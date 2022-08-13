The Jets hit the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts out of bounds in a preseason game and NFL fans were irate

The beauty (and frustration) of NFL preseason games is that most teams and players are working out their kinks in these exhibitions. No one’s going 100 percent full-tilt because they know there’s still an entire regular season to play. Evidently, the Jets did not receive this memo

It was supposed to be a routine warm-up evening for Jalen Hurts and the other Eagles’ starters when they took on the Jets (+0.5) in both teams’ first preseason game on Friday night. But when Hurts took off to scramble on his first and only possession, Quincy Williams put a very late on the quarterback way out of bounds:

Come on now. That late hit doesn’t have a place in football in the regular season! Now you’re going to go full throttle with dangerous plays in an exhibition? Let’s remember there are four months of physical football through the rest of the year. And try to be more mindful of when we turn on the jets.

NFL fans were furious at the Jets' late hit on Jalen Hurts