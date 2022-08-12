ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

talentrecap.com

Snoop Dogg Creates New Cereal Snoop Loopz

Snoop Dogg has added yet another food industry endeavor to his list of projects. Even though he already has several products and brand collaborations including a cookbook, a line of wine, a plant-based sandwich with Dunkin’ and more. Snoop Loopz Set to Launch in The Near Future. Iconic rapper...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Adele Is ‘Obsessed’ with Boyfriend Rich Paul, Wants More Kids

Adele is gushing about her boyfriend Rich Paul in a new interview with Elle magazine. The singer also shared her interest in getting married again and even having more kids. However, for the time being, she’s focused on her Las Vegas residency. Adele Gushes About Boyfriend Rich Paul. “I’ve...
LAS VEGAS, NV
talentrecap.com

Simon Cowell’s Recent Injuries, from Broken Back to Missing Tooth

America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell has sustained quite a few injuries in recent years, most famously from not one but two electric bike accidents. Let’s look back at how Cowell hurt himself and what he had to say about the injuries. Simon Cowell Broke His Back in...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Leah Marlene, More ‘American Idol’ Stars Appear in Virtual Auditions

American Idol Season 20 finalist Leah Marlene surprised fans auditioning for the next season of the show earlier this month. She’s not the only former contestant to make an appearance during the virtual Idol Across America auditions this month. Leah Marlene Appears During American Idol Auditions. Leah shared her...
TV SHOWS
talentrecap.com

Paula Abdul’s Best Judging Moments, on ‘American Idol’ and Beyond

Paula Abdul has had quite a few judging gigs over the years on various talent shows. Although she’s probably best known for her time on American Idol, she’s also appeared on shows like So You Think You Can Dance and The Masked Dancer. Let’s look back at some of our favorite moments.
CELEBRITIES

