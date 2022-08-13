ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Supreme Court won't block strict abortion bans

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z1eT1_0hFWFvQj00

Idaho's strict abortion bans will be allowed to take effect while legal challenges over the laws play out in court, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled Friday.

The ruling means potential relatives of an embryo or fetus can now sue abortion providers over procedures done after six weeks of gestation — before many people know they are pregnant. Another stricter ban criminalizing all abortions takes effect later this month.

A doctor and a regional Planned Parenthood affiliate sued the state earlier this year over three anti-abortion laws, most designed to take effect should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade, which it did in June.

In a split ruling, the majority of justices on the Idaho Supreme Court said the laws could take effect but sped up the timeline for the lawsuits to be decided. Two justices agreed with expediting the cases, but said they felt the laws shouldn't be enforced until the legal wrangling is complete.

“Tonight, the people of Idaho saw their bodily autonomy and reproductive freedom taken away,” Planned Parenthood Federation of America president Alexis McGill Johnson said in a news release. “The court's decision today is horrific and cruel. But this isn't the end of the fight, and it isn't our last day in court. No one should see their lives used as pawns by their elected officials or judicial system.”

The U.S. Department of Justice is also suing Idaho in federal court over a near-total abortion ban, and has asked that the law be put on hold. The federal judge has not yet ruled in that case.

Under the Idaho Supreme Court ruling, a near-total criminalizing of all abortions — but allowing doctors to defend themselves at trial by claiming the abortion was done to save the pregnant person's life — will take effect Aug. 25.

Another law that takes effect immediately allows potential relatives of an embryo or fetus to sue abortion providers for up to $20,000 within four years of an abortion. Rapists cannot sue under the law, but a rapists' family members would be able to sue.

Planned Parenthood has also sued over a third strict ban criminalizing abortions done after six weeks of gestation except in cases where it was needed to save a pregnant person’s life or done because of rape or incest. That law was written to take effect Aug. 19.

Dr. Caitlin Gustafson and Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana , Kentucky filed three lawsuits over each of the laws. The Idaho Supreme Court consolidated those cases into one as part of Friday's ruling.

Planned Parenthood and the doctor failed to show that allowing enforcement of the laws would cause “irreparable harm,” the Idaho Supreme Court found. The high court said the plaintiffs also didn't have enough evidence that they had a “clear right” to a remedy, or that they were likely to win on the merits of the case.

“What Petitioners are asking this court to ultimately do is to declare a right to abortion under the Idaho Constitution when — on its face — there is none,” Justice Robin Brody wrote for the majority, joined by Chief Justice Richard Bevan and Justice Gregory Moeller.

The complexity of the arguments are likely to break new legal ground in the state, the majority found. The justices said that meant the issues shouldn't be decided until the case plays out in full — a process that can take months or longer.

“In short, given the legal history of Idaho, we cannot simply infer such a right exists absent Roe without breaking new legal ground, which should only occur after the matter is finally submitted on the merits,” the court wrote.

Justice John Stegner, joined by Justice Colleen Zahn, wrote in a partial dissent that even casual observers can tell that the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling has caused "significant upheaval' in society.

“I begin by noting that never in our nation's history has a fundamental right once granted to her citizens been revoked,” Stegner wrote. “For almost half a century, the people of Idaho who performed or obtained abortions were protected by the recognized federal fundamental right of the woman involved in the procedure to exercise her right to bodily autonomy and health to terminate the pregnancy.”

Stegner took issue with the majority's decision to allow the laws to go into effect, noting that they relied in part on legal interpretations from other states and federal courts.

“Simply put, this case involves the application of Idaho law to a uniquely Idaho question,” he said, and allowing the laws to take effect while that question is decided puts women at risk of being denied a fundamental right.

“The State and the Legislature 's only argument that irreparable harm will not result is that the Idaho Constitution does not protect the right to an abortion,” Stegner wrote. “This argument fails because it is premised on a decision we have not yet made.”

During oral arguments in the case last week, an attorney for Planned Parenthood and Gustafson told the high court that the abortion bans’ exceptions for saving a patient’s life are so vague that they are impossible to follow.

“That language gives no indication of how imminent, or substantial, the risk of death must be in order for a provider to feel confident” performing the abortion, said Alan Schoenfeld. “Suppose a patient with pulmonary hypertension has a 30 to 50% risk of dying … is that enough?”

But attorneys representing the state and Legislature told the court that abortion has historically been outlawed in Idaho since statehood, and argued that stopping the laws from taking effect would cause harm to “unborn children.”

Blaine Conzatti, president of the anti-abortion group Idaho Family Policy Center, lauded the decision.

“This is the day that the pro-life movement has worked towards for decades,” Conzatti wrote in a news release, calling it a “great day for preborn babies.”

Rebecca Gibron, the CEO of the regional Planned Parenthood affiliate, said the organization would not stop its efforts.

“The Idaho state legislature has made it abundantly clear that this is the future they want for their constituents, and today, the court allowed their vision to become a reality. But his fight is not over,” Gibron said in a news release. “These cases and our fight to ensure that every Idahoan has access to legal, safe abortion care will continue.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida court rules pregnant 16-year-old is not ‘mature’ enough for abortion - forcing her to have baby

A Florida court has ruled that a pregnant 16-year-old girl is not "sufficiently mature" to decide for herself if she wants to terminate her pregnancy. The decision occurred in a Florida appeals court after a circuit court judge previously denied the girl's request to waive a state law that requires minors to seek parental consent for abortions. The unnamed teen lives with a relative and a guardian and is reportedly parentless, making it impossible for her to meet the state's rigid requirement. The girl told the courts that she is "still in school" and "is not ready to have...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Louisiana Supreme Court rejects appeal in abortion ban case

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday denied an appeal filed by plaintiffs in the ongoing legal battle over the state’s abortion ban, allowing the ban to stay in effect. The ruling marked a major blow to abortion-rights advocates and providers, who had hoped the ban would be blocked for a third time, allowing Louisiana’s three abortion clinics to begin performing procedures again. “While it is disappointing that four of the seven justices, without any written explanation, issued a ruling that will effectively deny critical care to women throughout Louisiana, the litigation continues and we are confident we can affect meaningful change,” Joanna Wright, an attorney for the plaintiff, said Friday afternoon in addition to confirming the court’s ruling. Following news of the ruling, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry — a defendant in the case — tweeted that he was pleased with the court’s decision and will “continue fighting to end this legal circus.”
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho seeks change in charges

Attorneys for a mother charged with conspiring to kill her children in Idaho and to steal their social security benefits asked a judge on Tuesday to send the case back to a grand jury because they say the indictment is confusing. Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell have pleaded not guilty to murder, conspiracy and grand theft charges in connection with the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. They could face the death penalty if convicted.During a hearing in the eastern Idaho town of St. Anthony, Vallow Daybell’s attorneys said the conspiracy charges...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Liz Cheney news – live: GOP rep, Palin and Murkowski to learn their fate as Trump gloats

Voters will decide the fates of two high-profile Republicans on Tuesday as primary elections occur in Alaska and Wyoming, two of the reddest states in the country.In Wyoming, the vice chair of the House select committee investigating January 6, Liz Cheney, faces an effort by Donald Trump to punish her for disloyalty in the form of Harriet Hageman, her former staffer and current top rival.Ms Cheney is deep underwater in the polls, and could lose tomorrow by more than 20 points by most indications. However, she has one trick up her sleeve: Democrats, who are rallying behind her in an attempt to block another 2020 electon conspiracist from office. Wyoming has closed primaries, but voters can change their registration on the day of voting.Meanwhile in Alaska, the state’s former governor and right-wing provocateur Sarah Palin is seeking to make a political comeback after resigning her previous office under a cloud of ethics investigations. She trailed a fellow Republican, as well as one Democrat in the race, in a poll measuring her support levels last month. Alaska has ranked-choice voting, meaning that the candidates will have to contend with both Democratic and Republican voters deciding the outcome.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Idaho State
State
Indiana State
Local
Idaho Government
State
Kentucky State
State
Hawaii State
Law & Crime

Steve Bannon Has ‘No Legal Support’ for the ‘Fishing Expedition’ He Hopes Will Scuttle His Contempt of Congress Conviction: Prosecutors

Federal prosecutors on Friday filed a 15-page memorandum to oppose Steve Bannon‘s attempts to dismiss an indictment which ultimately led to his conviction for dodging subpoenas issued by the Jan. 6 Committee. A Washington, D.C. federal jury on July 22 found the former Donald Trump adviser and strategist guilty...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Planned Parenthood to spend record $50M in midterm elections

Planned Parenthood, the nation's leading reproductive health care provider and abortion rights advocacy organization, plans to spend a record $50 million ahead of November's midterm elections, pouring money into contests where access to abortion will be on the ballot. The effort, which breaks the group's previous $45 million spending record set in 2020, comes months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that created a constitutional right to have an abortion. It will be waged by the organization's political and advocacy arms and will focus on governor's offices, U.S. Senate seats and legislative races...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

The Independent

794K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy