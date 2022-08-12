Read full article on original website
Related
talentrecap.com
Snoop Dogg Creates New Cereal Snoop Loopz
Snoop Dogg has added yet another food industry endeavor to his list of projects. Even though he already has several products and brand collaborations including a cookbook, a line of wine, a plant-based sandwich with Dunkin’ and more. Snoop Loopz Set to Launch in The Near Future. Iconic rapper...
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
talentrecap.com
Adele Is ‘Obsessed’ with Boyfriend Rich Paul, Wants More Kids
Adele is gushing about her boyfriend Rich Paul in a new interview with Elle magazine. The singer also shared her interest in getting married again and even having more kids. However, for the time being, she’s focused on her Las Vegas residency. Adele Gushes About Boyfriend Rich Paul. “I’ve...
talentrecap.com
Simon Cowell’s Recent Injuries, from Broken Back to Missing Tooth
America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell has sustained quite a few injuries in recent years, most famously from not one but two electric bike accidents. Let’s look back at how Cowell hurt himself and what he had to say about the injuries. Simon Cowell Broke His Back in...
RELATED PEOPLE
talentrecap.com
Leah Marlene, More ‘American Idol’ Stars Appear in Virtual Auditions
American Idol Season 20 finalist Leah Marlene surprised fans auditioning for the next season of the show earlier this month. She’s not the only former contestant to make an appearance during the virtual Idol Across America auditions this month. Leah Marlene Appears During American Idol Auditions. Leah shared her...
talentrecap.com
Paula Abdul’s Best Judging Moments, on ‘American Idol’ and Beyond
Paula Abdul has had quite a few judging gigs over the years on various talent shows. Although she’s probably best known for her time on American Idol, she’s also appeared on shows like So You Think You Can Dance and The Masked Dancer. Let’s look back at some of our favorite moments.
talentrecap.com
Carson Daly Says “Everything that Could go Wrong Went Wrong” at Woodstock ’99
Since the release of Netflix’s Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, everyone is reminiscing on Woodstock ’99 music festival. The Voice host Carson Daly has recently joined the conversation, explaining what it was like when he worked the event. As many know, this music festival is known for going terribly...
Comments / 0