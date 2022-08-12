Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games for performance-enhancing drugs and MLB fans were stunned

A bombshell dropped in MLB on Friday evening as ESPN‘s Jeff Passan reported Padres’ star Fernando Tatis Jr. is suspended 80 games for using performance-enhancing drugs effective immediately.

Tatis Jr.’s suspension will cover the remainder of the 2022 MLB season, including any potential playoff games. With just about 50 games left this year, the remainder of Tatis Jr’s suspension will roll over into San Diego’s 2023 campaign. Tatis Jr. had been working his way back from a broken wrist and was on the verge of returning soon before news of his suspension was made official.

The Padres’ organization issued a strong rebuke upon learning of Tatis Jr’s positive test:

Tatis Jr. issued his own statement through the MLBPA:

Needless to say, this is understandably a huge shift for the Padres and Tatis Jr. across the board. Especially as the franchise sought its first-ever championship.

On Monday, August 2, after swinging a historic trade for Juan Soto, San Diego’s World Series odds with Tipico Sportsbook eventually settled at a robust +1300. Though, those numbers likely factored in the return of Tatis Jr. from injury to be ready for the postseason.

After news of Tatis Jr’s suspension was made official on Friday, the Padres’ consensus odds dropped all the way to +1800. San Diego still has a strong squad, but that is a precipitous dip that certainly accounts for the loss of arguably their best player for the foreseeable future.

MLB fans were stunned to learn of Tatis Jr.'s 80-game suspension