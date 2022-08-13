Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
2022 TRC football preview: Lehman Catholic starting new era
Lehman Catholic is looking to start a new era better than it finished its last. The Cavaliers went 1-9 in 2021 in the first season of the Three Rivers Conference and tied for last place. It was the final season for longtime coach Dick Roll, who retired as both the program’s coach and the school’s athletic director. He had served in both positions since 2006.
Sidney Daily News
2022 area volleyball preview: Russia expecting big things with 8 returnees
After a stellar 2020 season that included a 22 wins, a share of the Shelby County Athletic League championship and a regional final berth, Russia struggled to a 3-7 start last year. But the Raiders rebounded and won 13 of their last 17 matches and earned their fifth consecutive district...
Sidney Daily News
SCORES, WMVR will kick off football coverage Friday
The first month of high school football games covered by ScoresBroadcast.com and WMVR, 105.5 FM, is set in stone. And the rock-solid pick for the season lid-lifter is Minster at Fort Loramie on Friday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m. Fort Loramie’s program gets its first home opener in four years,...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney BOE hires personnel for 2022-23 school year
SIDNEY — Resignations and hiring of personnel for the 2022-23 school year highlighted Monday night’s Sidney City School’s Board of Education meeting. Certified employees receiving one-year contracts were Andrew Lewis, orchestra teacher, $45,163; Caitlyn Luthman, Sidney Middle School teacher, $43,100; Sandra Shipe, choir teacher, $59,269; Bonita Breining, SMS teacher, $59,686; and Anna Martin, Longfellow teacher, $45,102.
Sidney Daily News
Back 2 School
Willow Bradley, left, 9, and, Conner Boswell, 10, both of Sidney, pick out backpacks during the Salvation Army of Shelby County’s “Back 2 School Bash!” on Saturday, Aug. 13. Willow and Conner are the children of Cody Bradley and Tifany Bradley.
Sidney Daily News
4 to be inducted into Fairlawn Hall of Honor
SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local Schools Alumni Banquet will held at Fairlawn Local School in the auditorium on Aug. 27. Four people will be inducted into the Fairlawn Hall of Honor. Chris Elliott from the class of 1987, Keith Putnam from the class of 1966, and Brenda (Fiebiger, class...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— Marshall Stockstill and the members of the city police force, Messrs. John Guy, William O’Leary and Robert Cartwright are today carrying handsome new police clubs. They were presented to them by Frank D. Reed, cashier of the German American Bank. The clubs are 22 inches long, are made of rosewood, and have a leather hand strap.
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Sidney Daily News
Master Gardeners seek volunteers
SIDNEY — Ohio State University Extension Shelby County and Shelby County Master Gardeners are currently planning their 2022 Master Gardener Volunteer training program. This year’s training program will use a hybrid model with initial training using a self-paced online course. Trainees will also participate in several in-person sessions.
Sidney Daily News
Gardening program planned
SIDNEY — The Master Gardeners of Shelby County is hosting its final gardening series of 2022 on Thursday Aug. 18. “Divide and Conquer” will be held Thursday from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at the Amos Memorial Public Library Community Room, 230 E. North St., Sidney. This seminar is all about...
Sidney Daily News
Art show opens
Artists, left to right, Michelle Walker, Dianne Knipp and Chris Niekamp, all of Wapakoneta, attend the opening of their joint art show at the Gateway Arts Council on Friday, Aug. 12. Knipp and Niekamp are art students of Walker.
Sidney Daily News
Fulton Farms to host Sweet Corn Festival
TROY — Corn-on-the-cobb, corn salsa and Mexican street corn are just a few of the corn-themed foods and products that will be available at Fulton Farms during the annual Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21,. “I love our roasted corn, it’s absolutely delicious,” market...
Sidney Daily News
City record
-12:40 to 12:51 a.m.: warrant. Charles D. Cox Jr., 36, of Sidney, was arrested on two warrants. -11:45 a.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported received in the 300 block of Thompson Street. -8:31 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 900 block of Port Jefferson Road. -9:48 a.m.:...
Sidney Daily News
EverHeart Hospice patient wins model car show
GREENVILLE — Kelly Mast remembers building model cars as a child. About three years ago, he found out he had cancer, and his outlook was poor. Because of this, he was not able to get around as much and did not have anything to do. That’s when he was inspired to rekindle his childhood pastime and resume painting and building model cars.
Sidney Daily News
To our readers
Opinions expressed in items on this page labeled “Their View” and “Your View” and other columns throughout the newspaper submitted by contributing and guest columnists are not necessarily those of the Sidney Daily News owners or staff. Facts presented in them have not been verified by the newspaper.
Sidney Daily News
Board of Elections certifies Aug. 2 vote
SIDNEY – The Shelby County Board of Elections met Monday morning to certify the Aug. 2 special election. Before certifying the election results for Shelby County, the BOE had to approve or reject the provisional ballots. The board moved to accept 29 of the 34 ballots; three of the five rejected were missing the voter’s address (2) or date of birth (1). The other two ballots were sent in by unregistered voters.
Sidney Daily News
The ins and outs of Medicare and Medicaid
DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging presents two 3.0 credit hour continuing education workshops on Tuesday, Aug. 30, online via Zoom. The cost is $40 for one workshop (with Continuing Education Units or CEUs), $70 for both workshops (with CEUs), or $20 for each workshop (without CEUs). Advance registration is requested by Aug. 27. More information and the registration form are available on our website, https://info4seniors.org/news/educational-opportunities/ or by emailing [email protected]
Sidney Daily News
Church hosts ice cream social
MAPLEWOOD — The Maplewood United Methodist Church is hosting an ice cream social on Sunday, Aug. 21, from 1:30-4 p.m.. The social will take place at the church, 21544 Maplewood Road, Maplewood. The members of the church invite the community to join them for ice cream, pies and brownies.
