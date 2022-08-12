Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch NFL Preseason

The Green Bay Packers will meet the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason on Friday night from Levi’s Stadium. The Packers are coming off a 13-4 year as they look to make another run in the playoffs this year, meanwhile the 49ers went 10-7 and will give the reigns to Trey Lance to help them get further this year.

This will be a great start to the NFL Preseason, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game this evening.

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers

When: Friday, August 12

Friday, August 12 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers (-2.5)

Over/Under: 35.5

