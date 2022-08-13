'Like an explosion’: At least 14 hurt as car crashes into building in Arlington

The new president of the Arlington-Alexandria Gay & Lesbian Alliance (AGLA) wants to build on past successes while also creating a bridge to the future. “Now more than ever, AGLA can and should shine like a diamond in our community and serve as a model nationally and globally,” said T.J. Flavell, who has taken the reins of leadership from longtime president Bruce Hightower.

