two people are dead following an accident on Interstate 80 in Grundy County on Friday afternoon. It was just before 5:00 pm on I-80 westbound near milepost 109 when the front end of a 2016 Toyota Corolla hit the rear end of a semi, causing the pickup to travel through the center median and into the eastbound lane striking a semi. That impact caused the semi to roll over and across the median into westbound lanes striking a different semi. The driver and passenger of the Toyota were both pronounced deceased at the scene. One of the drivers of the semi was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Victim in critical condition after shooting Monday morning
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One adult male was shot in the chest and is reported to be in critical condition after a shooting was reported on John Gwynn Avenue in Peoria Monday morning. Peoria police reported to the 1400 block of John Gwynn Avenue at 9:13 a.m. Monday after...
Authorities Searching For Missing Teen
Law enforcement in multiple counties are looking for a missing teen. 17 year old Summer Rodgers was reported missing by the Canton Police Department on Friday. Rodgers is 5’7″, 150 lbs, and has fuchsia-colored hair and blue eyes. She tends to wear dark clothing and band and/or Japanese anime t-shirts. Rodgers also answers to the name Aden Ari, according to family.
Identities released of man, woman after airplane crash in Hanna City
HANNA CITY (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner has identified a husband and wife killed after a plane crash in Hanna City. James W. Evanson, 75, and his wife Lisa K. Evanson, 67, both of Santa Fe, New Mexico, were identified as the pilot and passenger, respectively. The...
Mid-morning shooting leaves one injured
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say one man is in critical condition after being shot Monday morning. Police spokeswoman Semone Roth say police were called to the intersection of West John H. Gwynn Junior Avenue and North Sand Street around 9:15 AM Monday, regarding a five-round shotspotter alert.
Two Confirmed Fatalies in Grundy Co. Crash, Names Have Been Released
Two people were killed in a three vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 80 near Ashton Road in Morris. The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. The Illinois State Police said preliminary information indicates at least one passenger vehicle and two commercial motor vehicles were involve. There are two confirmed fatalities.
Investigators work to determine cause of fatal crash as site is cleared
HANNA CITY (25 News Now) - Cleanup was underway in Peoria County after a deadly plane crash that took the lives of two people Saturday afternoon. Officials got to work with available evidence to piece together what lead to the weekend tragedy in Hanna City. Members of the National Transportation Safety Board, or NTSB, were on the scene Sunday morning.
Overheated hoverboard blamed for Monday evening house fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Fire Department said a Monday evening house fire was caused by an overheated hoverboard that had been plugged into a wall outlet in the home. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the basement when fire crews were called to North Osage Court, near North Trails Edge Drive, about 6:40 p.m.
Mendota Police make early morning arrests
Trouble seems to like the wee hours. Early Saturday in Mendota, 23-year old Myron Lesley and 49-year old Jennifer Lesley were arrested by city police in the 800 block of Main street. Jennifer was charged with domestic battery. Myron was cited with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Both are in the county jail. It was not specified how the two are related.
UPDATE: 3:30PM Saturday: Three die in interstate accidents Friday
Two men, one a non-U.S resident, died in a multi vehicle collision on I-80 near Morris Friday. State Police say a westbound Toyota Corolla driven by a 33-year old Elgin man struck the rear of a semi. The car crossed the median into the eastbound lanes and was struck by a semi. That semi rolled across the center median and into the path of another westbound semi.
Three arrested during festival in Mendota over the weekend
Police in Mendota arrested three people during two incidents at the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival over the weekend. On Saturday morning at around 2:30, police arrested 23-year-old Myron T. Lesley, of Mendota, and charged him with aggravated battery to a peace officer. Police say it happened in the 800 block of Main Street during the festival. Also arrested was 49-year-old Jennifer L. Lesley, of Mendota. She's charged with domestic battery. Both Myron and Jennifer Lesley were taken to the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa.
Illinois Department of Corrections to release six inmates sentenced in Bureau County during Q4
Grand Ridge Community Consolidated School District 95 reported two suspensions or expulsions for the 2020-2021 school year, according to the latest student discipline report by the Illinois State Board of Education. According to the report, the district expelled or suspended 2 students... Posted in:. Places:. 11:09. 10:51. 10:51. 10:23. 10:10.
