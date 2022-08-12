Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna BBQ FEST Huge Success!
(SMYRNA) Perfect weather promoted a strong turnout of residents to enjoy the SMYRNA BARBECUE FESTIVAL in the depot district. Delicious BBQ, live music, fun attractions and a variety of vendors packed the depot district on Saturday (8/13/2022) afternoon and evening. Kinfolks BBQ at 1203 Hazelwood Drive in Smyrna took the...
A Secret Tennessee Mansion is Hosting an Immersive Haunted Cocktail Soiree
If Halloween, cocktails and weird experiences are your thing, this is the party for you!. If you are a fan of the strange and unusual, this cocktail experience definitely sounds like one for you! It's a Halloween-themed immersive cocktail experience that will be filled with the paranormal, specialty drinks and it will even take place inside of a secret mansion!
williamsonhomepage.com
Fair's Community Art Project brings people together with creativity
The Community Art Project returned to the Williamson County Fair with an original drawing by Franklin artist and educator Mary Ann McGinley that saw dozens of community members add their own unique touch to the collaborative project. Williamson County Fair Cultural Arts Department Chair Ronnie Leftwich said in a phone...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. Please join the Smyrna Parks and Recreation Annual Depot BBQ Festival. BBQ vendors, live music, and family fun!. For more information and to stay up to date, click here. 2Peach Cobbler Festival. Saturday, August...
williamsonhomepage.com
Owners of frozen treat shop Sweethaven open second location with ribbon cutting ceremony
Fans of the ice cream and frozen yogurt shop that opened in Westhaven more than two years ago now have a second location where they can satisfy their sweet tooth. Eric and Kate Britt held a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate the downtown Franklin opening of Sweethaven, their frozen treat shop located in the former building on East Main Street where Baskin Robbins did business for several decades.
bdmag.com
Epcon Communities Announces Nashville Market Entry
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (Aug. 11, 2022) – Epcon Communities has announced its entry into the Nashville market. This is the sixth market for Epcon Communities corporate entity. Epcon builds luxury ranch homes with private courtyards that are popular with 55+ buyers. Epcon communities offer low maintenance living with many communities offering amenities like clubhouses, pools, pickleball courts, walking trails, fitness centers and more based on the size and the location of the community.
New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro
14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
williamsonhomepage.com
Franklin Theatre welcoming 'Elvis' to the building next week
You might as well call The Franklin Theatre the Heartbreak Hotel next week. The theater is hosting two King-sized films next week as part of its programming, with the June hit biopic Elvis playing alongside the Elvis Presley classic Blue Hawaii for the Silver Screening series. The Austin Butler/Tom Hanks-led...
wvlt.tv
Jimmy Fallon yet another famous face spotted at Dollywood
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood is on its way to becoming the next Hollywood as Dolly Parton’s upcoming Mountain Magic Christmas movie attracts some famous faces. Just last week, Willie Nelson was spotted at the park in preparation for filming. Now, late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon is spending some time in the park.
WSMV
Community calls for change after 2 students injured, 1 killed in first week of school
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A community came together Saturday to mourn the loss of a student killed on the first day of school. On Saturday, community activists and families came together for a vigil to honor those who were injured and killed. Families told us they were heartbroken, devastated, and ready for change.
Law enforcement community, loved ones remember Joe Casey
More than 300 community members gathered Saturday to honor retired Metro Nashville Police Chief Joe Casey as he was laid to rest.
williamsonhomepage.com
Speakers to ‘address topics of interest across the community’ as First Presbyterian begins lecture series
First Presbyterian Church in Franklin is starting a series of lectures open to the public, with the first one featuring a prominent Vanderbilt scholar and professor on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and again Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 6:45 p.m. each day. Melissa Snarr, professor at Vanderbilt University Divinity School, will get...
Rutherford County to honor student hit and killed on first day of school
On Sunday, August 14, 2022, families and friends of recent crash victims will hold a vigil to honor a Rutherford County student who was hit and killed on the first day of school on August 5th.
Milwaukee skyline from a hill in Franklin!
Geodis Park To Host First-Ever Nashville Fair
Organizers said the event will include much more than your typical fair attractions.
Winter is coming...
https://gameofthrones.fandom.com/wiki/Jon_Snow?file=JonSnow8x06.PNG We're only ~4 months from winter. It seems like every year we get snowed in for a few days, which always catches a bunch of transplants unaware. So I thought I'd post my annual "Nashville Winter Snowstorm Survival Kit" while there was time to leisurely buy the items. * Most importantly, go to Costco and buy a great big box of "Stay the fuck home". YouTube has numerous videos of Nashville drivers making very expensive and dangerous mistakes by getting out on icy roads. But if you can't, get [snow chains](https://www.amazon.com/Security-Chain-Company-SC1032-Traction/dp/B000VAKXVA) for your car. They'll cost ~$150-200 for a good set of 4, but it's cheaper than a wreck or missing a day of work. Put a bag or two of cat litter in your trunk in case you slide off anyway. One of those [3600 calorie survival bars](https://www.amazon.com/SOS-Food-Labs-Inc-185000825/dp/B075TXP1P5) is also good, in case you get stuck. A 2/3's full bottle of water too (a full bottle is likely to explode if it freezes). And put a couple capsules of any medication you need to take in the car just in case. * Emergency food and water. Take the food you like eating, and just keep 1-2 weeks of it in the closet for a rainy day. Pasta is good as it is energy-dense, stores well and can be re-hydrated with little/no heat if necessary. Buy a [water container](https://www.amazon.com/Deahun-Bottle-Durable-Bottom-dispensers/dp/B09ZL25DXV) and keep a couple of gallons of water on hand in case water goes out. And don't forget your pets! Keep 1-2 weeks of their food on the shelf too. * Keeping yourself warm. A [kerosene heater](https://www.amazon.com/Dyna-Glo-WK24BK-Indoor-Kerosene-Convection/dp/B07JMF9JGY) or small propane heater like a [Mr. Buddy](https://www.amazon.com/Mr-Heater-F232000-Indoor-Safe-Portable/dp/B002G51BZU) can help keep a room warm if your power goes out. I bought my heaters last spring during close-out when it was cheapest. Or get some wood if you have a fireplace. A [good wool blanket](https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01M0GLPSB) will keep you toasty warm. Together they can keep you and/or your water pipes from freezing. * An alternate way of heating food, like a [butane stove](https://www.amazon.com/Iwatani-Corporation-America-35FW-Metallic/dp/B00522F2R2). You can pick up a stove for ~$20 at K&S World Market on Charlotte. Get a couple cans of fuel too, it's dirt cheap. Or if you want something a bit nicer, get a [propane camp stove](https://www.amazon.com/Hike-Crew-Integrated-Stainless-Regulator/dp/B08KHPJTCQ). Or even a cast-iron Dutch oven or Lodge combo cooker if you have wood heat. A $30 pressure cooker can help cook food quicker and make your fuel stretch a lot farther. * Power for your cell phone/small electronics. This can be as cheap as just unplugging your UPS when power goes out and using it to charge up. If you have work tools with lithium-ion batteries, most manufacturers sell adapters with USB charger ports, and some with 110v plugs. I have a [80V Greenworks Power Inverter](https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0936B51C1) that works with the batteries for my gardening tools. There are also inverters for Dewalt, Milwaukee, Makita, Ryobi, Bauer/Hercules, and other major tool brand 18v/20v/40v/80v batteries. * Emergency light. I have a couple of [$6 Harbor Freight lanterns](https://www.harborfreight.com/250-lumen-pop-up-lantern-64110.html), and a couple of [oil lamps](https://www.walmart.com/ip/Florasense-Glass-Oil-Lamp/16783701) from Walmart. Flashlights, headlamps, whatever floats your boat, just splurge and get some good batteries. * Get some cold-weather clothes in case you have to (or want to!) get out. That doesn't have to be expensive if you shop at Goodwill or eBay, or shop at Tractor Supply during spring cleanout. For those with money to spend, I love Carhartt, and have a jacket, insulated pants, gloves, and hat, which means my biggest danger on a bitterly cold day is sweating to death. Also, a [pair of crampons](https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09G6VPF3Q) for your shoes can help prevent you from falling and hurting yourself. * Odds and ends. A [pack of hand warmers](https://www.amazon.com/HotSnapZ-Warmers-Reusable-Round-Pocket/dp/B004CV2YXE), a [sleeping bag](https://www.amazon.com/Lightweight-Backpacking-Sleeping-Weather-Camping/dp/B082R6KJJ7) for extra warmth, some hot chocolate powder, a couple of good books on the shelf. Whatever luxuries you'd like. If you have these, a winter power outage is more of a informal holiday and change of pace than a hardship. And it's also prepares you for many other disasters Nashville might experience (tornado, earthquake, Civil War 2.0, etc.) For those who have other ideas, add them below!from MetricT.
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!
Nashville Free Things to Do This Weekend |Created by Heidi Suydam using Canva Pro. Are you looking for free things to do in Nashville this weekend? Nashville is Music City, and you will find plenty of free live music events on this list!
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Nashville
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
The Daily South
11 Best Things to Do in Hendersonville, Tennessee
The largest city in Tennessee's Sumner County, with 58,000 residents, is located along the Cumberland River and Old Hickory Lake. It's only 20 miles northeast of Nashville but has plenty of attractions to make it worth a visit as a day trip or an overnight destination on its own, from Historic Rock Castle to Hendersonville Memory Gardens, local boutiques, a homegrown brewery, tasty restaurants and more. Don't miss the chance to stay in Spring Haven Mansion, a favorite of Taylor Swift's. Here's what to add to your list when visiting Hendersonville, Tennessee.
Highest-rated restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
