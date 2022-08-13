'Like an explosion’: At least 14 hurt as car crashes into building in Arlington

Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Body found behind old Gander Mountain building in Woodbridge
Police are investigating after a decomposed body was found Saturday evening behind the old Gander Mountain building in Woodbridge. The body was found about 6:05 p.m. near a trash compactor at 14011 Worth Ave. The body, "in a decomposed state," was taken to the state medical examiner's office for an...
Inside Nova
Man, 73, dies after falling in water at Prince William Marina
A 73-year-old Unionville man died Saturday after falling in the water at Prince William Marina in Woodbridge while docking his boat. The incident happened just before 2:45 p.m. at 12849 Gordon Blvd. A family member who was a short distance away began calling for assistance as soon as Kinney Howard Simpkins fell in, police said.
Inside Nova
Traffic-calming project OK'd in McLean, Oakton
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 2 unanimously approved additional traffic-safety measures on a pair of streets in Oakton and McLean. Motorists will need to proceed extra cautiously on Blake Lane in Oakton, where supervisors OK’d the installation of “$200 Additional Fine for Speeding” signs along that road between Route 29 and Sutton Road.
Inside Nova
Column: Will variable speed limits help congestion on I-95?
“There is such thing as Hell on Earth and it’s I-95N between Richmond and DC,” Richmond news anchor Elizabeth Holmes quipped in a recent tweet. The post went viral, echoing a sentiment felt by the countless drivers who regularly get caught in congestion between the two capitals. Hoping...
Inside Nova
Lightning should be taken seriously
Lightning has been in the local news in recent days because of a deadly strike hitting multiple individuals in Washington, D.C. All should take serious warning from that unfortunate incident. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case during outdoor sports seasons during the spring, summer and fall. Those who regularly...
Inside Nova
Fairfax officials largely mum on departure of McLean Community Center head
Daniel Phoenix Singh, who served as McLean Community Center’s (MCC) executive director for 16 months, resigned July 26, center officials said Aug. 9. Fairfax County officials issued a terse statement regarding the departure. “Fairfax County is working with the MCC Governing Board on the assignment of an interim director...
Inside Nova
Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention
Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the district was “working hard” to overcome a teacher shortage that’s left roughly 3% of classrooms unstaffed ahead of the fall semester.
Inside Nova
McLean church marks 150 years of service to community
Interfaith congregations from throughout the region have joined together to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the historically black Shiloh Baptist Church at 8310 Turning Leaf Lane in McLean, with additional special activities on the way. The religious center has supported area residents through times of segregation, women’s right to vote,...
Inside Nova
Fairfax County supervisors approve more than $33M for affordable housing development
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved $33.3 million to acquire roughly four acres in Tyson’s urban center to support the development of 450 affordable housing units by SCG Development Partners, LLC. According to a news release, the units will be a combination of studio, one, two and three-bedroom...
Inside Nova
Change to car-tax billing in Arlington will save some trees
The Arlington County Treasurer’s Office will be sending out approximately 50,000 fewer car-tax bills this year, and for a many people, that will mean – hooray! – no tax is owed for the year. Arlington County Board members as part of their annual budget process eliminated the...
Inside Nova
McLean golfer shoots 71, team finishes sixth
By carding a personal-best 18-hole high school score of 71, Max Vadas finished third individually and helped the McLean Highlanders team place sixth at the recent Stallion Invitational tournament. The even-par 71 actually tied for the second lowest score of the competition, played at Laurel Hill Golf Club in Lorton....
Inside Nova
Without warmups, Yorktown golfer shoots a 65
Shooting a personal-best score in a high-school golf tournament was all the more notable for Benjamin Newfield, considering he had zero preparation time or warmup swings. He didn’t any practice. The Yorktown High School senior carded a 6-under 65 to win the Don Roth Invitational tournament on the par-71...
Inside Nova
Golfers receive plenty of tournament action
Of the local high-school golf teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas, the McLean Highlanders have enjoyed the most success during the early season portion of the 2022 fall schedule with top finishes in three different 18-hole tournaments. The McLean A team was seventh with a 325 score at...
Inside Nova
New leader of local LGBT group aims to listen, then build footprint in community
The new president of the Arlington-Alexandria Gay & Lesbian Alliance (AGLA) wants to build on past successes while also creating a bridge to the future. “Now more than ever, AGLA can and should shine like a diamond in our community and serve as a model nationally and globally,” said T.J. Flavell, who has taken the reins of leadership from longtime president Bruce Hightower.
Inside Nova
High school football notebook: Osbourn Park, Colgan football see increased numbers
To elevate turnout as first-year head coaches in their programs, Colgan’s Reggie Scott and Osbourn Park’s Marsel Wells focused on building relationships. As a result of their efforts, both are optimistic their programs can field freshman teams in 2022 after going without them the season before. Scott said...
Inside Nova
Divers enjoy strong showing at all-star meet
With the highest point total of any female diver in the competition, Overlee pool’s Michayla Eisenberg won the girls senior division at the recent Northern Virginia Swimming League’s all-star competition. Eisenberg finished first in the 1-meter diving event at Fairfax Station pool with a 214.3 total score, ahead...
Inside Nova
Campaign cash flowing ahead of Prince William's 2023 elections
The development industry has pumped more than $118,000 into the local campaign committees for seven members of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors and contributed at least $333,000 to two of their congressional campaigns. The current iteration of the Board of County Supervisors has collected $285,930 between taking office...
Inside Nova
Local briefs: Potomac graduate Marquis Hall in running for 2022 Black College Football Player of the Year
Potomac High School graduate Marquis Hall was named Tuesday to the watch list for the 2022 Black College Football Player of the Year Award. Hall was one of two Norfolk State players to make the list. The other is sophomore running back JJ Davis. A total of 49 players from 26 Historically Black College and Universities are on the list. Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass won the award the last two seasons.
Inside Nova
McLean student named one of the nation's top teens in STEM
Chelsea Hu, a Buteo Scholar as BASIS Independent McLean, recently was named one of “16 Under 16 in STEM” by The74, a news site covering education. An independent panel of judges rated students on creativity, change-making and resilience. Hu was the only student from Virginia to be named to the list of the 16 most outstanding STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, Math] students in the U.S.
