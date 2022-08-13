ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Sidney Daily News

2022 TRC football preview: Lehman Catholic starting new era

Lehman Catholic is looking to start a new era better than it finished its last. The Cavaliers went 1-9 in 2021 in the first season of the Three Rivers Conference and tied for last place. It was the final season for longtime coach Dick Roll, who retired as both the program’s coach and the school’s athletic director. He had served in both positions since 2006.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

SCORES, WMVR will kick off football coverage Friday

The first month of high school football games covered by ScoresBroadcast.com and WMVR, 105.5 FM, is set in stone. And the rock-solid pick for the season lid-lifter is Minster at Fort Loramie on Friday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m. Fort Loramie’s program gets its first home opener in four years,...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney BOE hires personnel for 2022-23 school year

SIDNEY — Resignations and hiring of personnel for the 2022-23 school year highlighted Monday night’s Sidney City School’s Board of Education meeting. Certified employees receiving one-year contracts were Andrew Lewis, orchestra teacher, $45,163; Caitlyn Luthman, Sidney Middle School teacher, $43,100; Sandra Shipe, choir teacher, $59,269; Bonita Breining, SMS teacher, $59,686; and Anna Martin, Longfellow teacher, $45,102.
SIDNEY, OH
Back 2 School

Back 2 School

Willow Bradley, left, 9, and, Conner Boswell, 10, both of Sidney, pick out backpacks during the Salvation Army of Shelby County’s “Back 2 School Bash!” on Saturday, Aug. 13. Willow and Conner are the children of Cody Bradley and Tifany Bradley.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

4 to be inducted into Fairlawn Hall of Honor

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local Schools Alumni Banquet will held at Fairlawn Local School in the auditorium on Aug. 27. Four people will be inducted into the Fairlawn Hall of Honor. Chris Elliott from the class of 1987, Keith Putnam from the class of 1966, and Brenda (Fiebiger, class...
SIDNEY, OH
Out of the past

Out of the past

———— Marshall Stockstill and the members of the city police force, Messrs. John Guy, William O’Leary and Robert Cartwright are today carrying handsome new police clubs. They were presented to them by Frank D. Reed, cashier of the German American Bank. The clubs are 22 inches long, are made of rosewood, and have a leather hand strap.
SIDNEY, OH
Community calendar

Community calendar

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Master Gardeners seek volunteers

SIDNEY — Ohio State University Extension Shelby County and Shelby County Master Gardeners are currently planning their 2022 Master Gardener Volunteer training program. This year’s training program will use a hybrid model with initial training using a self-paced online course. Trainees will also participate in several in-person sessions.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Gardening program planned

Gardening program planned

SIDNEY — The Master Gardeners of Shelby County is hosting its final gardening series of 2022 on Thursday Aug. 18. “Divide and Conquer” will be held Thursday from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at the Amos Memorial Public Library Community Room, 230 E. North St., Sidney. This seminar is all about...
SIDNEY, OH
Art show opens

Art show opens

Artists, left to right, Michelle Walker, Dianne Knipp and Chris Niekamp, all of Wapakoneta, attend the opening of their joint art show at the Gateway Arts Council on Friday, Aug. 12. Knipp and Niekamp are art students of Walker.
WAPAKONETA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Fulton Farms to host Sweet Corn Festival

TROY — Corn-on-the-cobb, corn salsa and Mexican street corn are just a few of the corn-themed foods and products that will be available at Fulton Farms during the annual Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21,. “I love our roasted corn, it’s absolutely delicious,” market...
TROY, OH
City record

City record

-12:40 to 12:51 a.m.: warrant. Charles D. Cox Jr., 36, of Sidney, was arrested on two warrants. -11:45 a.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported received in the 300 block of Thompson Street. -8:31 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 900 block of Port Jefferson Road. -9:48 a.m.:...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

EverHeart Hospice patient wins model car show

GREENVILLE — Kelly Mast remembers building model cars as a child. About three years ago, he found out he had cancer, and his outlook was poor. Because of this, he was not able to get around as much and did not have anything to do. That’s when he was inspired to rekindle his childhood pastime and resume painting and building model cars.
GREENVILLE, OH
To our readers

To our readers

Opinions expressed in items on this page labeled “Their View” and “Your View” and other columns throughout the newspaper submitted by contributing and guest columnists are not necessarily those of the Sidney Daily News owners or staff. Facts presented in them have not been verified by the newspaper.
Sidney Daily News

Board of Elections certifies Aug. 2 vote

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Board of Elections met Monday morning to certify the Aug. 2 special election. Before certifying the election results for Shelby County, the BOE had to approve or reject the provisional ballots. The board moved to accept 29 of the 34 ballots; three of the five rejected were missing the voter’s address (2) or date of birth (1). The other two ballots were sent in by unregistered voters.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

The ins and outs of Medicare and Medicaid

DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging presents two 3.0 credit hour continuing education workshops on Tuesday, Aug. 30, online via Zoom. The cost is $40 for one workshop (with Continuing Education Units or CEUs), $70 for both workshops (with CEUs), or $20 for each workshop (without CEUs). Advance registration is requested by Aug. 27. More information and the registration form are available on our website, https://info4seniors.org/news/educational-opportunities/ or by emailing [email protected]
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Church hosts ice cream social

MAPLEWOOD — The Maplewood United Methodist Church is hosting an ice cream social on Sunday, Aug. 21, from 1:30-4 p.m.. The social will take place at the church, 21544 Maplewood Road, Maplewood. The members of the church invite the community to join them for ice cream, pies and brownies.
MAPLEWOOD, OH

