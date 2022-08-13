Read full article on original website
Meet The Cast Of “The Northman”
One of the year’s biggest movies, The Northman was released earlier this year, thanks to a collaboration between Focus Features and Universal Pictures. The Northman was directed by Robert Eggers, who previously worked on The Witch and The Lighthouse. The screenplay for the movie was written by Sjon, an Icelandic poet and novelist who has frequently collaborated with Bjork.
Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars Mistreatment, Where John Wayne Nearly Stormed the Stage
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued an apology to Sacheen Littlefeather for her mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars, and she has something to say about it.
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “The Gray Man”
The American action thriller film The Gray Man premiered on the streaming platform Netflix last July 22. It is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, from a screenplay, the latter co-wrote with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. It stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Dhanush, Alfre Woodard, and Billy Bob Thornton. The plot follows Court Gentry (Gosling), a former CIA operative who is targeted for assassination by Lloyd Hanson (Evans), a sociopathic mercenary who is hired by Gentry’s former employer. As Hanson sets out to track down and kill Gentry, the latter must use all of his skills and knowledge to stay one step ahead of his nemesis.
Why did Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder Break Up? The Truth Behind Their 4-Year Romance
Why did Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder break up? It is the age-old question we’ve all been asking since the end of one of the most famous relationships in celebrity history. She was an 18-year-old rising star, and he was the hottest celebrity in Hollywood. And they were the golden couple of the late 80s and early 90s. The world was talking about four years of tabloid speculation about when they might tie the knot, whether they’d ever have babies, and just how beautiful said babies might be. No one could believe it when news of their demise hit the press. So, just why did Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder break up?
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Theodore Bhat
Joining the cast of an already established show can be overwhelming and intimidating. However, when Theodore Bhat earned a recurring role on In The Dark during the show’s second season, he had no trouble fitting in with the rest of the cast. His character, Josh Wallace, quickly found himself wrapped up in Murphy’s spell, and within no time, he found himself feeling used like everyone else in her life. Now a series regular on the show, Theodore has shown that he deserves all of the additional screen time he’s gotten, and many viewers are sad to see the show coming to an end. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Theodore Bhat.
The Top 10 Best Adam Sandler Movies
Although Adam Sandler has had his fair share of unfavorable reviews over the course of his film career, the box office numbers speak for themselves: the comedian has a much larger legion of devoted fans than he does of haters. Adam Sandler has become one of the highest-earning comedians of all time, thanks to his brilliant career as an actor and a producer. Here are the top 10 best Adam Sandler movies out of all of his hits, and some of them may surprise you.
