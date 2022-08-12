ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games for performance-enhancing drugs and MLB fans were stunned

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzbQD_0hFWDebC00

A bombshell dropped in MLB on Friday evening as ESPNs Jeff Passan reported Padres’ star Fernando Tatis Jr. is suspended 80 games for using performance-enhancing drugs effective immediately.

Tatis Jr.’s suspension will cover the remainder of the 2022 MLB season, including any potential playoff games. With just about 50 games left this year, the remainder of Tatis Jr’s suspension will roll over into San Diego’s 2023 campaign. Tatis Jr. had been working his way back from a broken wrist and was on the verge of returning soon before news of his suspension was made official.

The Padres’ organization issued a strong rebuke upon learning of Tatis Jr’s positive test:

Tatis Jr. issued his own statement through the MLBPA:

Needless to say, this is understandably a huge shift for the Padres and Tatis Jr. across the board. Especially as the franchise sought its first-ever championship.

On Monday, August 2, after swinging a historic trade for Juan Soto, San Diego’s World Series odds with Tipico Sportsbook eventually settled at a robust +1300. Though, those numbers likely factored in the return of Tatis Jr. from injury to be ready for the postseason.

After news of Tatis Jr’s suspension was made official on Friday, the Padres’ consensus odds dropped all the way to +1800. San Diego still has a strong squad, but that is a precipitous dip that certainly accounts for the loss of arguably their best player for the foreseeable future.

MLB fans were stunned to learn of Tatis Jr.'s 80-game suspension

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anthony Rizzo and MLB fans were furious after an umpire ruled that he didn’t avoid a pitch that hit him

It’s safe to say that Anthony Rizzo was not a fan of this ruling from the home plate umpire. On Monday, the New York Yankees were hosting the Tampa Bay Rays, with the score tied 0-0 in the bottom of the third. During Rizzo’s at bat, the first baseman was plunked in the thigh with an inside slider. As Rizzo was making his way towards first, home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn emphatically called him back to the plate, signaling that the Yankees first baseman didn’t make enough effort to get out of the way of the ball.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MLB fans roasted Jake Paul for his laughable swing during Marlins batting practice

Jake Paul may be able to throw a punch, but it seems as if his baseball swings could use a bit of work. During Tuesday’s Miami Marlins game versus the San Diego Padres, Paul — the former YouTuber turned boxer who just launched a new betting company — threw out the first pitch. Ahead of his big moment, Paul took a few cracks in the batting cage during pregame warmups just for fun. Because after all, if you’re going to throw out the first pitch, why not get the full baseball experience while you can?
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

139K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy