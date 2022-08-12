https://gameofthrones.fandom.com/wiki/Jon_Snow?file=JonSnow8x06.PNG We're only ~4 months from winter. It seems like every year we get snowed in for a few days, which always catches a bunch of transplants unaware. So I thought I'd post my annual "Nashville Winter Snowstorm Survival Kit" while there was time to leisurely buy the items. * Most importantly, go to Costco and buy a great big box of "Stay the fuck home". YouTube has numerous videos of Nashville drivers making very expensive and dangerous mistakes by getting out on icy roads. But if you can't, get [snow chains](https://www.amazon.com/Security-Chain-Company-SC1032-Traction/dp/B000VAKXVA) for your car. They'll cost ~$150-200 for a good set of 4, but it's cheaper than a wreck or missing a day of work. Put a bag or two of cat litter in your trunk in case you slide off anyway. One of those [3600 calorie survival bars](https://www.amazon.com/SOS-Food-Labs-Inc-185000825/dp/B075TXP1P5) is also good, in case you get stuck. A 2/3's full bottle of water too (a full bottle is likely to explode if it freezes). And put a couple capsules of any medication you need to take in the car just in case. * Emergency food and water. Take the food you like eating, and just keep 1-2 weeks of it in the closet for a rainy day. Pasta is good as it is energy-dense, stores well and can be re-hydrated with little/no heat if necessary. Buy a [water container](https://www.amazon.com/Deahun-Bottle-Durable-Bottom-dispensers/dp/B09ZL25DXV) and keep a couple of gallons of water on hand in case water goes out. And don't forget your pets! Keep 1-2 weeks of their food on the shelf too. * Keeping yourself warm. A [kerosene heater](https://www.amazon.com/Dyna-Glo-WK24BK-Indoor-Kerosene-Convection/dp/B07JMF9JGY) or small propane heater like a [Mr. Buddy](https://www.amazon.com/Mr-Heater-F232000-Indoor-Safe-Portable/dp/B002G51BZU) can help keep a room warm if your power goes out. I bought my heaters last spring during close-out when it was cheapest. Or get some wood if you have a fireplace. A [good wool blanket](https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01M0GLPSB) will keep you toasty warm. Together they can keep you and/or your water pipes from freezing. * An alternate way of heating food, like a [butane stove](https://www.amazon.com/Iwatani-Corporation-America-35FW-Metallic/dp/B00522F2R2). You can pick up a stove for ~$20 at K&S World Market on Charlotte. Get a couple cans of fuel too, it's dirt cheap. Or if you want something a bit nicer, get a [propane camp stove](https://www.amazon.com/Hike-Crew-Integrated-Stainless-Regulator/dp/B08KHPJTCQ). Or even a cast-iron Dutch oven or Lodge combo cooker if you have wood heat. A $30 pressure cooker can help cook food quicker and make your fuel stretch a lot farther. * Power for your cell phone/small electronics. This can be as cheap as just unplugging your UPS when power goes out and using it to charge up. If you have work tools with lithium-ion batteries, most manufacturers sell adapters with USB charger ports, and some with 110v plugs. I have a [80V Greenworks Power Inverter](https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0936B51C1) that works with the batteries for my gardening tools. There are also inverters for Dewalt, Milwaukee, Makita, Ryobi, Bauer/Hercules, and other major tool brand 18v/20v/40v/80v batteries. * Emergency light. I have a couple of [$6 Harbor Freight lanterns](https://www.harborfreight.com/250-lumen-pop-up-lantern-64110.html), and a couple of [oil lamps](https://www.walmart.com/ip/Florasense-Glass-Oil-Lamp/16783701) from Walmart. Flashlights, headlamps, whatever floats your boat, just splurge and get some good batteries. * Get some cold-weather clothes in case you have to (or want to!) get out. That doesn't have to be expensive if you shop at Goodwill or eBay, or shop at Tractor Supply during spring cleanout. For those with money to spend, I love Carhartt, and have a jacket, insulated pants, gloves, and hat, which means my biggest danger on a bitterly cold day is sweating to death. Also, a [pair of crampons](https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09G6VPF3Q) for your shoes can help prevent you from falling and hurting yourself. * Odds and ends. A [pack of hand warmers](https://www.amazon.com/HotSnapZ-Warmers-Reusable-Round-Pocket/dp/B004CV2YXE), a [sleeping bag](https://www.amazon.com/Lightweight-Backpacking-Sleeping-Weather-Camping/dp/B082R6KJJ7) for extra warmth, some hot chocolate powder, a couple of good books on the shelf. Whatever luxuries you'd like. If you have these, a winter power outage is more of a informal holiday and change of pace than a hardship. And it's also prepares you for many other disasters Nashville might experience (tornado, earthquake, Civil War 2.0, etc.) For those who have other ideas, add them below!from MetricT.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO