Bronny James pursued by schools including Oregon, Ohio State and is expected to 'take the college route'

Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, is making his own name in the basketball world.

Alongside his younger brother, Bryce James, Bronny will represent the California Basketball Club during a multi-game tour of Europe — which includes games against teams from London, Paris, and Rome.

While playing against top international competition, Bronny has a chance to show what he can provide to teams at the next level. A rising senior at Sierra Canyon outside Los Angeles, Bronny remains uncommitted to plans after he completes high school.

Bronny ranks as the No. 43 overall recruit in his class, per 247Sports. But he is getting looks from several notable high-major programs, according to Paul Biancardi (via ESPN):

“Although it’s still relatively early in the recruiting process, there is a strong feeling he will take the college route as opposed to the G League Ignite or other developmental leagues. He is being pursued by the likes of UCLA, USC, Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon, among others.”

The most notable takeaway from that report is that Bronny is more likely to go the NCAA route than play for the G League Ignite or Overtime Elite. But there is more to find interesting about the news, too.

UCLA and USC make sense as potential destinations for Bronny considering his father plays nearby for the Los Angeles Lakers.

But the other destinations are certainly notable and interesting as well. Ohio State isn’t shocking considering his father’s affiliation with the university. If he committed to the Buckeyes, he would be the fifth four-star recruit in their class.

Oregon shouldn’t surprise anyone either considering LeBron’s connection to Nike. That would be a particularly fascinating landing spot for Bronny, however, because they already have two of the top-10 recruits in the class with Mookie Cook and Kwame Evans.

Cook, who recently re-committed to Oregon, is set to star as LeBron in an upcoming biopic on the four-time NBA MVP.